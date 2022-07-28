Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-07-27 pm EDT
290.45 USD   +1.34%
06:49aLinde Takes Near-$1 Billion Hit From Ukraine War But Lifts 2022 Guidance
DJ
06:44aLinde's Q2 Adjusted EPS, Sales Rise; Issues Q3 EPS Guidance
MT
06:41aLinde raises 2022 earnings guidance on higher volumes, pricing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde : Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

Second-Quarter Highlights

Sales $8.5 billion, up 12% versus prior-year quarter

Operating profit $0.6 billion; adjusted operating profit $2.0 billion, up 8%

Operating profit margin 7.0%; adjusted operating profit margin 23.5%, up 100 basis points ex. cost pass-through

EPS $0.74; adjusted EPS $3.10, up 15%

Operating cash flow of $2.1 billion, up 17% versus prior-year quarter

Increased full-year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.73 - $11.93,represents 10% to 12% growth year-over-year, 15% to 17% ex. FX

Woking, UK, July 28, 2022 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today reported second-quarter 2022 income from continuing operations of $372 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.74. Excluding charges primarily from the deconsolidation and impairment of Russian subsidiaries and purchase accounting impacts from the Linde AG merger, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1,566 million, up 11% versus prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.10, 15% above prior year and 6% higher sequentially.

Linde's sales for the second quarter were $8,457 million, 12% above prior year. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 9%, including 7% price attainment and 2% higher volumes, driven by growth in all end markets except healthcare. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 4% driven by higher price and volume, each growing 2%.

Second-quarter operating profit was $589 million. Adjusted operating profit of $1,988 million was up 8% versus prior year led by higher price, strong volumes and continued productivity initiatives across all segments. Excluding the effects of cost pass-through, adjusted operating margins expanded 100 basis points versus prior year.

Second-quarter operating cash flow of $2,133 million more than covered capital expenditures of $826 million resulting in free cash flow of $1,307 million. During the quarter, the company returned $2,183 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, net of issuances.

Commenting on the financial results and business outlook, Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said, "Linde employees delivered another strong quarter with EPS increasing 15% versus prior year or 20% excluding currency translation. Furthermore, ROC reached a new record of 20% and operating margins expanded 100 basis points excluding cost-pass through. Despite the macroeconomic challenges, Linde once again demonstrated its resiliency and the ability to generate shareholder value in any environment."

Lamba continued, "Looking ahead, the geopolitical and macro environment continues to be very uncertain. Regardless, I have confidence the company will continue to deliver on its commitments to shareholders."

For the third quarter of 2022, Linde expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.85 to $2.95, up 4% to 8% versus prior-year quarter. This guidance assumes a currency headwind of 6% year-over-year and 3% sequentially.

For the full year 2022, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $11.73 to $11.93, up 10% to 12% versus prior year or 15% to 17% excluding currency headwind. Note that all Russian earnings are excluded prospectively as of July 1, 2022. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion to support growth and maintenance requirements including the $3.6 billion contractual sale of gas project backlog.

Page 1/15

Second-Quarter 2022 Results by Segment

Americas sales of $3,518 million grew 16% versus prior-year quarter and 9% sequentially. Compared with second quarter 2021, underlying sales increased 9% driven by 6% higher pricing and 3% higher volume, primarily in the manufacturing, chemicals and energy end markets. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 4%, with pricing and volume each up 2%. Operating profit of $910 million was 25.9% of sales, 290 basis points below prior year or 90 basis points lower when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.

APAC (Asia Pacific) sales of $1,651 million were 7% above prior year and up 3% sequentially. Compared to prior year, underlying sales grew 8% driven by 5% price attainment and 3% volume growth, primarily from project start-ups in the electronics, chemicals and energy end markets. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 6% with pricing up 1% and volume growing 5%. Operating profit of $426 million was 25.8% of sales, 60 basis points above prior year or 160 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) sales of $2,144 million were up 14% versus prior year and flat sequentially. Compared with second-quarter 2021, underlying sales grew 11%, led by 12% higher pricing. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 3% driven by pricing. Operating profit of $536 million was 25.0% of sales, 100 basis points below prior year or 220 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.

