DGAP-CMS : Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2021-01-19 / 19:33
On 19 January 2021, Linde plc filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/node/9526/html (short URL:
https://t1p.de/r3x0).
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com
