(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa announced Wednesday the closing of the acquisitions of the business units of Alberti Sas and RCR Srl.

Lindbergh, through its subsidiary Smit Srl, established two newco's - Alberti and RCR - wholly owned subsidiaries into which the business units of Alberti and RCR Impianti Tecnologici, respectively, were contributed.

The total value of the two transactions amounted to EUR577,000, of which EUR325,000 was for goodwill, EUR127,000 for the purchase of equipment and fixed assets, and EUR125,000 for merchandise inventories.

Lindbergh's stock closed Wednesday at par at EUR2.60 per share.

