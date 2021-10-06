Log in
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Linde : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

10/06/2021 | 06:05am EDT
DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

06.10.2021 / 12:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, October 6, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 10:00 EDT/16:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 800 377 9510
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 724 5685
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 031 4838
Access code: 6836588
Live webcast (listen-only) https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay Available on demand beginning at 11:30 EDT/17:30 CEST on
Thursday, October 28, 2021 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
 

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (?24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


06.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1238473

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1238473  06.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
