(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa announced Wednesday that it has finalized the preliminary for the acquisition of the business unit of Gatti Ermanno Sas, a company operating since 1987 in the service of thermal and thermohydraulic systems.

The closing is expected by the end of August 2023 and will take place through the establishment of a new company to which Gatti Ermanno will contribute the business line dedicated to the business activity, spinning it off from the real estate activity that remains with the company itself. Lindbergh will thus acquire 100 percent of the new company for a total aggregate value of EUR350,000.00.

Headquartered in Corridonia (MC), Gatti Ermanno Sas is active in the construction, repair, maintenance and service and installation of plumbing, boiler, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning systems.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, the company had revenues of about EUR700,000 and Ebitda of about EUR100,000.

"This transaction is part of the group's strategic line aimed at establishing the first Italian industrial reality capable of providing technical assistance services, in the plumbing and heating sector, throughout the country," the company specified in a note.

The transaction follows the recent acquisition of a majority stake in the SMIT service center in Fidenza (PR) and "allows Lindbergh to further expand its network of technicians in this specific market, thus laying the groundwork for achieving the ultimate goal of directly controlling 100 technicians by 2025."

Marco Pomé, president of Lindbergh, said, "The technicians targeted by these acquisitions will benefit from Lindbergh's in-night services and operate on a single technology platform, thus benefiting from a significant efficiency in management processes. In the future, the Group's vision includes offering innovative services to customers (B2C), also based on the ability to process data from networked plants. Also planned is the establishment of a Training School, as a further vehicle for growth and consolidation of the network of maintenance technicians."

Lindbergh's stock is flat at EUR2.03 per share.

