  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:09 2022-09-30 am EDT
270.22 USD   +0.22%
09:01aLinde Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
EQ
07:55aLinde Completes Sale of Gist, a Non-Core Business
EQ
09/27Cms : Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

09/30/2022 | 09:01am EDT
EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

30.09.2022 / 14:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Woking, UK, September 30, 2022 – Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 204 4368
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 589 4609
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 6377
Access code: 3278896
Live webcast (listen-only)
 		 https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay
 		 Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on
Thursday, October 27, 2022 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
 

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).


About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 

Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 
 
 

 


30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1453755

 
End of News EQS News Service

1453755  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453755&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
