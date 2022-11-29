Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Linde plc
  News
  Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-28 pm EST
337.70 USD   -1.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

11/29/2022 | 03:55am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 39. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

29.11.2022 / 09:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:
39. Interim Report		  
 
 
 
On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 21.11.2022 through 25.11.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:		  
 
 
             
  United States Germany (XETRA) Total  
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)  
21.11.2022 9.000 334,4910 31.798 324,2726 40.798  
22.11.2022 0 0,0000 42.000 327,1127 42.000  
23.11.2022 0 0,0000 10.000 330,6749 10.000  
24.11.2022 0 0,0000 10.000 332,4720 10.000  
25.11.2022 0 0,0000 10.000 332,0428 10.000  
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.      
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc’s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL:https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)  
Woking, United Kingdom, 29.11.2022  
Linde plc            

 


29.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1500393  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