Linde Engineering sales were $644 million, flat versus prior year, and operating profit was $105 million or 16.3% of sales. Order intake for the quarter was $1,004 million and third-party sale of plant backlog increased to $2.9 billion.

Earnings Call

A teleconference on Linde's second-quarter 2022 results is being held today at 09:00 am EDT.

Live conference call

US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 800 289 0720

Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 724 5376

UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 279 6877

Access code: 7250132

Live webcast (listen-only)

https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations

Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho

Materials to be used in the teleconference are also available on the website.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Page 2/15

Adjusted amounts, free cash flow and return on capital are non-GAAP measures. See the attachments for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliations and calculations for adjusted amounts.

Attachments: Summary Non-GAAP Reconciliations, Statements of Income, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations.

*Note: We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2022. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, any impairment or other charges related to scaling back operations in Russia as actions are defined and executed and as sanctions are enacted that impact the Company's operations, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort.

Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, multiple jurisdictions, including Europe and the U.S., have imposed several tranches of economic sanctions on Russia. As a result, Linde has reassessed its ability to control its Russian subsidiaries and determined that as of June 30, 2022 it can no longer exercise control over these entities. As such, Linde has deconsolidated its Russian gas and engineering business entities as of June 30, 2022. The impact of the deconsolidation and related impairments is reflected in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges of $993 million for quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms and phrases such as: anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, expect, continue, should, could, may, plan, project, predict, will, potential, forecast, and similar expressions. They are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements are made but involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the performance of stock markets generally; developments in worldwide and national economies and other international events and circumstances, including trade conflicts and tariffs; changes in foreign currencies and in interest rates; the cost and availability of electric power, natural gas and other raw materials; the ability to achieve price increases to offset cost increases; catastrophic events including natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics such as COVID-19 and acts of war and terrorism; the ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified personnel; the impact of changes in financial accounting standards; the impact of changes in pension plan liabilities; the impact of tax, environmental, healthcare and other legislation and government regulation in jurisdictions in which the company operates; the cost and outcomes of investigations, litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact of potential unusual or non-recurring items; continued timely development and market acceptance of new products and applications; the impact of competitive products and pricing; future financial and operating performance of major customers and industries served; the impact of information technology system failures, network disruptions and breaches in data security; and the effectiveness and speed of integrating new acquisitions into the business. These risks and uncertainties may cause future results or circumstances to differ materially from adjusted projections, estimates or other forward-looking statements.

Linde plc assumes no obligation to update or provide revisions to any forward-looking statement in response to changing circumstances. The above listed risks and uncertainties are further described in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Linde plc's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 which should be reviewed carefully. Please consider Linde plc's forward-looking statements in light of those risks.

Page 3/15

Page 4 of 15

LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

The following adjusted amounts are Non-GAAP measures and are intended to supplement investors' understanding of the company's financial statements by providing measures which investors, financial analysts and management use to help evaluate the company's operating performance. Items which the company does not believe to be indicative of ongoing business trends are excluded from these calculations so that investors can better evaluate and analyze historical and future business trends on a consistent basis. Definitions of these Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar definitions used by other companies and are not a substitute for similar GAAP measures. See the "NON GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS" starting on page 9 for additional details relating to the adjustments.

(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

Sales

Operating Profit

Income from

Continuing

Operations

Diluted EPS from

Continuing Operations

Quarter Ended June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Reported GAAP Amounts

$ 8,457 $ 7,584 $ 589 $ 1,142 $ 372 $ 840 $ 0.74 $ 1.60

Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a)

- - 993 204 889 198 1.76 0.38

Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (b)

- - 406 491 305 377 0.60 0.72

Total adjustments

- - 1,399 695 1,194 575 2.36 1.10

Adjusted amounts

$ 8,457 $ 7,584 $ 1,988 $ 1,837 $ 1,566 $ 1,415 $ 3.10 $ 2.70

(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

Sales

Operating Profit

Income from

Continuing

Operations

Diluted EPS from

Continuing Operations

Year to Date June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Reported GAAP Amounts

$ 16,668 $ 14,827 $ 2,069 $ 2,355 $ 1,546 $ 1,819 $ 3.04 $ 3.46

Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a)

- - 989 196 888 170 1.75 0.32

Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (b)

- - 835 974 632 738 1.24 1.41

Total adjustments

- - 1,824 1,170 1,520 908 2.99 1.73

Adjusted amounts

$ 16,668 $ 14,827 $ 3,893 $ 3,525 $ 3,066 $ 2,727 $ 6.03 $ 5.19

(a) 2022 charges relate primarily to charges associated with the deconsolidation and impairment of Russian subsidiaries resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and related sanctions.2021 charges relate to cost reduction program and other charges, primarily severance.

