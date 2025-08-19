Berenberg announced on Tuesday that it had raised its target price for Linde from $505 to $515, while reiterating its "buy" recommendation for the industrial gas producer's stock.



In a note released in the morning, the analyst highlighted the group's resilience to the current difficulties facing the industrial sector, as well as its resistance to inflation thanks to its ability to pass on cost increases to its prices.



While acknowledging that it is not easy to generate volume growth at present, the financial intermediary points out that Linde has a huge backlog of $7.1bn, meaning that its future growth will depend not only on price increases but also on volume gains.