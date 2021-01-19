DGAP-CMS : Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-01-19 / 19:33 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On 19 January 2021, Linde plc filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/node/9526/html (short URL: https://t1p.de/r3x0). =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-01-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Linde plc The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road GU2 7XY Guildford United Kingdom Internet: www.linde.com End of News DGAP News Service =----------