(b) To adjust for purchase accounting impacts related to the merger.

Page 5 of 15

LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended June 30,

Year To Date June 30,

(Millions of dollars, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales

$ 8,457 $ 7,584 $ 16,668 $ 14,827

Cost of sales

4,940 4,194 9,738 8,248

Selling, general and administrative

771 822 1,573 1,609

Depreciation and amortization

1,091 1,171 2,203 2,337

Research and development

37 34 72 69

Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges

993 204 989 196

Other income (expense) - net

(36 ) (17 ) (24 ) (13 )

Operating Profit

589 1,142 2,069 2,355

Interest expense - net

5 18 14 38

Net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost

(62 ) (49 ) (126 ) (98 )

Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity Investments

646 1,173 2,181 2,415

Income taxes

286 334 655 602

Income From Continuing Operations Before Equity Investments

360 839 1,526 1,813

Income from equity investments

50 37 94 80

Income From Continuing Operations (Including Noncontrolling Interests)

410 876 1,620 1,893

Add: income from discontinued operations, net of tax

- 1 - 2

Income (Including Noncontrolling Interests)

410 877 1,620 1,895

Less: noncontrolling interests from continuing operations

(38 ) (36 ) (74 ) (74 )

Net Income - Linde plc

$ 372 $ 841 $ 1,546 $ 1,821

Net Income - Linde plc

Income from continuing operations

$ 372 $ 840 $ 1,546 $ 1,819

Income from discontinued operations

$ - $ 1 $ - $ 2

Per Share Data - Linde plc Shareholders

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 0.74 $ 1.62 $ 3.07 $ 3.49

Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations

- - - -

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.74 $ 1.62 $ 3.07 $ 3.49

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 0.74 $ 1.60 $ 3.04 $ 3.46

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

- - - -

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.74 $ 1.60 $ 3.04 $ 3.46

Cash dividends

$ 1.17 $ 1.06 $ 2.34 $ 2.12

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (000's):

Basic shares outstanding (000's)

501,034 518,950 504,093 520,691

Diluted shares outstanding (000's)

505,269 523,723 508,432 525,380

Note: See page 9 for a reconciliation to adjusted amounts which are Non-GAAP.

Page 6 of 15

LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

June 30,

December 31,

(Millions of dollars)

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,655 $ 2,823

Accounts receivable - net

4,803 4,499

Contract assets

78 134

Inventories

1,786 1,733

Prepaid and other current assets

950 970

Total Current Assets

11,272 10,159

Property, plant and equipment - net

23,993 26,003

Goodwill

25,678 27,038

Other intangibles - net

12,634 13,802

Other long-term assets

4,308 4,603

Total Assets

$ 77,885 $ 81,605

Liabilities and equity

Accounts payable

$ 3,360 $ 3,503

Short-term debt

3,215 1,163

Current portion of long-term debt

1,651 1,709

Contract liabilities

2,933 2,940

Other current liabilities

4,136 4,328

Total Current Liabilities

15,295 13,643

Long-term debt

11,177 11,335

Other long-term liabilities

10,373 11,186

Total Liabilities

$ 36,845 $ 36,164

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

13 13

Linde plc Shareholders' Equity

Ordinary shares

1 1

Additional paid-in capital

39,978 40,180

Retained earnings

19,159 18,710

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,466 ) (5,048 )

Less: Treasury shares, at cost

(12,998 ) (9,808 )

Total Linde plc shareholders' equity

39,674 44,035

Noncontrolling interests

1,353 1,393

Total Equity

$ 41,027 $ 45,428

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 77,885 $ 81,605

Page 7 of 15

LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended June 30,

Year to Date June 30,

(Millions of dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operations

Net income - Linde plc

$ 372 $ 841 $ 1,546 $ 1,821

Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax and noncontrolling interests

