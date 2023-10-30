(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa announced Monday that it bought back 17,000 of its own shares in the period between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average unit price of about EUR2.06 for a total value of EUR35,020.

As a result of these transactions, Lindbergh held a total of 123,000 treasury shares, or 1.4 percent of the share capital, as of October 27.

Lindbergh's stock is down 0.5 percent at EUR2.06 per share.

