Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12/20/2022 | 02:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2022 / 20:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Prof. Dr. Ann-Kristin Achleitner
 
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
 
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”)
 
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
 
b) Nature of the transaction   Acquisition of RSUs
The acquisition of 2.162 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to an outstanding RSU grant.
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of RSUs
    US$0.00 2.162
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 16 DECEMBER 2022
 
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue
 
g) Additional Information The 2.162 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreement.

 


20.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80035  20.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518265&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LINDE PLC
03:04pDd : Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging ..
EQ
02:58pDd : Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging ..
EQ
02:53pDd : Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging ..
EQ
12/19Linde - CDP Awards Linde Double 'A' for Climate Change and Water Security
AQ
12/16CDP Awards Linde Double ‘A' for Climate Change and Water Security
EQ
12/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Linde to $375 From $340, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12/15Citigroup Raises Price Target on Linde to $402 From $322, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12/14Transcript : Linde plc Presents at Bank of America Hydrogen Conference 2022, ..
CI
12/14Linde Joins Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
MT
12/14Linde Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 20th Consecutive Year
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 906 M - -
Net income 2022 4 773 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 65 293
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 327,05 $
Average target price 357,23 $
Spread / Average Target 9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chairman
Sandeep Sen Chief Information Officer
Amitabh Gupta Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-5.59%161 092
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.3.11%69 642
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-17.83%6 525
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.27.02%5 341
LINDE INDIA LIMITED41.94%3 635
AIR WATER INC.-13.12%2 556