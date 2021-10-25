Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Linde plc
  News
  Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Linde : Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021

10/25/2021 | 11:44am EDT
  Home
  News & Media
  Press Releases
  Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021 October 25, 2021
  • Print

Guildford, UK, October 25, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2021.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez

Media Relations
Anna Davies

Disclaimer

Linde plc published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 15:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
