    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Delayed Nyse - 02/10 04:03:06 pm
308.85 USD   +1.55%
04:30aLINDE PLC : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/10LINDE PLC : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02/10LINDE PLC : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
LINDE PLC : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating

02/11/2022 | 04:30am EST
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
02/10Linde sees double-digit 2022 earnings growth, pricing to offset energy price inflation
RE
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Linde plc, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10Thinking about trading options or stock in Datadog, Walt Disney, Arch Resources, Linde,..
PR
02/10LINDE : Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/10Linde Posts Higher Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales; Issues Q1, FY22 Adjusted EPS Outlook
MT
02/10S&P Global Includes Linde in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022
AQ
02/10Linde Posts Higher FY21 Net Income As Sales Rise 13%
MT

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 267 M - -
Net income 2021 4 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,4x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 72 159
Free-Float 92,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 308,85 $
Average target price 373,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer-Americas IT
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-10.85%156 831
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.-17.05%55 957
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-8.12%8 625
AIR WATER INC.-2.65%3 342
LINDE INDIA LIMITED6.57%3 015
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-9.13%2 775