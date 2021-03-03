DGAP-DD : Linde plc english

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 03.03.2021 / 23:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Matthew J. White 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary Shares financial instrument, type of International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82 instrument Identification code German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the Acquisition of 7,765 ordinary shares and disposal of 3,599 ordinary shares transactions ordinary shares of Linde plc. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition USUSD0.00 7,765 ordinary shares Disposal USUSD244.27 per share 3,599 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the 01 MARCH 2021 transactions f) Place of the Outside of trading venue transactions g) Additional Information 7,765 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on 27 February 2018. 3,599 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of USUSD244.27 per ordinary share). -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

