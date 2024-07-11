Delayed
Bombay S.E.
03:45:29 2024-07-11 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
8,827
INR
+1.69%
-2.68%
+56.57%
Linde India : CSR Annual Action Plan FY 2023 24
July 11, 2024 at 03:48 am EDT
LINDE INDIA LTD. - CSR ANNUAL ACTION PLAN - FY 2023-24
A.
CSR Activity Plan
Sl.
Thematic
Project
Proposed
Project through
Proposed
Total
Modalities of
Details of
no.
Areas
through
Amount
Employees
Amount
Amount
utilization of funds
need and
NGO Partners
(Rs.)
(Rs.)
(Rs.)
in FY 23-24
Impact
Assessment,
if applicable
1.
Health and
Neonatal care
80,00,000
2,00,00,000
The Company
Will be done,
Wellness
and
plans to run the
if applicable,
promoting
project towards
in due course
normal
reduction of
delivery:
C-section
Catalyzing
deliveries by
Change (C3)
strengthening the
maternal health
Other health
1,20,00,000
service delivery
mechanism and
related
programs
promoting
community
awareness.
2
Education
• Road Safety
1,50,00,000
3,22,00,000
The Company plans
Will be done,
to undertake
if applicable,
• TBD
defensive driver
in due course
72,00,000
training for drivers
of heavy vehicles
for making the
highways safer with
enhancement of
livelihood of the
drivers and their
families etc.
• School
50,00,000
Other
50,00,000
The Company
supports initiatives
sponsorship:
Educational
towards education
✓
Disha
Projects
for underprivileged
Foundation
✓IICP
Children, education
✓Radhakrishn
of children and
a Drustihina
rehabilitation of
Vidyalaya
persons suffering
✓AIM For
from cerebral
Seva
palsy, providing
✓Prem Jyoti
nutritious food,
Prangan
etc.
1
3.
Environment
✓Gram Sathi
1,60,00,000
Tree plantation
20,00,000
1,80,00,000
Will be done,
✓Savera
and other
if applicable,
Foundatio
programs
in due course
✓Rit Rural
Foundation
✓Ayukua
Sakti
4.
Community
Employee
50,00,000
50,00,000
Will be done,
Support
Projects
if applicable,
in due course
5.
Disaster
TBD
50,00,000
50,00,000
Will be done,
Management
if applicable,
in due course
Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism
The Company will continue to monitor project implementation and performance of the implementing agency/(ies) on periodic basis via field visits or review calls, as the case maybe.
The Company proposes to ensure adequate measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in each program.
The Company shall ensure that the implementing agencies submits project related images, films, film footage, case studies, data cases and related content periodically, as the case maybe.
2
Disclaimer Linde India Ltd. published this content on
11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
11 July 2024 07:47:04 UTC.
Linde India Limited is an India-based industrial gases and engineering company. The Company operates through two segments: Gases and Related Products and Project Engineering Division (PED). The Gases and Related Products segment comprises pipeline gas supplies (Onsite) to industrial customers mainly in the primary steel, glass and chemical industries, and supply of liquefied gases through cryogenic tankers (Bulk) to cater to mid-size demands across a range of industrial sectors and compressed gas supply in cylinders (Packaged Gas) for meeting smaller demand for gases mainly across fabrication, manufacturing, and construction industry. It owns and operates 35 production facilities and filling stations across the country. PED comprises the business of designing, supplying, installing, and commissioning of tonnage air separation units (ASU) of medium to large size, and projects relating to setting up of nitrogen plants, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants and gas distribution systems.
More about the company
Last Close Price
8,680
INR
Average target price
7,909
INR
Spread / Average Target
-8.88% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