- (1 ) - (2 )

Add: noncontrolling interests

38 36 74 74

Net income (including noncontrolling interests)

410 876 1,620 1,893

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges, net of payments (a)

956 171 922 95

Depreciation and amortization

1,091 1,171 2,203 2,337

Accounts receivable

(203 ) (210 ) (543 ) (388 )

Contract assets and liabilities, net

51 (140 ) 243 51

Inventory

(109 ) 18 (144 ) (42 )

Payables and accruals

19 (30 ) 70 39

Pension contributions

(6 ) (16 ) (19 ) (28 )

Deferred income taxes and other

(76 ) (13 ) (219 ) (21 )

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,133 1,827 4,133 3,936

Investing

Capital expenditures

(826 ) (744 ) (1,475 ) (1,506 )

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(6 ) (21 ) (49 ) (31 )

Divestitures and asset sales

(10 ) 56 17 77

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(842 ) (709 ) (1,507 ) (1,460 )

Financing

Debt increase (decrease) - net

214 (367 ) 2,760 314

Issuances of ordinary shares

12 15 22 32

Purchases of ordinary shares

(1,610 ) (1,214 ) (3,329 ) (2,082 )

Cash dividends - Linde plc shareholders

(585 ) (549 ) (1,177 ) (1,102 )

Noncontrolling interest transactions and other

(34 ) (30 ) (35 ) (277 )

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(2,003 ) (2,145 ) (1,759 ) (3,115 )

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(97 ) 68 (35 ) 22

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(809 ) (959 ) 832 (617 )

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning-of-period

4,464 4,096 2,823 3,754

Cash and cash equivalents, end-of-period

$ 3,655 $ 3,137 $ 3,655 $ 3,137

(a) Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges were $993 million and $204 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $989 million and $196 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Related cash outflows were $37 million and $33 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $67 million and $101 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Page 8 of 15

LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended June 30,

Year to Date June 30,

(Millions of dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales

Americas

$ 3,518 $ 3,020 $ 6,759 $ 5,860

EMEA

2,144 1,875 4,292 3,674

APAC

1,651 1,544 3,253 2,980

Engineering

644 646 1,372 1,320

Other

500 499 992 993

Total segment sales

$ 8,457 $ 7,584 $ 16,668 $ 14,827

Operating Profit

Americas

$ 910 $ 871 $ 1,814 $ 1,666

EMEA

536 487 1,039 938

APAC

426 389 825 740

Engineering

105 108 248 217

Other

11 (18 ) (33 ) (36 )

Segment operating profit

1,988 1,837 3,893 3,525

Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges

(993 ) (204 ) (989 ) (196 )

Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG

(406 ) (491 ) (835 ) (974 )

Total operating profit

$ 589 $ 1,142 $ 2,069 $ 2,355

Page 9 of 15

LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

The following Non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement investors' understanding of the company's financial information by providing measures which investors, financial analysts and management use to help evaluate the company's operating performance and liquidity. Items which the company does not believe to be indicative of on-going business trends are excluded from these calculations so that investors can better evaluate and analyze historical and future business trends on a consistent basis. Definitions of these Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar definitions used by other companies and are not a substitute for similar GAAP measures.

2022

2021

(Millions of dollars, except per share data)

Year to Date

June 30,

Q2

Q1

Year to Date

June 30,

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Adjusted Operating Profit and Operating Margin

Reported operating profit

$ 2,069 $ 589 $ 1,480 $ 2,355 $ 1,337 $ 1,292 $ 1,142 $ 1,213

Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges

989 993 (4 ) 196 51 26 204 (8 )

Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)

