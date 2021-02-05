Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/04 04:10:00 pm
249.18 USD   -0.38%
12:46aLinde 4Q Profit Beats Views
DJ
12:43aLINDE PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:39aLINDE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde 4Q Profit Beats Views

02/05/2021 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dieter Holger

Linde PLC's fourth-quarter rose, beating Wall Street's expectations.

The industrial gases maker said Friday its earnings were $1.45 a share for the quarter, compared with 94 cents a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $2.30 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $2.16.

Sales rose to $7.3 billion in the quarter from $7.08 billion a year ago. Analysts expected sales of $7.08 billion.

For 2021, Linde said it expects adjusted earnings of $9.10 to $9.30 a share.

Linde's stock is down 5.4% for the year, versus the S&P 500's rise of 3.1%.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0645ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.08% 31055.86 Delayed Quote.0.38%
LINDE PLC -0.38% 249.18 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
NASDAQ 100 1.18% 13560.8907 Delayed Quote.5.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.23% 13777.743266 Delayed Quote.5.60%
S&P 500 1.09% 3871.74 Delayed Quote.3.08%
All news about LINDE PLC
12:46aLinde 4Q Profit Beats Views
DJ
12:43aLINDE PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
12:39aLINDE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:02aPRESS RELEASE : Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year -2-
DJ
12:02aPRESS RELEASE : Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Resul..
DJ
12:02aLINDE PLC : Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Re..
EQ
02/04Linde, Hyosung to Build Liquid Hydrogen Facility in South Korea
MT
02/03Linde, Hyosung Partner to Build Hydrogen Plant in South Korea
DJ
02/03LINDE : and Hyosung Partner to Develop Hydrogen Infrastructure in South Korea
EQ
02/03PRESS RELEASE : Linde and Hyosung Partner to Develop Hydrogen Infrastructure in ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 176 M - -
Net income 2020 2 682 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 832 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,23x
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 74 648
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 287,42 $
Last Close Price 249,18 $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC-5.44%130 268
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.97%79 499
AIR LIQUIDE1.56%77 096
LG CHEM, LTD.21.36%65 322
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.42.79%63 067
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-3.35%57 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