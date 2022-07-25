Linde : Announces AGM Voting Results

Woking, UK, July 25, 2022 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) held its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today in London. All directors nominated for re-election were re-appointed for a one-year term and all other voting matters proposed by the Board of Directors were approved.

Because the vote on the shareholder proposal to eliminate supermajority shareholder voting is very close, the Inspector of Election was not able to determine the voting outcome of the proposal at the AGM, but will issue a final vote report in the next day or so. After that, and within four business days after the AGM, Linde plc will file a Form 8-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that will provide a full breakdown of the voting results.

