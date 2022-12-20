DD: Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.12.2022 / 20:56 CET/CEST
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr. Stephen F. Angel
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Chairman
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”)
Deferred Compensation Units (“DSUs”)
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transactions
|Acquisition of RSUs
The acquisition of 710.526 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to certain outstanding RSU grants including those that have vested but whose payout has been deferred.
Acquisition of DSUs
The acquisition of 513.735 DSUs as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment on outstanding balances under the company’s Compensation Deferral Plan (the “Plan”)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|Acquisition of RSUs
|
|
|US$0.00
|710.526
|
|
|Acquisition of DSUs
|
|
|US$0.00
|513.735
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|N/A
|N/A
|e)
|Dates of the transactions
|16 DECEMBER 2022
|f)
|Place of the transactions
|Outside of trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The 710.526 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreements. The 513.735 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|
