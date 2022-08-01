Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Linde India Limited
  News
  Summary
    523457   INE473A01011

LINDE INDIA LIMITED

(523457)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
3637.15 INR   +0.91%
Linde India : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Sect/72

1 August 2022

The Manager

The General Manager [BSE Listing Centre]

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building, 1st Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G-Block,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Fort,

Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400 001

SCRIP CODE: LINDEINDIA

SCRIP CODE: 523457

Dear Sir/Madam,

Setting up of 1,450 tonnes per day new Air Separation Unit at Jindal Stainless Ltd. works at Kalinganagar

This is to inform you that the Company has today signed a long-term agreement with Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), the largest stainless-steel conglomerate in India for setting up of a 1,450 tonnes per day new Air Separation Unit ("ASU") to meet industrial gases requirement for JSL's expansion project at Kalinganagar in Odisha.

Pursuant to the long-term agreement, Linde India will design, build, operate and maintain the ASU facility at Kalinganagar Industrial Estate, Odisha, one of India's key steel clusters. The new ASU will supply to JSL 1,450 tonnes per day of Oxygen, 1,800 tonnes per day of Nitrogen and 64 tonnes per day of Argon and will have additional capacity to cater to demand in the merchant market.

This may please be treated as compliance under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. You are requested to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Pawan Marda

Director - Corporate Affairs & Company Secretary

Registered Office

Linde India Limited

Phone +91 33 6602 1600

Oxygen House, P43 Taratala Road

Fax +91 33 2401 4206

Kolkata 700 088, India

customercare.lg.in@linde.com

CIN L40200WB1935PLC008184

www.linde.in

Disclaimer

Linde India Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 295 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2022 3 787 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,9x
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 310 B 3 910 M 3 910 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart LINDE INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Linde India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 637,15 INR
Average target price 3 395,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -6,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abhijit Banerjee Managing Director & Director
Robert john Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
Pawan Marda Secretary & Director-Corporate Affairs
Jyotin Kantilal Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
Arun Balakrishnan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE INDIA LIMITED46.02%3 910
LINDE PLC-12.83%150 335
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-18.42%55 051
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.06%7 248
AIR WATER INC.0.51%3 030
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-13.53%2 490