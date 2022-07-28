Linde : Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K 07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results Second-Quarter Highlights ➢ Sales $8.5 billion, up 12% versus prior-year quarter ➢ Operating profit $0.6 billion; adjusted operating profit $2.0 billion, up 8% ➢ Operating profit margin 7.0%; adjusted operating profit margin 23.5%, up 100 basis points ex. cost pass-through ➢ EPS $0.74; adjusted EPS $3.10, up 15% ➢ Operating cash flow of $2.1 billion, up 17% versus prior-year quarter ➢ Increased full-year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.73 - $11.93,represents 10% to 12% growth year-over-year, 15% to 17% ex. FX Woking, UK, July 28, 2022 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today reported second-quarter 2022 income from continuing operations of $372 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.74. Excluding charges primarily from the deconsolidation and impairment of Russian subsidiaries and purchase accounting impacts from the Linde AG merger, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1,566 million, up 11% versus prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.10, 15% above prior year and 6% higher sequentially. Linde's sales for the second quarter were $8,457 million, 12% above prior year. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 9%, including 7% price attainment and 2% higher volumes, driven by growth in all end markets except healthcare. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 4% driven by higher price and volume, each growing 2%. Second-quarter operating profit was $589 million. Adjusted operating profit of $1,988 million was up 8% versus prior year led by higher price, strong volumes and continued productivity initiatives across all segments. Excluding the effects of cost pass-through, adjusted operating margins expanded 100 basis points versus prior year. Second-quarter operating cash flow of $2,133 million more than covered capital expenditures of $826 million resulting in free cash flow of $1,307 million. During the quarter, the company returned $2,183 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, net of issuances. Commenting on the financial results and business outlook, Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said, "Linde employees delivered another strong quarter with EPS increasing 15% versus prior year or 20% excluding currency translation. Furthermore, ROC reached a new record of 20% and operating margins expanded 100 basis points excluding cost-pass through. Despite the macroeconomic challenges, Linde once again demonstrated its resiliency and the ability to generate shareholder value in any environment." Lamba continued, "Looking ahead, the geopolitical and macro environment continues to be very uncertain. Regardless, I have confidence the company will continue to deliver on its commitments to shareholders." For the third quarter of 2022, Linde expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.85 to $2.95, up 4% to 8% versus prior-year quarter. This guidance assumes a currency headwind of 6% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. For the full year 2022, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $11.73 to $11.93, up 10% to 12% versus prior year or 15% to 17% excluding currency headwind. Note that all Russian earnings are excluded prospectively as of July 1, 2022. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion to support growth and maintenance requirements including the $3.6 billion contractual sale of gas project backlog. Page 1/15 Second-Quarter 2022 Results by Segment Americas sales of $3,518 million grew 16% versus prior-year quarter and 9% sequentially. Compared with second quarter 2021, underlying sales increased 9% driven by 6% higher pricing and 3% higher volume, primarily in the manufacturing, chemicals and energy end markets. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 4%, with pricing and volume each up 2%. Operating profit of $910 million was 25.9% of sales, 290 basis points below prior year or 90 basis points lower when excluding the effects of cost pass-through. APAC (Asia Pacific) sales of $1,651 million were 7% above prior year and up 3% sequentially. Compared to prior year, underlying sales grew 8% driven by 5% price attainment and 3% volume growth, primarily from project start-ups in the electronics, chemicals and energy end markets. