LINDE PLC

(LIN)
DGAP-CMS : Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

03/16/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) 
of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 6. Interim Report 
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information 
2021-03-16 / 17:15 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of 
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 6. Interim Report 
On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 
billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 
through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1) 
(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
In the period from 08.03.2021 through 12.03.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in 
the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows: 
                            United States                             Germany (XETRA)                      Total 
Trading Date   Aggregated Volume  Weighted Average Price  Aggregated Volume  Weighted Average Price  Aggregated Volume 
                   (shares)              (USD)^1              (shares)              (EUR)^1              (shares) 
 08.03.2021            -                    -                   8.175               206,1460               8.175 
 09.03.2021          2.222               259,8748              19.900               217,5934              22.122 
 10.03.2021         20.000               265,8657              15.100               221,0638              35.100 
 11.03.2021         20.000               268,6115              27.000               224,5368              47.000 
 12.03.2021         30.000               266,8620              28.500               223,5651              58.500

^1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/ 2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3 )

Guildford, United Kingdom, 16.03.2021

Linde plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Linde plc 
              The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road 
              GU2 7XY Guildford 
              United Kingdom 
Internet:     www.linde.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176111 2021-03-16

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)

