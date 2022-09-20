DD: Linde plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.09.2022 / 21:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr. Alberto Weisser
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”)
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of RSUs
The acquisition of 2.505 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to an outstanding RSU grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|Acquisition of RSUs
|
|
|US$0.00
|2.505
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|N/A
|N/A
|e)
|Dates of the transactions
|16 SEPTEMBER 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The 2.505 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreement.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|