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 6% with pricing up 1% and volume growing 5%. Operating profit of $426 million was 25.8% of sales, 60 basis points above prior year or 160 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through. EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) sales of $2,144 million were up 14% versus prior year and flat sequentially. Compared with second-quarter 2021, underlying sales grew 11%, led by 12% higher pricing. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 3% driven by pricing. Operating profit of $536 million was 25.0% of sales, 100 basis points below prior year or 220 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through. Linde Engineering sales were $644 million, flat versus prior year, and operating profit was $105 million or 16.3% of sales. Order intake for the quarter was $1,004 million and third-party sale of plant backlog increased to $2.9 billion. Earnings Call A teleconference on Linde's second-quarter 2022 results is being held today at 09:00 am EDT. Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 800 289 0720 Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 724 5376 UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 279 6877 Access code: 7250132 Live webcast (listen-only) https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho Materials to be used in the teleconference are also available on the website. About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com Page 2/15 Adjusted amounts, free cash flow and return on capital are non-GAAP measures. See the attachments for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliations and calculations for adjusted amounts. Attachments: Summary Non-GAAP Reconciliations, Statements of Income, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations. *Note: We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2022. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, any impairment or other charges related to scaling back operations in Russia as actions are defined and executed and as sanctions are enacted that impact the Company's operations, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort. Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, multiple jurisdictions, including Europe and the U.S., have imposed several tranches of economic sanctions on Russia. As a result, Linde has reassessed its ability to control its Russian subsidiaries and determined that as of June 30, 2022 it can no longer exercise control over these entities. As such, Linde has deconsolidated its Russian gas and engineering business entities as of June 30, 2022. The impact of the deconsolidation and related impairments is reflected in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges of $993 million for quarter ended June 30, 2022. Forward-looking Statements This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms and phrases such as: anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, expect, continue, should, could, may, plan, project, predict, will, potential, forecast, and similar expressions. They are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements are made but involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the performance of stock markets generally; developments in worldwide and national economies and other international events and circumstances, including trade conflicts and tariffs; changes in foreign currencies and in interest rates; the cost and availability of electric power, natural gas and other raw materials; the ability to achieve price increases to offset cost increases; catastrophic events including natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics such as COVID-19 and acts of war and terrorism; the ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified personnel; the impact of changes in financial accounting standards; the impact of changes in pension plan liabilities; the impact of tax, environmental, healthcare and other legislation and government regulation in jurisdictions in which the company operates; the cost and outcomes of investigations, litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact of potential unusual or non-recurring items; continued timely development and market acceptance of new products and applications; the impact of competitive products and pricing; future financial and operating performance of major customers and industries served; the impact of information technology system failures, network disruptions and breaches in data security; and the effectiveness and speed of integrating new acquisitions into the business. These risks and uncertainties may cause future