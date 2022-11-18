Advanced search
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:17 2022-11-18 am EST
333.50 USD   +0.96%
10:41aDd : Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
11/17Insider Sell: Linde
MT
11/16Dd : Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
DD: Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11/18/2022 | 10:41am EST
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.11.2022 / 16:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt
 
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Principal Accounting Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
 
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares
 
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
 
b) Nature of the transactions   The exercise of 5,150 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.38 per share and the withholding of 3,449 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.97 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,701 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.95 per share; and
The exercise of 3,735 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.80 per share and the withholding of 2,504 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.94 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 800 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.84 per share, 300 net shares sold at a price of US$333.85 and 131 shares sold at a price of US$333.93.
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition
    US$128.38 5,150 ordinary shares
    US$128.80 3,735 ordinary shares
    Disposal
    US$333.97 3,449 ordinary shares
    US$333.95 1,701 ordinary shares
    US$333.94 2,504 ordinary shares
    US$333.84 800 ordinary shares
    US$333.85 300 ordinary shares
    US$333.93 131 ordinary shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
       
e) Dates of the transactions 16 NOVEMBER 2022
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information 3,449 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.97 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,701 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.95 per share; and
2,504 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.94 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 800 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.84 per share, 300 net shares sold at a price of US$333.85 and 131 shares sold at a price of US$333.93.
 

 


18.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79435  18.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1491815&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 906 M - -
Net income 2022 4 869 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 516 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,9x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 163 B 163 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 65 293
Free-Float 89,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 330,34 $
Average target price 349,18 $
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chairman
Sandeep Sen Chief Information Officer
Amitabh Gupta Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-4.64%163 313
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-3.60%65 054
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-10.15%6 951
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.34.62%5 552
LINDE INDIA LIMITED24.20%3 226
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.0.38%2 725