Linde India : Related Party Transaction

Sect/30
26 March 2022
The General Manager [BSE Listing Centre] Department of Corporate Services
BSE Limited
New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building 1st Floor P.J.Towers, Dalal Street
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
The Manager [NSE NEAPS] Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Plot No.C/1, G- Block
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sir/Madam,
Disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of the
SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
We enclose herewith a statement of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the half year ended 31 December 2021. You are requested to please take the above disclosure on record.
This may please be treated as compliance under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
Pawan Marda
Director - Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Registered Office
Linde India Limited
Phone +91 33 6602 1600
Oxygen House, P43 Taratala Road
Fax +91 33 2401 4206
Kolkata 700 088, India
customercare.lg.in@linde.com
CIN L40200WB1935PLC008184
www.linde.in
