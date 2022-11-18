DD: Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11/18/2022 | 10:41am EST
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.11.2022 / 16:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Principal Accounting Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Linde public limited company
b)
LEI
8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
b)
Nature of the transactions
The exercise of 5,150 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.38 per share and the withholding of 3,449 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.97 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,701 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.95 per share; and
The exercise of 3,735 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.80 per share and the withholding of 2,504 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.94 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 800 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.84 per share, 300 net shares sold at a price of US$333.85 and 131 shares sold at a price of US$333.93.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition
US$128.38
5,150 ordinary shares
US$128.80
3,735 ordinary shares
Disposal
US$333.97
3,449 ordinary shares
US$333.95
1,701 ordinary shares
US$333.94
2,504 ordinary shares
US$333.84
800 ordinary shares
US$333.85
300 ordinary shares
US$333.93
131 ordinary shares
d)
Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
N/A
N/A
e)
Dates of the transactions
16 NOVEMBER 2022
f)
Place of the transactions
New York Stock Exchange
g)
Additional Information
3,449 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.97 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,701 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.95 per share; and
2,504 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.94 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 800 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.84 per share, 300 net shares sold at a price of US$333.85 and 131 shares sold at a price of US$333.93.
18.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com