Linde India : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

1 August 2022

The Manager The General Manager [BSE Listing Centre] Listing Department Department of Corporate Services National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building, 1st Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Fort, Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400 001 SCRIP CODE: LINDEINDIA SCRIP CODE: 523457

Dear Sir/Madam,

Setting up of 1,450 tonnes per day new Air Separation Unit at Jindal Stainless Ltd. works at Kalinganagar

This is to inform you that the Company has today signed a long-term agreement with Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), the largest stainless-steel conglomerate in India for setting up of a 1,450 tonnes per day new Air Separation Unit ("ASU") to meet industrial gases requirement for JSL's expansion project at Kalinganagar in Odisha.

Pursuant to the long-term agreement, Linde India will design, build, operate and maintain the ASU facility at Kalinganagar Industrial Estate, Odisha, one of India's key steel clusters. The new ASU will supply to JSL 1,450 tonnes per day of Oxygen, 1,800 tonnes per day of Nitrogen and 64 tonnes per day of Argon and will have additional capacity to cater to demand in the merchant market.

This may please be treated as compliance under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. You are requested to please take the above on record.

Pawan Marda

Director - Corporate Affairs & Company Secretary

