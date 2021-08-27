Log in
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Linde : Publishes 2020 Sustainable Development Report

08/27/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Linde Publishes 2020 Sustainable Development Report August 27, 2021
Guildford, UK, August 27, 2021- Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has published its 2020 Sustainable Development Report.

The 2020 Sustainable Development Report outlines Linde's approach to environment, social and governance (ESG) principles and details how the company's core values of safety, inclusion, integrity, accountability and community are firmly embedded within its business.

The report provides an update on Linde's progress against its 10-year Sustainable Development and Climate Change Targets. As of 2020, Linde lowered its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) intensity by more than 16% from the 2018 baseline and is on track to reach its goal of 35% reduction by 2028. Through its applications and technologies, Linde helped its customers avoid more than two times Linde's own GHG emissions in 2020. Linde also reports on social programs including global volunteerism. In 2020, Linde teams conducted more than 300 community engagement projects, helping to address challenges in areas such as education and health which have increased due to the pandemic.

'We made significant progress in ESG during 2020 but more needs to be done,' said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. 'We will continue this relentless effort towards making our world more productive.'

The Linde 2020 Sustainable Development Report is available on www.linde.com, in the Sustainable Development section.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Disclaimer

Linde plc published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
