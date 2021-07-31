Log in
DGAP-CMS : Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/31/2021 | 05:12am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of 
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of 
Europe-wide distribution 
2021-07-31 / 11:11 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
On 30 July 2021, Linde plc filed a form 10-Q report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is 
available on the Linde plc website at https://t1p.de/fyjc. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Linde plc 
              The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road 
              GU2 7XY Guildford 
              United Kingdom 
Internet:     www.linde.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223196 2021-07-31

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223196&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2021 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)

