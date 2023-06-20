Advanced search
    LIN   IE000S9YS762

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:11 2023-06-16 pm EDT
375.29 USD   -0.31%
03:18aLINDE PLC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/16Insider Sell: Linde
MT
06/12Linde : Subscription Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
LINDE PLC : Buy rating from JP Morgan

06/20/2023 | 03:18am EDT
Chetan Udeshi from JP Morgan retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 239 M - -
Net income 2023 5 884 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,5x
Yield 2023 1,37%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,77x
EV / Sales 2024 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 65 831
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 375,29 $
Average target price 400,90 $
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chairman
Amitabh Gupta Vice President-Technology
Sandeep Sen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC15.06%183 741
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-4.90%65 120
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION62.16%9 495
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-12.60%4 968
LINDE INDIA LIMITED27.25%4 664
AIR WATER INC.22.90%3 028
