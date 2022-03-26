Linde India : Related Party Transaction

Sect/30

26 March 2022

The General Manager [BSE Listing Centre] Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building 1st Floor P.J.Towers, Dalal Street Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 The Manager [NSE NEAPS] Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Plot No.C/1, G- Block Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of the

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We enclose herewith a statement of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the half year ended 31 December 2021. You are requested to please take the above disclosure on record.

This may please be treated as compliance under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Pawan Marda

Director - Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Registered Office