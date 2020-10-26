Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Linde : Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:20pm EDT
  1. Home
  2. News & Media
  3. Press Releases
  4. Linde plc Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer
Linde plc Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer October 26, 2020
  • Print

Guildford, UK, October 26, 2020 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Sanjiv Lamba to serve as the company's Chief Operating Officer effective January 1st, 2021. In this role, Mr. Lamba will be responsible for the regional operating segments of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, as well as Linde Engineering, Lincare, and certain global functions, initiatives and businesses. Mr. Lamba will report directly to Linde's CEO, Mr. Steve Angel, and relocate to Danbury, CT.

Prior to being named COO, Mr. Lamba served in several roles including EVP APAC, Head of Regional Business units - South & South East Asia and various financial roles during his 31 years with Linde.

Commenting on today's announcement, Steve Angel said 'Today's announcement is a reflection of the confidence I and the Board have in Sanjiv's ability to continue to drive Linde's performance by leveraging digitalization initiatives across every aspect of our business and capitalizing on opportunities for future growth including healthcare, electronics, and clean energy. Please join me in congratulating Sanjiv on his new and important role'.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Disclaimer

Linde plc published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 18:19:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LINDE PLC
02:20pLINDE : Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer
PU
01:40pLINDE PLC : Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer
EQ
01:35pLINDE PLC : Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer
EQ
11:35aLINDE PLC : Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2020
EQ
07:58aLINDE PLC : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/20LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/19LINDE PLC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/15LINDE PLC : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
10/14LINDE : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
AQ
10/13LINDE : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 156 M - -
Net income 2020 3 209 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,6x
Yield 2020 1,63%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,97x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 76 662
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 268,68 $
Last Close Price 234,27 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Clemens A. H. Börsig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC10.04%122 805
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.75%74 558
AIR LIQUIDE5.67%74 450
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS25.11%64 943
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY17.10%55 948
LG CHEM, LTD.103.46%41 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group