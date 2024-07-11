LINDE INDIA LTD. - CSR ANNUAL ACTION PLAN - FY 2023-24

A.

CSR Activity Plan

Sl.

Thematic

Project

Proposed

Project through

Proposed

Total

Modalities of

Details of

no.

Areas

through

Amount

Employees

Amount

Amount

utilization of funds

need and

NGO Partners

(Rs.)

(Rs.)

(Rs.)

in FY 23-24

Impact

Assessment,

if applicable

1.

Health and

Neonatal care

80,00,000

2,00,00,000

The Company

Will be done,

Wellness

and

plans to run the

if applicable,

promoting

project towards

in due course

normal

reduction of

delivery:

C-section

Catalyzing

deliveries by

Change (C3)

strengthening the

maternal health

Other health

1,20,00,000

service delivery

mechanism and

related

programs

promoting

community

awareness.

2

Education

Road Safety

1,50,00,000

3,22,00,000

The Company plans

Will be done,

to undertake

if applicable,

TBD

defensive driver

in due course

72,00,000

training for drivers

of heavy vehicles

for making the

highways safer with

enhancement of

livelihood of the

drivers and their

families etc.

School

50,00,000

Other

50,00,000

The Company

supports initiatives

sponsorship:

Educational

towards education

Disha

Projects

for underprivileged

Foundation

IICP

Children, education

Radhakrishn

of children and

a Drustihina

rehabilitation of

Vidyalaya

persons suffering

AIM For

from cerebral

Seva

palsy, providing

Prem Jyoti

nutritious food,

Prangan

etc.

1

3.

Environment

Gram Sathi

1,60,00,000

Tree plantation

20,00,000

1,80,00,000

Will be done,

Savera

and other

if applicable,

Foundatio

programs

in due course

Rit Rural

Foundation

Ayukua

Sakti

4.

Community

Employee

50,00,000

50,00,000

Will be done,

Support

Projects

if applicable,

in due course

5.

Disaster

TBD

50,00,000

50,00,000

Will be done,

Management

if applicable,

in due course

  1. Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism
    • The Company will continue to monitor project implementation and performance of the implementing agency/(ies) on periodic basis via field visits or review calls, as the case maybe.
    • The Company proposes to ensure adequate measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in each program.
    • The Company shall ensure that the implementing agencies submits project related images, films, film footage, case studies, data cases and related content periodically, as the case maybe.

2

Attachments

