CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

39. Interim Report On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 21.11.2022 through 25.11.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows: United States Germany (XETRA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 21.11.2022 9.000 334,4910 31.798 324,2726 40.798 22.11.2022 0 0,0000 42.000 327,1127 42.000 23.11.2022 0 0,0000 10.000 330,6749 10.000 24.11.2022 0 0,0000 10.000 332,4720 10.000 25.11.2022 0 0,0000 10.000 332,0428 10.000 1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase. Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc’s website ( https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback , short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4 ) Woking, United Kingdom, 29.11.2022 Linde plc

