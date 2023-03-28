Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Lindbergh S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDB   IT0005469272

LINDBERGH S.P.A.

(LDB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-28 am EDT
1.720 EUR    0.00%
12:46pLindbergh increased profit and revenue in 2022
AN
02/03Lindbergh takes over 52 percent of Smit for more than EUR72,000
AN
02/03Lindbergh S.p.A. acquired 52% stake in SMIT Srl for approximately €0.73 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lindbergh increased profit and revenue in 2022

03/28/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Lindbergh Spa on Tuesday approved the consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, which closed with a profit of EUR870,000 up from EUR710,000 in the previous year.

The Lindbergh Group ended fiscal year 2022 with revenues from sales and services of EUR22.3 million, up from EUR13.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2021

Consolidated revenues, also including other revenues and income of EUR438,000 were EUR22.7 million, up 66 percent from EUR13.7 million achieved in the previous fiscal year 2021.

Ebitda was EUR2.81 million, with margin over 12% and up from EUR2.1 million in the previous year.

Ebit was EUR1.3 million, compared to EUR1.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, thus increasing by 29%.

NFP is negative EUR3.1 million, compared to about EUR2.8 million - also in debt - as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Lindbergh closed Tuesday's session flat at EUR1.72 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about LINDBERGH S.P.A.
12:46pLindbergh increased profit and revenue in 2022
AN
02/03Lindbergh takes over 52 percent of Smit for more than EUR72,000
AN
02/03Lindbergh S.p.A. acquired 52% stake in SMIT Srl for approximately €0.73 million.
CI
01/04Lindbergh renews contract with RICOH Italy and consolidates partnership
AN
2022SocGen's Tuesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
2022Lindbergh S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Lindbergh S.p.A. completed it's acquisition of Business Branch Of Hinet Group Solutions..
CI
2022Lindbergh S.p.A. entered into a Preliminary Deal to acquire Business Branch Of Hinet Gr..
CI
2021Lindbergh S.p.A. has filed an IPO in the amount of €4.2483 million.
CI
2021Lindbergh S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €4.2483 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20,5 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 3,48 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LINDBERGH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Lindbergh S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDBERGH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,72 €
Average target price 3,50 €
Spread / Average Target 103%
Managers and Directors
Michele Corradi CEO, CFO, Director & Manager-Investor Relations
Marco Pomè Chairman
Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffé Independent Director
Andrea Allegrini Director, Director-Sales & Customer Service
Monica Ricò Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDBERGH S.P.A.-1.60%16
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.0.80%34 326
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.12.09%11 112
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-0.40%4 084
STERICYCLE, INC.-17.02%3 818
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-8.75%3 548
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer