(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa announced veenrdì the expansion of its shareholder base with the entry of two leading professional investors specializing in investments in listed and quoting Italian SMEs with a particular focus on the Euronext Growth Milan market, following the purchase from Pinvest Srl- a wholly owned subsidiary of Lindbergh board chairman Marco Pomè- of a total of 250,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 2.9 percent of Lindbergh's share capital.

The two transactions took place at the off-market blocks, both at a price per share of EUR1.80, specifically the first investor bought 150,000 shares equal to about 1.8 percent of the capital for a countervalue of EUR270,000, while the second investor bought 100,000 shares equal to about 1.2 percent of the share capital for a countervalue of EUR180,000, for a total countervalue of EUR450,000.

Lindbergh on Friday closed 1.0 percent in the red at EUR2.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.