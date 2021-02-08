Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.    LIND

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LIND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor Mark Ein looks to raise $600 mln through two more SPACs

02/08/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two blank-check firms formed by investor Mark Ein are aiming to raise about $600 million in their initial public offerings (IPO), regulatory filings showed on Monday.

Capitol Investment Corp VI, the sixth special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Ein, said it would sell 20 million units, comprising shares and warrants, priced at $10 apiece in its IPO. (https://bit.ly/2YZfb1u)

The seventh blank-check firm, Capitol Investment Corp VII, said it would sell 40 million shares at the same price. (https://bit.ly/3a2veln)

Ein worked at Carlyle Group, Brentwood Associates and Goldman Sachs Group Inc before setting out on his own as an investor.

His prior SPACs have invested in a range of firms including real estate investment trust Two Harbors, specialty cruise operator Lindblad Expeditions and PR Newswire owner Cision and NESCO, a provider of specialty rental equipment.

A SPAC, a shell company that raises money in an IPO before later merging with a privately held company to take the latter public, has become many investors' structure of choice over the past year.

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriters on the lastest offerings. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.71% 63.65 Delayed Quote.1.49%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.93% 8.746 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. 4.55% 18.95 Delayed Quote.5.87%
NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. 4.83% 8.24 Delayed Quote.6.65%
NESCO LIMITED 1.81% 611.85 End-of-day quote.11.55%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.03% 36.61 Delayed Quote.16.41%
All news about LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
11:46aInvestor Mark Ein looks to raise $600 mln through two more SPACs
RE
2020LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
2020LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers,..
AQ
2020Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Names New Chief Commercial and Marketing Office..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Redu..
MT
2020LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
2020LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
2020LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS : Announces Pioneering Inaugural Voyages to Japan
PU
2020LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers,..
AQ
2020LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS : Appoints Gina Gabbard as Chief Sales Officer
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 82,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -98,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 904 M 904 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales 2021 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,80 $
Last Close Price 18,13 $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target -40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sven-Olof Lindblad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig I. Felenstein CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Mark D. Ein Chairman
L. Dyson Dryden Independent Director
John M. Fahey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC.5.87%904
TUI AG21.73%5 091
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.19.63%2 885
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-5.85%2 387
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED9.26%1 978
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC20.97%1 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