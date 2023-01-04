Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Lindbergh S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDB   IT0005469272

LINDBERGH S.P.A.

(LDB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:06 2023-01-04 am EST
1.770 EUR   +1.14%
11:26aLindbergh renews contract with RICOH Italy and consolidates partnership
AN
2022SocGen's Tuesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
2022Lindbergh S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lindbergh renews contract with RICOH Italy and consolidates partnership

01/04/2023 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa announced Wednesday that it has signed a formal agreement to renew its existing contract with RICOH Italia Srl, a leading provider of products and services in printing, digital workplace and business process management.

The agreement refers to Lindbergh's contract for the provision of services, by Lindbergh, of "in-night delivery" of spare parts and reverse logistics for RICOH Italia's direct service network, consisting of more than 150 itinerant maintenance technicians, widely distributed throughout the country. The agreement provides for a tacit annual renewal of the contract, for a counter value, depending on expected volumes, of EUR350,000 per year.

Andrea Allegrini, Sales Director of Lindbergh, said, "The renewal of the contract signed with RICOH, our client since 2015, confirms the trust placed in our organization and our ability to build, without exception, extremely positive and long-lasting relationships that allow us to achieve a perfect integration of our services in our clients' supply chain."

Lindbergh's stock is up 1.1 percent at EUR1.77 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDBERGH S.P.A. 1.14% 1.77 Delayed Quote.0.11%
RICOH COMPANY, LTD. -1.89% 988 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about LINDBERGH S.P.A.
11:26aLindbergh renews contract with RICOH Italy and consolidates partnership
AN
2022SocGen's Tuesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
2022Lindbergh S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Lindbergh S.p.A. completed it's acquisition of Business Branch Of Hinet Group Solutions..
CI
2022Lindbergh S.p.A. entered into a Preliminary Deal to acquire Business Branch Of Hinet Gr..
CI
2021Lindbergh S.p.A. has filed an IPO in the amount of €4.2483 million.
CI
2021Lindbergh S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €4.2483 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20,5 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 3,48 M 3,67 M 3,67 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float -
Chart LINDBERGH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Lindbergh S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDBERGH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,75 €
Average target price 3,50 €
Spread / Average Target 100%
Managers and Directors
Michele Corradi CEO, CFO, Director & Manager-Investor Relations
Marco Pomè Chairman
Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffé Independent Director
Andrea Allegrini Director, Director-Sales & Customer Service
Monica Ricò Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDBERGH S.P.A.0.11%16
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.64%33 867
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.1.44%10 083
STERICYCLE, INC.0.00%4 677
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-0.59%4 074
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%3 936