results or circumstances to differ materially from adjusted projections, estimates or other forward-looking statements. Linde plc assumes no obligation to update or provide revisions to any forward-looking statement in response to changing circumstances. The above listed risks and uncertainties are further described in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Linde plc's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 which should be reviewed carefully. Please consider Linde plc's forward-looking statements in light of those risks. Page 3/15 Page 4 of 15 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) The following adjusted amounts are Non-GAAP measures and are intended to supplement investors' understanding of the company's financial statements by providing measures which investors, financial analysts and management use to help evaluate the company's operating performance. Items which the company does not believe to be indicative of ongoing business trends are excluded from these calculations so that investors can better evaluate and analyze historical and future business trends on a consistent basis. Definitions of these Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar definitions used by other companies and are not a substitute for similar GAAP measures. See the "NON GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS" starting on page 9 for additional details relating to the adjustments. (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Sales Operating Profit Income from Continuing Operations Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Quarter Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported GAAP Amounts $ 8,457 $ 7,584 $ 589 $ 1,142 $ 372 $ 840 $ 0.74 $ 1.60 Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a) - - 993 204 889 198 1.76 0.38 Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (b) - - 406 491 305 377 0.60 0.72 Total adjustments - - 1,399 695 1,194 575 2.36 1.10 Adjusted amounts $ 8,457 $ 7,584 $ 1,988 $ 1,837 $ 1,566 $ 1,415 $ 3.10 $ 2.70 (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Sales Operating Profit Income from Continuing Operations Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Year to Date June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported GAAP Amounts $ 16,668 $ 14,827 $ 2,069 $ 2,355 $ 1,546 $ 1,819 $ 3.04 $ 3.46 Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a) - - 989 196 888 170 1.75 0.32 Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (b) - - 835 974 632 738 1.24 1.41 Total adjustments - - 1,824 1,170 1,520 908 2.99 1.73 Adjusted amounts $ 16,668 $ 14,827 $ 3,893 $ 3,525 $ 3,066 $ 2,727 $ 6.03 $ 5.19 (a) 2022 charges relate primarily to charges associated with the deconsolidation and impairment of Russian subsidiaries resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and related sanctions.2021 charges relate to cost reduction program and other charges, primarily severance. (b) To adjust for purchase accounting impacts related to the merger. Page 5 of 15 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended June 30, Year To Date June 30, (Millions of dollars, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 8,457 $ 7,584 $ 16,668 $ 14,827 Cost of sales 4,940 4,194 9,738 8,248 Selling, general and administrative 771 822 1,573 1,609 Depreciation and amortization 1,091 1,171 2,203 2,337 Research and development 37 34 72 69 Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges 993 204 989 196 Other income (expense) - net (36 ) (17 ) (24 ) (13 ) Operating Profit 589 1,142 2,069 2,355 Interest expense - net 5 18 14 38 Net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost (62 ) (49 ) (126 ) (98 ) Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity Investments 646 1,173 2,181 2,415 Income taxes 286 334 655 602 Income From Continuing Operations Before Equity Investments 360 839 1,526 1,813 Income from equity investments 50 37 94 80 Income From Continuing Operations (Including Noncontrolling Interests) 410 876 1,620 1,893 Add: income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 1 - 2 Income (Including Noncontrolling Interests) 410 877 1,620 1,895 Less: noncontrolling interests from continuing operations (38 ) (36 ) (74 ) (74 ) Net Income - Linde plc $ 372 $ 841 $ 1,546 $ 1,821 Net Income - Linde plc Income from continuing operations $ 372 $ 840 $ 1,546 $ 1,819 Income from discontinued operations $ - $ 1 $ - $ 2 Per Share Data - Linde plc Shareholders Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.74 $ 1.62 $ 3.07 $ 3.49 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations - - - - Basic earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 1.62 $ 3.07 $ 3.49 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.74 $ 1.60 $ 3.04 $ 3.46 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations - - - - Diluted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 1.60 $ 3.04 $ 3.46 Cash dividends $ 1.17 $ 1.06 $ 2.34 $ 2.12 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (000's): Basic shares outstanding (000's) 501,034 518,950 504,093 520,691 Diluted shares outstanding (000's) 505,269 523,723 508,432 525,380 Note: See page 9 for a reconciliation to adjusted amounts which are Non-GAAP. Page 6 of 15 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, (Millions of dollars) 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,655 $ 2,823 Accounts receivable - net 4,803 4,499 Contract assets 78 134 Inventories 1,786 1,733 Prepaid and other current assets 950 970 Total Current Assets 11,272 10,159 Property, plant and equipment - net 23,993 26,003 Goodwill 25,678 27,038 Other intangibles - net 12,634 13,802 Other long-term assets 4,308 4,603 Total Assets $ 77,885 $ 81,605 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 3,360 $ 3,503 Short-term debt 3,215 1,163 Current portion of long-term debt 1,651 1,709 Contract liabilities 2,933 2,940 Other current liabilities 4,136 4,328 Total Current Liabilities 15,295 13,643 Long-term debt 11,177 11,335 Other long-term liabilities 10,373 11,186 Total Liabilities $ 36,845 $ 36,164 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 13 13 Linde plc Shareholders' Equity Ordinary shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 39,978 40,180 Retained earnings 19,159 18,710 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,466 ) (5,048 ) Less: Treasury shares, at cost (12,998 ) (9,808 ) Total Linde plc shareholders' equity 39,674 44,035 Noncontrolling interests 1,353 1,393 Total Equity $ 41,027 $ 45,428 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 77,885 $ 81,605 Page 7 of 15 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended June 30, Year to Date June 30, (Millions of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operations Net income - Linde plc $ 372 $ 841 $ 1,546 $ 1,821 Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax and noncontrolling interests - (1 ) - (2 ) Add: noncontrolling interests 38 36 74 74 Net income (including noncontrolling interests) 410 876 1,620 1,893 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges, net of payments (a) 956 171 922 95 Depreciation and amortization 1,091 1,171 2,203 2,337 Accounts receivable (203 ) (210 ) (543 ) (388 ) Contract assets and liabilities, net 51 (140 ) 243 51 Inventory (109 ) 18 (144 ) (42 ) Payables and accruals 19 (30 ) 70 39 Pension contributions (6 ) (16 ) (19 ) (28 ) Deferred income taxes and other (76 ) (13 ) (219 ) (21 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,133 1,827 4,133 3,936 Investing Capital expenditures (826 ) (744 ) (1,475 ) (1,506 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6 ) (21 ) (49 ) (31 ) Divestitures and asset sales (10 ) 56 17 77 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (842 ) (709 ) (1,507 ) (1,460 ) Financing Debt increase (decrease) - net 214 (367 ) 2,760 314 Issuances of ordinary shares 12 15 22 32 Purchases of ordinary shares (1,610 ) (1,214 ) (3,329 ) (2,082 ) Cash dividends - Linde plc shareholders (585 ) (549 ) (1,177 ) (1,102 ) Noncontrolling interest transactions and other (34 ) (30 ) (35 ) (277 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (2,003 ) (2,145 ) (1,759 ) (3,115 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (97 ) 68 (35 ) 22 Change in cash and cash equivalents (809 ) (959 ) 832 (617 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning-of-period 4,464 4,096 2,823 3,754 Cash and cash equivalents, end-of-period $ 3,655 $ 3,137 $ 3,655 $ 3,137 (a) Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges were $993 million and $204 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $989 million and $196 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Related cash outflows were $37 million and $33 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $67 million and $101 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Page 8 of 15 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended June 30, Year to Date June 30, (Millions of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales Americas $ 3,518 $ 3,020 $ 6,759 $ 5,860 EMEA 2,144 1,875 4,292 3,674 APAC 1,651 1,544 3,253 2,980 Engineering 644 646 1,372 1,320 Other 500 499 