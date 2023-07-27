LINDE PLC : Receives a Sell rating from Baader Bank
Today at 09:48 am
Baader Bank analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is still set at USD 385.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10:05:36 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|386.11 USD
|-0.54%
|+1.17%
|+18.36%
