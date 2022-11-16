DD: Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.11.2022 / 18:59 CET/CEST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name David P. Strauss

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company

b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

Stock Options



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN

b) Nature of the transactions The exercise of 6,605 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$118.71 per share and the withholding of 4,439 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$335.56 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 2,166 net shares that were sold at a price of US$335.61 per share.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition US$118.71 per share 6,605 ordinary shares Disposal US$335.56 per share 4,439 ordinary shares US$335.61 per share 2,166 ordinary shares Price Aggregated volume d) Aggregated information N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 14 November 2022 f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange g) Additional Information 4,439 Ordinary Shares were withheld at a market price of US$335.56 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 2,166 net shares that were sold at a price of US$335.61 per share.



