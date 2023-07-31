Linde PLC is an industrial gas and engineering company. The Company designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers its customers a range of gas production and processing services, such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants. The Company's operations consist of two core product lines: industrial gases and engineering. Its industrial gases operations are managed on a geographic basis, which represents three of the Company's segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa), and APAC (Asia/South Pacific) and Engineering business, which designs and manufactures equipment for air separation and other industrial gas applications. Its primary products in its industrial gases business are atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Sector Commodity Chemicals