835 406 429 974 453 492 491 483

Total adjustments

1,824 1,399 425 1,170 504 518 695 475

Adjusted operating profit

$ 3,893 $ 1,988 $ 1,905 $ 3,525 $ 1,841 $ 1,810 $ 1,837 $ 1,688

Reported percentage change

(12 )% (48 )% 22 % 78 % 30 % 33 % 93 % 65 %

Adjusted percentage change

10 % 8 % 13 % 32 % 14 % 19 % 39 % 25 %

Reported sales

$ 16,668 $ 8,457 $ 8,211 $ 14,827 $ 8,298 $ 7,668 $ 7,584 $ 7,243

Reported operating margin

12.4 % 7.0 % 18.0 % 15.9 % 16.1 % 16.8 % 15.1 % 16.7 %

Adjusted operating margin

23.4 % 23.5 % 23.2 % 23.8 % 22.2 % 23.6 % 24.2 % 23.3 %

Adjusted Depreciation and amortization

Reported depreciation and amortization

$ 2,203 $ 1,091 $ 1,112 $ 2,337 $ 1,135 $ 1,163 $ 1,171 $ 1,166

Less: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)

(819 ) (401 ) (418 ) (957 ) (437 ) (469 ) (479 ) (478 )

Adjusted depreciation and amortization

$ 1,384 $ 690 $ 694 $ 1,380 $ 698 $ 694 $ 692 $ 688

Adjusted Other Income (Expense) - net

Reported Other Income (Expense) - net

$ (24 ) $ (36 ) $ 12 $ (13 ) $ (23 ) $ 10 $ (17 ) $ 4

Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)

(16 ) (5 ) (11 ) (17 ) (16 ) (23 ) (12 ) (5 )

Adjusted Other Income (Expense) - net

$ (8 ) $ (31 ) $ 23 $ 4 $ (7 ) $ 33 $ (5 ) $ 9

Adjusted Net Pension and OPEB Cost (Benefit), Excluding Service Cost

Reported net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost

$ (126 ) $ (62 ) $ (64 ) $ (98 ) $ (49 ) $ (45 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 )

Add: Pension settlement charges

- - - - - (4 ) - -

Adjusted Net Pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service costs

$ (126 ) $ (62 ) $ (64 ) $ (98 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 )

Adjusted Interest Expense - Net

Reported interest expense - net

$ 14 $ 5 $ 9 $ 38 $ 31 $ 8 $ 18 $ 20

Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)

19 9 10 33 10 10 15 18

Adjusted interest expense - net

$ 33 $ 14 $ 19 $ 71 $ 41 $ 18 $ 33 $ 38

Page 10 of 15

2022

2021

(Millions of dollars, except per share data)

Year to Date

June 30,

Q2

Q1

Year to Date

June 30,

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Adjusted Income Taxes (a)

Reported income taxes

$ 655 $ 286 $ 369 $ 602 $ 339 $ 321 $ 334 $ 268

Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)

216 108 108 234 103 115 116 118

Add: Pension settlement charges

- - - - - 1 - -

Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges

101 104 (3 ) 26 - 3 6 20

Total adjustments

317 212 105 260 103 119 122 138

Adjusted income taxes

$ 972 $ 498 $ 474 $ 862 $ 442 $ 440 $ 456 $ 406

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (a)

Reported income before income taxes and equity investments

$ 2,181 $ 646 $ 1,535 $ 2,415 $ 1,355 $ 1,329 $ 1,173 $ 1,242

Add: Pension settlement charge

- - - - - 4 - -

Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)

816 397 419 941 443 482 476 465

Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges

989 993 (4 ) 196 51 26 204 (8 )

Total adjustments

1,805 1,390 415 1,137 494 512 680 457

Adjusted income before income taxes and equity investments

$ 3,986 $ 2,036 $ 1,950 $ 3,552 $ 1,849 $ 1,841 $ 1,853 $ 1,699

Reported Income taxes

$ 655 $ 286 $ 369 $ 602 $ 339 $ 321 $ 334 $ 268

Reported effective tax rate

30.0 % 44.3 % 24.0 % 24.9 % 25.0 % 24.2 % 28.5 % 21.6 %

Adjusted income taxes

$ 972 $ 498 $ 474 $ 862 $ 442 $ 440 $ 456 $ 406

Adjusted effective tax rate

24.4 % 24.5 % 24.3 % 24.3 % 23.9 % 23.9 % 24.6 % 23.9 %

Income from Equity Investments

Reported income from equity investments

$ 94 $ 50 $ 44 $ 80 $ 38 $ 1 $ 37 $ 43

Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (e)

- - - - - 35 - -

Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)

