Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:55 2022-07-25 am EDT
284.57 USD   -0.34%
10:45aLINDE : Announces AGM Voting Results
PU
07/20Linde To Work With PT Freeport Indonesia In New Copper Smelter
MT
07/20Linde Enters Agreement to Provide High-Purity Industrial Gases to PT Freeport Indonesia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde : Announces AGM Voting Results

07/25/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  1. Home
  2. News & Media
  3. Press Releases
  4. Linde Announces AGM Voting Results
Linde Announces AGM Voting Results July 25, 2022
  • Print

Woking, UK, July 25, 2022 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) held its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today in London. All directors nominated for re-election were re-appointed for a one-year term and all other voting matters proposed by the Board of Directors were approved.

Because the vote on the shareholder proposal to eliminate supermajority shareholder voting is very close, the Inspector of Election was not able to determine the voting outcome of the proposal at the AGM, but will issue a final vote report in the next day or so. After that, and within four business days after the AGM, Linde plc will file a Form 8-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that will provide a full breakdown of the voting results.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Disclaimer

Linde plc published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 14:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LINDE PLC
10:45aLINDE : Announces AGM Voting Results
PU
07/20Linde To Work With PT Freeport Indonesia In New Copper Smelter
MT
07/20Linde Enters Agreement to Provide High-Purity Industrial Gases to PT Freeport Indonesia
MT
07/20Linde Signs Agreement to Supply High-Purity Industrial Gases to PT Freeport Indonesia
EQ
07/20Linde plc Signs Agreement to Supply High-Purity Industrial Gases to PT Freeport Indones..
CI
07/19LINDE PLC : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
07/19LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/15Linde Eyeing Up to 500 Job Cuts, Reuters Reports
DJ
07/15Linde Included in FTSE4Good Index for Seventh Consecutive Year
AQ
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : That was a close call
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 719 M - -
Net income 2022 4 885 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 927 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 72 507
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 285,54 $
Average target price 358,36 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chairman
Sandeep Sen Chief Information Officer
Amitabh Gupta Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-17.58%142 659
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-22.91%52 019
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.10%7 022
LINDE INDIA LIMITED43.03%3 805
AIR WATER INC.2.48%3 028
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-9.72%2 597