EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

09.01.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule 

Woking, UK, January 9, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results by 06:00 EST/midday CET on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EST/15:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970
Access code: 6877110
 
Live webcast (listen-only)
 		https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Web replay
 		 Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EST/16:30 CET on
Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
 

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:
 		 
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 
 
 

 


09.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1810415

 
End of News EQS News Service

1810415  09.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1810415&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp