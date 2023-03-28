Lindbergh increased profit and revenue in 2022

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Lindbergh Spa on Tuesday approved the consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, which closed with a profit of EUR870,000 up from EUR710,000 in the previous year.

The Lindbergh Group ended fiscal year 2022 with revenues from sales and services of EUR22.3 million, up from EUR13.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2021

Consolidated revenues, also including other revenues and income of EUR438,000 were EUR22.7 million, up 66 percent from EUR13.7 million achieved in the previous fiscal year 2021.

Ebitda was EUR2.81 million, with margin over 12% and up from EUR2.1 million in the previous year.

Ebit was EUR1.3 million, compared to EUR1.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, thus increasing by 29%.

NFP is negative EUR3.1 million, compared to about EUR2.8 million - also in debt - as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Lindbergh closed Tuesday's session flat at EUR1.72 per share.

