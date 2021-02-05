Linde 4Q Profit Beats Views

By Dieter Holger

Linde PLC's fourth-quarter rose, beating Wall Street's expectations.

The industrial gases maker said Friday its earnings were $1.45 a share for the quarter, compared with 94 cents a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $2.30 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $2.16.

Sales rose to $7.3 billion in the quarter from $7.08 billion a year ago. Analysts expected sales of $7.08 billion.

For 2021, Linde said it expects adjusted earnings of $9.10 to $9.30 a share.

Linde's stock is down 5.4% for the year, versus the S&P 500's rise of 3.1%.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0645ET