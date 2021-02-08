Investor Mark Ein looks to raise $600 mln through two more SPACs

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two blank-check firms formed by investor
Mark Ein are aiming to raise about $600 million in their initial
public offerings (IPO), regulatory filings showed on Monday.
Capitol Investment Corp VI, the sixth special purpose
acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Ein, said it would sell 20
million units, comprising shares and warrants, priced at $10
apiece in its IPO. (https://bit.ly/2YZfb1u)
The seventh blank-check firm, Capitol Investment Corp VII,
said it would sell 40 million shares at the same price. (https://bit.ly/3a2veln)
Ein worked at Carlyle Group, Brentwood Associates and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc before setting out on his own as
an investor.
His prior SPACs have invested in a range of firms including
real estate investment trust Two Harbors, specialty
cruise operator Lindblad Expeditions and PR Newswire
owner Cision and NESCO, a provider of specialty rental
equipment.
A SPAC, a shell company that raises money in an IPO before
later merging with a privately held company to take the latter
public, has become many investors' structure of choice over the
past year.
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriters on
the lastest offerings.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)