39 19 20 38 20 19 19 19

Total adjustments

39 19 20 38 20 54 19 19

Adjusted income from equity investments

$ 133 $ 69 $ 64 $ 118 $ 58 $ 55 $ 56 $ 62

Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations

Reported noncontrolling interests from continuing operations

$ (74 ) $ (38 ) $ (36 ) $ (74 ) $ (30 ) $ (31 ) $ (36 ) $ (38 )

Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)

(7 ) (3 ) (4 ) (7 ) (4 ) (4 ) (2 ) (5 )

Adjusted noncontrolling interests from continuing operations

$ (81 ) $ (41 ) $ (40 ) $ (81 ) $ (34 ) $ (35 ) $ (38 ) $ (43 )

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (b)

Reported income from continuing operations

$ 1,546 $ 372 $ 1,174 $ 1,819 $ 1,024 $ 978 $ 840 $ 979

Add: Pension settlement charge

- - - - - 3 - -

Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges

888 889 (1 ) 170 51 58 198 (28 )

Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)

632 305 327 738 356 382 377 361

Total adjustments

1,520 1,194 326 908 407 443 575 333

Adjusted income from continuing operations

$ 3,066 $ 1,566 $ 1,500 $ 2,727 $ 1,431 $ 1,421 $ 1,415 $ 1,312

Page 11 of 15

2022

2021

(Millions of dollars, except per share data)

Year to Date

June 30,

Q2

Q1

Year to Date

June 30,

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (b)

Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 3.04 $ 0.74 $ 2.30 $ 3.46 $ 1.98 $ 1.88 $ 1.60 $ 1.86

Add: Pension settlement charge

- - - - - 0.01 - -

Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges

1.75 1.76 - 0.32 0.10 0.11 0.38 (0.05 )

Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)

1.24 0.60 0.63 1.41 0.69 0.73 0.72 0.68

Total adjustments

2.99 2.36 0.63 1.73 0.79 0.85 1.10 0.63

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 6.03 $ 3.10 $ 2.93 $ 5.19 $ 2.77 $ 2.73 $ 2.70 $ 2.49

Reported percentage change

(12 )% (54 )% 24 % 79 % 37 % 42 % 84 % 74 %

Adjusted percentage change

16 % 15 % 18 % 37 % 20 % 27 % 42 % 32 %

Page 12 of 15

Third Quarter 2022

Full Year 2022

Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing

Operations Guidance (d)

Low End

High End

Low End

High End

2022 Adjusted Guidance

$ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ 11.73 $ 11.93

Adjusted percentage changes versus 2021 adjusted diluted EPS

4 % 8 % 10 % 12 %

Add: Estimated currency headwind/(tailwind)

6 % 6 % 5 % 5 %

Adjusted percentage change excluding currency

10 % 14 % 15 % 17 %

Adjusted EBITDA and % of Sales

Income from continuing operations

$ 1,546 $ 372 $ 1,174 $ 1,819 $ 1,024 $ 978 $ 840 $ 979

Add: Noncontrolling interests related to continuing operations

74 38 36 74 30 31 36 38

Add: Net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost

(126 ) (62 ) (64 ) (98 ) (49 ) (45 ) (49 ) (49 )

Add: Interest expense

14 5 9 38 31 8 18 20

Add: Income taxes

655 286 369 602 339 321 334 268

Add: Depreciation and amortization

2,203 1,091 1,112 2,337 1,135 1,163 1,171 1,166

EBITDA from continuing operations

4,366 1,730 2,636 4,772 2,510 2,456 2,350 2,422

Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges

989 993 (4 ) 196 51 61 204 (8 )

Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)

54 23 31 55 36 42 31 24

Total adjustments

1,043 1,016 27 251 87 103 235 16

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 5,409 $ 2,746 $ 2,663 $ 5,023 $ 2,597 $ 2,559 $ 2,585 $ 2,438

Reported sales

$ 16,668 $ 8,457 $ 8,211 $ 14,827 $ 8,298 $ 7,668 $ 7,584 $ 7,243

% of sales

EBITDA from continuing operations

26.2 % 20.5 % 32.1 % 32.2 % 30.2 % 32.0 % 31.0 % 33.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

32.5 % 32.5 % 32.4 % 33.9 % 31.3 % 33.4 % 34.1 % 33.7 %

(a) The income tax expense (benefit) on the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments was determined using the applicable tax rates for the jurisdictions that were utilized in calculating the GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and included both current and deferred income tax amounts.

