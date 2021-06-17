Lindblad Expeditions : Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 14, 2021 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') reached an agreement with its Export Credit Agency ('ECA') lenders, Garantiinstituttet for eksportkreditt and Eksportkreditt Norge AS, which represent the Norwegian government, and Citibank, N.A., London Branch to amend its ECA facilities in line with the ECA community's adopted principles to assist cruise company borrowers and entered into that certain (i) Third Amendment Relating to the Senior Secured Credit Agreement dated January 8, 2018 (as amended on April 8, 2019 and amended and restated on June 12, 2020) for up to $107,694,892.00 in Respect of the Acquisition of Hull No. 312 (the '312 Amendment'), and (ii) Second Amendment Relating to the Senior Secured Credit Agreement dated April 8, 2019 (as amended and restated on June 12, 2020) for up to $122,840,000.00 in Respect of the Acquisition of Hull No. 316 (the '316 Amendment' and, together with the 312 Amendment, the 'Amendments'). The primary elements of the Amendments include:

● Extended deferral of scheduled amortization payments for three quarters from April 2021 through December 2021 in the aggregate amount of $15.7 million ('Second Deferred Tranche'). The Second Deferred Tranche includes the $8.97 million in scheduled amortization payments deferred from June 2020 through March 2021 ('First Deferred Tranche' and, together with the Second Deferred Tranche, the 'Deferred Tranches'), for which repayment would otherwise have been due beginning in June 2021. The interest rate for the Deferred Tranches and the main ECA facility will increase by 50 basis points and will amortize quarterly over three years starting in March 2022. ● Extension of effective suspension of the Total Net Leverage Ratio covenant from July 2021 through March 2022. ● The Amendments provide the same terms other than the 316 Amendment does not provide for a Second Deferred Tranche as no amortization payments are due until delivery of the vessel, currently scheduled for 2021.

