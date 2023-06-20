LINDE PLC : Buy rating from JP Morgan

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Top ROE
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks at a reasonable price
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Solar energy
Sin stocks
The food of tomorrow
Metaverse
Robotics
Financial Data
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environment
Social
Governance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
E-Commerce & Logistics
Semiconductors
Wind energy
Biotechnology
Cybersecurity
The food of tomorrow
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Linde plc
News
Summary
LIN
IE000S9YS762
LINDE PLC
(LIN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:02:11 2023-06-16 pm EDT
375.29
USD
-0.31%
03:18a
LINDE PLC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/16
Insider Sell: Linde
MT
06/12
Linde : Subscription Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
LINDE PLC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
06/20/2023 | 03:18am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Chetan Udeshi from JP Morgan retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about LINDE PLC
03:18a
LINDE PLC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/16
Insider Sell: Linde
MT
06/12
Linde : Subscription Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06/12
Linde Plc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/08
LINDE PLC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
06/01
LINDE PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30
Singaporean fund GIC takes minority stake in German gas specialist Messer
RE
05/25
Chemical maker Dow signs supply agreement for bio-plastic materials
RE
05/22
LINDE PLC : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/17
Insider Sell: Linde
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDE PLC
03:18a
LINDE PLC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/08
LINDE PLC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
05/22
LINDE PLC : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
34 239 M
-
-
Net income 2023
5 884 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
13 736 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
31,5x
Yield 2023
1,37%
Capitalization
184 B
184 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
5,77x
EV / Sales 2024
5,50x
Nbr of Employees
65 831
Free-Float
99,7%
More Financials
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
375,29 $
Average target price
400,90 $
Spread / Average Target
6,82%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba
Chief Operating Officer
Matthew J. White
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel
Chairman
Amitabh Gupta
Vice President-Technology
Sandeep Sen
Chief Information Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC
15.06%
183 741
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
-4.90%
65 120
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
62.16%
9 495
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.
-12.60%
4 968
LINDE INDIA LIMITED
27.25%
4 664
AIR WATER INC.
22.90%
3 028
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
Slave