Page 13 of 15

(b) Net of income taxes which are shown separately in "Adjusted Income Taxes and Effective Tax Rate".

(c) The company believes that its non-GAAP measures excluding Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG are useful to investors because: (i) the business combination was a merger of equals in an all-stock merger transaction, with no cash consideration, (ii)the company is managed on a geographic basis and the results of certain geographies are more heavily impacted by purchase accounting than others, causing results that are not comparable at the reportable segment level, therefore, the impacts of purchasing accounting adjustments to each segment vary and are not comparable within the company and when compared to other companies in similar regions, (iii) business management is evaluated and variable compensation is determined based on results excluding purchase accounting impacts, and; (iv) it is important to investors and analysts to understand the purchase accounting impacts to the financial statements.

A summary of each of the adjustments made for Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG are as follows:

Adjusted Operating Profit and Margin: The purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented relate primarily to depreciation and amortization related to the fair value step up of fixed assets and intangible assets (primarily customer related) acquired in the merger and the allocation of fair value step-up for ongoing Linde AG asset disposals (reflected in Other Income/(Expense)).

Adjusted Interest Expense - Net: Relates to the amortization of the fair value of debt acquired in the merger.

Adjusted Income Taxes and Effective Tax Rate: Relates to the current and deferred income tax impact on the adjustments discussed above. The income tax expense (benefit) on the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments was determined using the applicable tax rates for the jurisdictions that were utilized in calculating the GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and included both current and deferred income tax amounts.

Adjusted Income from Equity Investments: Represents the amortization of increased fair value on equity investments related to depreciable and amortizable assets.

Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations: Represents the noncontrolling interests' ownership portion of the adjustments described above determined on an entity by entity basis.

(d) We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2022. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, any impairment or other charges related to scaling back operations in Russia as actions are defined and executed and as sanctions are enacted that impact the Company's operations, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort.

(e) Impairment charge related to a joint venture in the APAC segment.

Page 14 of 15

LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

2022

2021

(Millions of dollars)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Free Cash Flow (FCF) - Free cash flow is a measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the ability of a company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. FCF equals cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Operating Cash Flow

$ 2,133 $ 2,000 $ 3,233 $ 2,556 $ 1,827 $ 2,109

Less: Capital Expenditures

(826 ) (649 ) (839 ) (741 ) (744 ) (762 )

Free Cash Flow

$ 1,307 $ 1,351 $ 2,394 $ 1,815 $ 1,083 $ 1,347

Net Debt - Net debt is a financial liquidity metric used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the ability of a company to repay its debt and is calculated as total debt (excluding purchase accounting impacts) less liquid assets.

Debt

$ 16,043 $ 16,456 $ 14,207 $ 16,727 $ 15,492 $ 15,750

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(3,655 ) (4,464 ) (2,823 ) (4,700 ) (3,137 ) (4,096 )

Net debt

12,388 11,992 11,384 12,027 12,355 11,654

Less: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG

(38 ) (50 ) (61 ) (72 ) (84 ) (98 )

Adjusted net debt

12,350 11,942 11,323 11,955 12,271 11,556

Less: Net assets held for sale

- - - (1 ) (1 ) (4 )

Adjusted net debt less net assets held for sale

$ 12,350 $ 11,942 $ 11,323 $ 11,954 $ 12,270 $ 11,552

After-tax Return on Capital and Adjusted After-tax Return on Capital (ROC) - After-tax return on capital is a measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the return on net assets employed in the business. ROC measures the after-tax operating profit that the company was able to generate with the investments made by all parties in the business (debt, noncontrolling interests and Linde plc shareholders' equity).

