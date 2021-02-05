Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/05 12:23:35 pm
257.11 USD   +3.18%
06:05aLINDE PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:13aLINDE PLC : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
02:56aLINDE PLC : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LINDE PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

02/05/2021 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a research note published by Robert Koort, Goldman Sachs advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDE PLC 3.35% 257.56 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.17% 294.44 Delayed Quote.9.42%
All news about LINDE PLC
06:05aLINDE PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:13aLINDE PLC : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
02:56aLINDE PLC : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:56aLINDE PLC : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01:32aLINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
01:19aLINDE : Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Advance; Fiscal 2021 Outlook Upbeat
MT
01:01aLINDE PLC : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01:01aDGAP-PVR : Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
12:46aLinde 4Q Profit Beats Views
DJ
12:43aLINDE PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 176 M - -
Net income 2020 2 682 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 832 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,23x
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 74 648
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 287,42 $
Last Close Price 249,18 $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC-5.44%130 268
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.97%79 499
AIR LIQUIDE1.56%77 096
LG CHEM, LTD.21.36%65 322
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.42.79%63 067
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-3.35%57 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