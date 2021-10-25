Linde : Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021

Guildford, UK, October 25, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2021.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com