  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:57:13 2023-02-08 am EST
337.33 USD   +0.06%
11:46aCitigroup Raises Price Target on Linde to $418 From $402, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11:16aLinde Engineering to Build Synthesis Gas Plant for BASF in China
DJ
10:19aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Linde's Price Target to $385 From $355, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde Engineering to Build Synthesis Gas Plant for BASF in China

02/08/2023 | 11:16am EST
By Pierre Bertrand


Linde PLC's engineering division said Wednesday that it signed an agreement to build a synthesis gas plant in China for German chemical peer BASF SE.

Linde Engineering will work on the new plant in Zhanjiang as part of a consortium with East China Engineering Science & Technology Co., it said.

Linde will act as consortium leader, including on the provision of basic engineering and key equipment, Linde Engineering said.

The consortium partner will be responsible for the detailed design and construction, it added.

Synthesis gas is a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide, produced after converting hydrocarbons with steam. It is used in the production of oxo alcohols, methanol or synthetic fuel, according to Linde's website.

BASF is building a new integrated facility in Zhanjiang. When operational by 2030, the up to $10 billion complex will be the chemical company's third-largest.

Linde Engineering didn't disclose financial details.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -0.17% 52.86 Delayed Quote.14.14%
EAST CHINA ENGINEERING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.91% 9.75 End-of-day quote.8.21%
LINDE PLC 0.13% 337.5 Delayed Quote.3.35%
Analyst Recommendations on LINDE PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 972 M - -
Net income 2022 3 957 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,5x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
EV / Sales 2023 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 65 293
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 337,12 $
Average target price 369,65 $
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chairman
Sandeep Sen Chief Information Officer
Amitabh Gupta Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC3.35%166 052
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-7.52%63 282
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION17.95%7 448
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-4.40%5 455
LINDE INDIA LIMITED-2.28%3 473
AIR WATER INC.1.04%2 680