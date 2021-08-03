Log in
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
DGAP-CMS : Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

08/03/2021 | 04:35am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) 
of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 26. Interim Report 
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information 
2021-08-03 / 10:34 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of 
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 26. Interim Report 
On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 
billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 
through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1) 
(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
In the period from 26.07.2021 through 30.07.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in 
the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows: 
                            United States                             Germany (XETRA)                      Total 
Trading Date   Aggregated Volume  Weighted Average Price  Aggregated Volume  Weighted Average Price  Aggregated Volume 
                   (shares)              (USD)^1              (shares)              (EUR)^1              (shares) 
 26.07.2021         20.000               299,0066              20.000               253,0389              40.000 
 27.07.2021         20.000               298,0284              20.000               251,4692              40.000 
 28.07.2021         20.000               297,8318              20.000               252,8001              40.000 
 29.07.2021         20.000               299,6096              20.000               250,9748              40.000 
 30.07.2021         20.000               307,6834              20.000               254,3834              40.000

^1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/ 2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3 )

Guildford, United Kingdom, 03.08.2021

Linde plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Linde plc 
              The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road 
              GU2 7XY Guildford 
              United Kingdom 
Internet:     www.linde.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223593 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 04:34 ET (08:34 GMT)

