Lindbergh renews contract with RICOH Italy and consolidates partnership

(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa announced Wednesday that it has signed a formal agreement to renew its existing contract with RICOH Italia Srl, a leading provider of products and services in printing, digital workplace and business process management.

The agreement refers to Lindbergh's contract for the provision of services, by Lindbergh, of "in-night delivery" of spare parts and reverse logistics for RICOH Italia's direct service network, consisting of more than 150 itinerant maintenance technicians, widely distributed throughout the country. The agreement provides for a tacit annual renewal of the contract, for a counter value, depending on expected volumes, of EUR350,000 per year.

Andrea Allegrini, Sales Director of Lindbergh, said, "The renewal of the contract signed with RICOH, our client since 2015, confirms the trust placed in our organization and our ability to build, without exception, extremely positive and long-lasting relationships that allow us to achieve a perfect integration of our services in our clients' supply chain."

Lindbergh's stock is up 1.1 percent at EUR1.77 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

