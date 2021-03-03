Log in
DGAP-DD : Linde plc english

03/03/2021 | 05:33pm EST
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and 
persons closely associated with them 
03.03.2021 / 23:32 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                     Mr. Matthew J. White 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status          Chief Financial Officer 
b)            Initial Notification     Initial notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                     Linde public limited company 
b)            LEI                      8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the       Ordinary Shares 
              financial instrument, 
              type of                  International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82 
              instrument 
              Identification code      German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC 
                                       Ticker Symbol: LIN 
b)            Nature of the            Acquisition of 7,765 ordinary shares and disposal of 3,599 ordinary shares 
              transactions             ordinary shares of Linde plc. 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)   Price(s)                               Volume(s) 
                                       Acquisition 
                                       USUSD0.00                                7,765 ordinary shares 
                                       Disposal 
                                       USUSD244.27 per share                    3,599 ordinary shares 
d)            Aggregated information   Price                                  Aggregated volume 
                                       N/A                                    N/A 
e)            Dates of the             01 MARCH 2021 
              transactions 
f)            Place of the             Outside of trading venue 
              transactions 
g)            Additional Information   7,765 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant 
                                       to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on 27 February 2018. 
                                       3,599 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU 
                                       payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of USUSD244.27 per ordinary 
                                       share). -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

03.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Linde plc 
              The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road 
              GU2 7XY Guildford 
              United Kingdom 
Internet:     www.linde.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64805 03.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2021 17:32 ET (22:32 GMT)

