Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:31 2022-09-27 am EDT
269.33 USD   +1.92%
08:17aCms : Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/26Airbus, Rolls-Royce, EasyJet Join Alliance For Zero-Emission Aviation
MT
09/20Dd : Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

09/27/2022 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 30. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

27.09.2022 / 14:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 30. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 19.09.2022 through 23.09.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

 

  United States Germany (XETRA)
 		 Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
19.09.2022 30.000 283,3912 36.365 280,7317 66.365
20.09.2022 39.100 280,4718 70.000 281,7015 109.100
21.09.2022 73.000 279,3101 26.233 283,7326 99.233
22.09.2022 20.800 274,9485 37.000 281,2415 57.800
23.09.2022 107.972 267,6845 57.000 275,9670 164.972

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc’s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

 

Woking, United Kingdom, 27.09.2022

 

Linde plc


27.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1451297  27.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451297&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LINDE PLC
08:17aCms : Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/26Airbus, Rolls-Royce, EasyJet Join Alliance For Zero-Emission Aviation
MT
09/20Dd : Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/20Dd : Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/20Dd : Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/20Dd : Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/20Dd : Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/20Dd : Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/20Dd : Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/20Dd : Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 632 M - -
Net income 2022 4 269 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 72 438
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 264,25 $
Average target price 358,24 $
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amitabh Gupta Vice President-Technology
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-23.72%131 234
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-23.91%51 346
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-8.60%6 886
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.19.96%4 958
LINDE INDIA LIMITED30.31%3 394
AIR WATER INC.-3.72%2 686