    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:25 2023-01-23 pm EST
326.49 USD   -0.65%
CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

01/24/2023 | 05:02am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 42. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

24.01.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 42. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 16.01.2023 through 20.01.2023, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

 

  United States Germany (XETRA)
 		 Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
16.01.2023 0 0,0000 0 0,0000 0
17.01.2023 0 0,0000 0 0,0000 0
18.01.2023 0 0,0000 0 0,0000 0
19.01.2023 0 0,0000 40.858 299,5934 40.858
20.01.2023 0 0,0000 40.713 299,0799 40.713

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc’s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

 

Woking, United Kingdom, 24.01.2023

 

Linde plc


24.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1542315  24.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542315&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
