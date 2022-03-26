Log in
    523457   INE473A01011

LINDE INDIA LIMITED

(523457)
Linde India : Related Party Transaction

03/26/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Sect/30

26 March 2022

The General Manager [BSE Listing Centre] Department of Corporate Services

BSE Limited

New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building 1st Floor P.J.Towers, Dalal Street

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

The Manager [NSE NEAPS] Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Plot No.C/1, G- Block

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of the

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We enclose herewith a statement of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the half year ended 31 December 2021. You are requested to please take the above disclosure on record.

This may please be treated as compliance under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Pawan Marda

Director - Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Registered Office

Linde India Limited

Phone +91 33 6602 1600

Oxygen House, P43 Taratala Road

Fax +91 33 2401 4206

Kolkata 700 088, India

customercare.lg.in@linde.com

CIN L40200WB1935PLC008184

www.linde.in

Disclaimer

Linde India Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 14:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
