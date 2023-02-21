Advanced search
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:22 2023-02-17 pm EST
321.52 USD   -0.61%
Cms : Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/20German Shares Slip in Muted Trading Day, Ahead of Busy Week for Economic Data
MT
02/20Global markets live: Airbus, Tesla, Meta, Commerzbank...
MS
CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

02/21/2023 | 03:19am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 46. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

21.02.2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 46. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 13.02.2023 through 17.02.2023, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

 

  United States Germany (XETRA)
 		 Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
13.02.2023 45.000 334,9173 27.798 310,3546 72.798
14.02.2023 32.500 332,8128 45.000 310,6563 77.500
15.02.2023 47.902 331,6159 40.732 309,4442 88.634
16.02.2023 79.000 325,0760 120.529 306,0529 199.529
17.02.2023 62.448 320,9995 184.279 300,4287 246.727

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc’s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

 

Woking, United Kingdom, 21.02.2023

 

Linde plc


21.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
1564409  21.02.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 972 M - -
Net income 2022 3 957 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
EV / Sales 2023 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 65 293
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chairman
Sandeep Sen Chief Information Officer
Amitabh Gupta Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-1.43%158 368
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-9.26%62 092
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION23.54%7 624
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-4.14%5 208
LINDE INDIA LIMITED11.09%3 844
AIR WATER INC.4.17%2 700