Reported income from continuing operations

$ 372 $ 1,174 $ 1,024 $ 978 $ 840 $ 979

Add: noncontrolling interests from continuing operations

38 36 30 31 36 38

Add: interest expense - net

5 9 31 8 18 20

Less: tax benefit on interest expense - net *

(1 ) (2 ) (8 ) (2 ) (5 ) (5 )

Reported NOPAT

$ 414 $ 1,217 $ 1,077 $ 1,015 $ 889 $ 1,032

Adjusted income from continuing operations

$ 1,566 $ 1,500 $ 1,431 $ 1,421 $ 1,415 $ 1,312

Add: adjusted noncontrolling interests from continuing operations

41 40 34 35 38 43

Add: adjusted interest expense - net

14 19 41 18 33 38

Less: tax benefit on interest expense - net *

(3 ) (5 ) (10 ) (5 ) (8 ) (10 )

Adjusted NOPAT

$ 1,618 $ 1,554 $ 1,496 $ 1,469 $ 1,478 $ 1,383

4-quarter trailing reported NOPAT

$ 3,723 $ 4,198 $ 4,013 $ 3,765 $ 3,508 $ 3,115

4-quarter trailing adjusted NOPAT

$ 6,137 $ 5,997 $ 5,826 $ 5,627 $ 5,389 $ 4,985

Page 15 of 15

2022

2021

(Millions of dollars)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests:

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

$ 13 $ 13 $ 13 $ 13 $ 13 $ 13

Linde plc shareholders' equity

39,674 42,963 44,035 44,323 45,777 46,210

Noncontrolling interests

1,353 1,414 1,393 1,401 1,438 1,410

Total equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests

$ 41,040 $ 44,390 $ 45,441 $ 45,737 $ 47,228 $ 47,633

Reported capital

$ 53,428 $ 56,382 $ 56,825 $ 57,763 $ 59,582 $ 59,283

Total equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests

$ 41,040 $ 44,390 $ 45,441 $ 45,737 $ 47,228 $ 47,633

Add: Adjusted net debt less net assets held for sale

12,350 11,942 11,323 11,954 12,270 11,552

Less: Linde AG Goodwill (a)

24,256 24,256 24,256 24,256 24,256 24,256

Less: Linde AG Indefinite lived intangibles (a)

1,868 1,868 1,868 1,868 1,868 1,868

Adjusted capital

$ 27,266 $ 30,208 $ 30,640 $ 31,567 $ 33,374 $ 33,061

(a) Represent opening balance sheet purchase accounting impacts of non-amortizing assets related to the Linde AG merger.

Ending capital (see above)

$ 53,428 $ 56,382 $ 56,825 $ 57,763 $ 59,582 $ 59,283

5-quarter average ending capital

$ 56,796 $ 57,967 $ 59,086 $ 59,960 $ 60,502 $ 60,584

Ending adjusted capital (see above)

$ 27,266 $ 30,208 $ 30,640 $ 31,567 $ 33,374 $ 33,061

5-quarter average ending adjusted capital

$ 30,611 $ 31,770 $ 32,875 $ 33,735 $ 34,261 $ 34,325

After-tax ROC (4 quarter reported NOPAT / 5-quarter average ending capital)

6.6 % 7.2 % 6.8 % 6.3 % 5.8 % 5.1 %

Adjusted after-tax ROC (4 quarter trailing adjusted NOPAT / 5-quarter average ending adjusted capital)

20.0 % 18.9 % 17.7 % 16.7 % 15.7 % 14.5 %

*Tax benefit on interest expense - net is generally presented using the reported effective rate.

Disclaimer

Linde plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 10:35:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LINDE PLC
06:49aLinde Takes Near-$1 Billion Hit From Ukraine War But Lifts 2022 Guidance
DJ
06:44aLinde's Q2 Adjusted EPS, Sales Rise; Issues Q3 EPS Guidance
MT
06:41aLinde raises 2022 earnings guidance on higher volumes, pricing
RE
06:36aLINDE : Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:24aLinde's H1 Net Income Declines, Boosts FY22 Guidance
MT
06:21aLINDE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:02aLINDE PLC : Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)
EQ
07/27Linde Publishes 2021 Sustainable Development Report
EQ
07/26LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/25Linde Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $1.17 a Share, Payable Sept. 16 to Shareholders a..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 646 M - -
Net income 2022 4 885 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 72 507
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 290,45 $
Average target price 358,36 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chairman
Sandeep Sen Chief Information Officer
Amitabh Gupta Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-16.16%145 084
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-21.81%52 758
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.73%6 917
LINDE INDIA LIMITED43.88%3 824
AIR WATER INC.1.24%2 968
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-12.41%2 517