LINDE PLC    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/24 03:58:45 pm
269.945 USD   +0.77%
03:25pLINDE PLC  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:25pDGAP-DD  : Linde plc english
DJ
11:07aBASF, Linde, Sabic Seek Government Money for Greener Electric Furnace
DJ
DGAP-DD : Linde plc english

03/24/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and 
persons closely associated with them 
24.03.2021 / 20:24 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                 Mr. Stephen F. Angel 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                      Director and Chief Executive Officer 
b)            Initial Notification Amendment       Initial notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                 Linde public limited company 
b)            LEI                                  8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial         Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") 
              instrument,                          Deferred Compensation Units ("DSUs") 
              type of 
              instrument                           International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82 
              Identification code 
                                                   German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): 
                                                   A2D SYC 
                                                   Ticker Symbol: LIN 
b)            Nature of the transactions           Acquisition of RSUs 
                                                   The acquisition of 713.674 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of 
                                                   automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to certain outstanding RSU 
                                                   grants that have vested but whose payout has been deferred. 
                                                   Acquisition of DSUs 
                                                   The acquisition of 508.273 DSUs as a result of automatic dividend 
                                                   reinvestment on outstanding balances under the company's 
                                                   Compensation Deferral Plan (the "Plan") 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)               Price(s)                            Volume(s) 
                                                   Acquisition of RSUs 
                                                   USUSD0.00                             713.674 
                                                   Acquisition of DSUs 
                                                   USUSD0.00                             508.273 
d)            Aggregated information               Price                               Aggregated volume 
                                                   N/A                                 N/A 
e)            Dates of the transactions            22 MARCH 2021 
f)            Place of the transactions            Outside of trading venue 
g)            Additional Information               The 713.674 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a 
                                                   one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreements. 
                                                   The 508.273 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a 
                                                   one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Linde plc 
              The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road 
              GU2 7XY Guildford 
              United Kingdom 
Internet:     www.linde.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65121 24.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 15:24 ET (19:24 GMT)