992 993 Total segment sales $ 8,457 $ 7,584 $ 16,668 $ 14,827 Operating Profit Americas $ 910 $ 871 $ 1,814 $ 1,666 EMEA 536 487 1,039 938 APAC 426 389 825 740 Engineering 105 108 248 217 Other 11 (18 ) (33 ) (36 ) Segment operating profit 1,988 1,837 3,893 3,525 Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (993 ) (204 ) (989 ) (196 ) Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (406 ) (491 ) (835 ) (974 ) Total operating profit $ 589 $ 1,142 $ 2,069 $ 2,355 Page 9 of 15 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) The following Non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement investors' understanding of the company's financial information by providing measures which investors, financial analysts and management use to help evaluate the company's operating performance and liquidity. Items which the company does not believe to be indicative of on-going business trends are excluded from these calculations so that investors can better evaluate and analyze historical and future business trends on a consistent basis. Definitions of these Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar definitions used by other companies and are not a substitute for similar GAAP measures. 2022 2021 (Millions of dollars, except per share data) Year to Date June 30, Q2 Q1 Year to Date June 30, Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Adjusted Operating Profit and Operating Margin Reported operating profit $ 2,069 $ 589 $ 1,480 $ 2,355 $ 1,337 $ 1,292 $ 1,142 $ 1,213 Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges 989 993 (4 ) 196 51 26 204 (8 ) Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 835 406 429 974 453 492 491 483 Total adjustments 1,824 1,399 425 1,170 504 518 695 475 Adjusted operating profit $ 3,893 $ 1,988 $ 1,905 $ 3,525 $ 1,841 $ 1,810 $ 1,837 $ 1,688 Reported percentage change (12 )% (48 )% 22 % 78 % 30 % 33 % 93 % 65 % Adjusted percentage change 10 % 8 % 13 % 32 % 14 % 19 % 39 % 25 % Reported sales $ 16,668 $ 8,457 $ 8,211 $ 14,827 $ 8,298 $ 7,668 $ 7,584 $ 7,243 Reported operating margin 12.4 % 7.0 % 18.0 % 15.9 % 16.1 % 16.8 % 15.1 % 16.7 % Adjusted operating margin 23.4 % 23.5 % 23.2 % 23.8 % 22.2 % 23.6 % 24.2 % 23.3 % Adjusted Depreciation and amortization Reported depreciation and amortization $ 2,203 $ 1,091 $ 1,112 $ 2,337 $ 1,135 $ 1,163 $ 1,171 $ 1,166 Less: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) (819 ) (401 ) (418 ) (957 ) (437 ) (469 ) (479 ) (478 ) Adjusted depreciation and amortization $ 1,384 $ 690 $ 694 $ 1,380 $ 698 $ 694 $ 692 $ 688 Adjusted Other Income (Expense) - net Reported Other Income (Expense) - net $ (24 ) $ (36 ) $ 12 $ (13 ) $ (23 ) $ 10 $ (17 ) $ 4 Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) (16 ) (5 ) (11 ) (17 ) (16 ) (23 ) (12 ) (5 ) Adjusted Other Income (Expense) - net $ (8 ) $ (31 ) $ 23 $ 4 $ (7 ) $ 33 $ (5 ) $ 9 Adjusted Net Pension and OPEB Cost (Benefit), Excluding Service Cost Reported net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost $ (126 ) $ (62 ) $ (64 ) $ (98 ) $ (49 ) $ (45 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 ) Add: Pension settlement charges - - - - - (4 ) - - Adjusted Net Pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service costs $ (126 ) $ (62 ) $ (64 ) $ (98 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 ) Adjusted Interest Expense - Net Reported interest expense - net $ 14 $ 5 $ 9 $ 38 $ 31 $ 8 $ 18 $ 20 Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 19 9 10 33 10 10 15 18 Adjusted interest expense - net $ 33 $ 14 $ 19 $ 71 $ 41 $ 18 $ 33 $ 38 Page 10 of 15 2022 2021 (Millions of dollars, except per share data) Year to Date June 30, Q2 Q1 Year to Date June 30, Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Adjusted Income Taxes (a) Reported income taxes $ 655 $ 286 $ 369 $ 602 $ 339 $ 321 $ 334 $ 268 Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 216 108 108 234 103 115 116 118 Add: Pension settlement charges - - - - - 1 - - Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges 101 104 (3 ) 26 - 3 6 20 Total adjustments 317 212 105 260 103 119 122 138 Adjusted income taxes $ 972 $ 498 $ 474 $ 862 $ 442 $ 440 $ 456 $ 406 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (a) Reported income before income taxes and equity investments $ 2,181 $ 646 $ 1,535 $ 2,415 $ 1,355 $ 1,329 $ 1,173 $ 1,242 Add: Pension settlement charge - - - - - 4 - - Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 816 397 419 941 443 482 476 465 Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges 989 993 (4 ) 196 51 26 204 (8 ) Total