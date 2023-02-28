Advanced search
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:12 2023-02-27 pm EST
344.48 USD   -0.91%
06:05aCms : Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/27German Stocks Start Week in the Green Amid New Northern Ireland Trade Deal
MT
02/27Rogers adds two independent directors after Starboard agreement
RE
CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

02/28/2023 | 06:05am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 47. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

28.02.2023 / 12:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 47. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 20.02.2023 through 24.02.2023, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

 

  United States Germany (XETRA)
 		 Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
20.02.2023 0 0,0000 174.030 302,2120 174.030
21.02.2023 34.486 324,8212 151.682 302,4428 186.168
22.02.2023 6.700 326,3028 99.950 305,4023 106.650
23.02.2023 92.500 330,1477 107.500 312,6119 200.000
24.02.2023 208.666 324,6726 210.000 308,5210 418.666

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc’s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

 

Woking, United Kingdom, 28.02.2023

 

Linde plc


28.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1570805  28.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570805&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 972 M - -
Net income 2022 3 957 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 170 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 65 293
Free-Float 99,8%
