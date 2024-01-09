09.01.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Woking, UK, January 9, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results by 06:00 EST/midday CET on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EST/15:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
Live conference call
US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970
Access code: 6877110
Live webcast (listen-only)
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Web replay
Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EST/16:30 CET on
Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at: https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
Linde plc is one of the world's leading engineering and industrial gas production groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- production and sale of industrial gases (86.3%). Net sales break down by market between chemicals and energy (25%), manufacturing (19%), healthcare (16%), metals and mining (14%), food and beverage (10%), electronics (9%) and other (7%);
- surface engineering services (8.3%);
- other (5.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5.9%), the United States (31.6%), Germany (11%), China (7.9%), Australia (4.1%), Brazil (3.5%) and other (36%).