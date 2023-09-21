(Alliance News) - On Thursday, the board of directors of Lindbergh Spa reviewed and approved the consolidated half-year financial report as of June 30, reporting a 40% increase in profit to EUR757,000 from EUR539,000 in the first half of 2022.

Revenues amounted to EUR13.2 million, up 20% from EUR11.0 million in the same period last year.

Ebitda is EUR1.8 million, up 30 percent from EUR1.4 million in H1 2022.

Ebit is EUR1.0 million, up 40% from EUR740,000 in the same period of 2022.

Net financial debt is negative EUR3.8 million, compared to EUR3.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

"Group turnover is also expected to increase in the second half of the year, in line with the trend shown in the first half of the year," the company specified in a note.

In particular, "good growth prospects are expected from the Waste Management/Circular Economy BU. In addition, the Network Management Italy BU will benefit from the consolidation of the Gatti Ermanno business for the August/December period. France should perform with good volumes in the last four months of the year, replicating an already known seasonality and benefiting from the full entry of about 120 technicians from a customer acquired in the first half of the year."

Lindbergh's stock on Thursday closed flat at EUR2.10 per share.

