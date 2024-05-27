Linde plc is one of the world's leading engineering and industrial gas production groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of industrial gases (86.3%). Net sales break down by market between chemicals and energy (25%), manufacturing (19%), healthcare (16%), metals and mining (14%), food and beverage (10%), electronics (9%) and other (7%); - surface engineering services (8.3%); - other (5.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5.9%), the United States (31.6%), Germany (11%), China (7.9%), Australia (4.1%), Brazil (3.5%) and other (36%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals