FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Eighth Consecutive Year

20.07.2023 / 12:01 CET/CEST

Woking, UK, July 20, 2023 – Linde (NYSE: LIN) announced today that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the eighth consecutive year.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is a tool for investors seeking to invest in companies that demonstrate strong sustainability practices. It is overseen by an independent external committee comprising experts within the investment community, business, NGOs, unions and academia. Inclusion in the FTSE4Good is based on rigorous analysis of each company against strict criteria, which are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"An unwavering commitment to sustainability is integral to Linde’s long-term success,” said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. “We are honored that our performance has been recognized and are proud of our continued constituency in FTSE4Good.”

Linde’s products, technologies and services helped its customers to avoid more than 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022 - equal to the annual emissions from 20 million passenger cars, and more than double Linde’s own global emissions. Linde’s sustainability targets include 35% absolute emissions reduction by 2035 and climate neutrality by 2050. Linde is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com