Linde India Limited is an India-based industrial gases and engineering company. The Company operates through two segments: Gases and Related Products and Project Engineering Division (PED). The Gases and Related Products segment comprises pipeline gas supplies (Onsite) to industrial customers mainly in the primary steel, glass and chemical industries, and supply of liquefied gases through cryogenic tankers (Bulk) to cater to mid-size demands across a range of industrial sectors and compressed gas supply in cylinders (Packaged Gas) for meeting smaller demand for gases mainly across fabrication, manufacturing, and construction industry. It owns and operates 35 production facilities and filling stations across the country. PED comprises the business of designing, supplying, installing, and commissioning of tonnage air separation units (ASU) of medium to large size, and projects relating to setting up of nitrogen plants, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants and gas distribution systems.

Sector Commodity Chemicals