adjustments 1,805 1,390 415 1,137 494 512 680 457 Adjusted income before income taxes and equity investments $ 3,986 $ 2,036 $ 1,950 $ 3,552 $ 1,849 $ 1,841 $ 1,853 $ 1,699 Reported Income taxes $ 655 $ 286 $ 369 $ 602 $ 339 $ 321 $ 334 $ 268 Reported effective tax rate 30.0 % 44.3 % 24.0 % 24.9 % 25.0 % 24.2 % 28.5 % 21.6 % Adjusted income taxes $ 972 $ 498 $ 474 $ 862 $ 442 $ 440 $ 456 $ 406 Adjusted effective tax rate 24.4 % 24.5 % 24.3 % 24.3 % 23.9 % 23.9 % 24.6 % 23.9 % Income from Equity Investments Reported income from equity investments $ 94 $ 50 $ 44 $ 80 $ 38 $ 1 $ 37 $ 43 Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (e) - - - - - 35 - - Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 39 19 20 38 20 19 19 19 Total adjustments 39 19 20 38 20 54 19 19 Adjusted income from equity investments $ 133 $ 69 $ 64 $ 118 $ 58 $ 55 $ 56 $ 62 Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations Reported noncontrolling interests from continuing operations $ (74 ) $ (38 ) $ (36 ) $ (74 ) $ (30 ) $ (31 ) $ (36 ) $ (38 ) Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) (7 ) (3 ) (4 ) (7 ) (4 ) (4 ) (2 ) (5 ) Adjusted noncontrolling interests from continuing operations $ (81 ) $ (41 ) $ (40 ) $ (81 ) $ (34 ) $ (35 ) $ (38 ) $ (43 ) Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (b) Reported income from continuing operations $ 1,546 $ 372 $ 1,174 $ 1,819 $ 1,024 $ 978 $ 840 $ 979 Add: Pension settlement charge - - - - - 3 - - Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges 888 889 (1 ) 170 51 58 198 (28 ) Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 632 305 327 738 356 382 377 361 Total adjustments 1,520 1,194 326 908 407 443 575 333 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 3,066 $ 1,566 $ 1,500 $ 2,727 $ 1,431 $ 1,421 $ 1,415 $ 1,312 Page 11 of 15 2022 2021 (Millions of dollars, except per share data) Year to Date June 30, Q2 Q1 Year to Date June 30, Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (b) Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 3.04 $ 0.74 $ 2.30 $ 3.46 $ 1.98 $ 1.88 $ 1.60 $ 1.86 Add: Pension settlement charge - - - - - 0.01 - - Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges 1.75 1.76 - 0.32 0.10 0.11 0.38 (0.05 ) Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 1.24 0.60 0.63 1.41 0.69 0.73 0.72 0.68 Total adjustments 2.99 2.36 0.63 1.73 0.79 0.85 1.10 0.63 Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 6.03 $ 3.10 $ 2.93 $ 5.19 $ 2.77 $ 2.73 $ 2.70 $ 2.49 Reported percentage change (12 )% (54 )% 24 % 79 % 37 % 42 % 84 % 74 % Adjusted percentage change 16 % 15 % 18 % 37 % 20 % 27 % 42 % 32 % Page 12 of 15 Third Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance (d) Low End High End Low End High End 2022 Adjusted Guidance $ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ 11.73 $ 11.93 Adjusted percentage changes versus 2021 adjusted diluted EPS 4 % 8 % 10 % 12 % Add: Estimated currency headwind/(tailwind) 6 % 6 % 5 % 5 % Adjusted percentage change excluding currency 10 % 14 % 15 % 17 % Adjusted EBITDA and % of Sales Income from continuing operations $ 1,546 $ 372 $ 1,174 $ 1,819 $ 1,024 $ 978 $ 840 $ 979 Add: Noncontrolling interests related to continuing operations 74 38 36 74 30 31 36 38 Add: Net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost (126 ) (62 ) (64 ) (98 ) (49 ) (45 ) (49 ) (49 ) Add: Interest expense 14 5 9 38 31 8 18 20 Add: Income taxes 655 286 369 602 339 321 334 268 Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,203 1,091 1,112 2,337 1,135 1,163 1,171 1,166 EBITDA from continuing operations 4,366 1,730 2,636 4,772 2,510 2,456 2,350 2,422 Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges 989 993 (4 ) 196 51 61 204 (8 ) Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 54 23 31 55 36 42 31 24 Total adjustments 1,043 1,016 27 251 87 103 235 16 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 5,409 $ 2,746 $ 2,663 $ 5,023 $ 2,597 $ 2,559 $ 2,585 $ 2,438 Reported sales $ 16,668 $ 8,457 $ 8,211 $ 14,827 $ 8,298 $ 7,668 $ 7,584 $ 7,243 % of sales EBITDA from continuing operations 26.2 % 20.5 % 32.1 % 32.2 % 30.2 % 32.0 % 31.0 % 33.4 % Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 32.5 % 32.5 % 32.4 % 33.9 % 31.3 % 33.4 % 34.1 % 33.7 % (a) The income tax expense (benefit) on the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments was determined using the applicable tax rates for the jurisdictions that were utilized in calculating the GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and included both current and deferred income tax amounts. Page 13 of 15 (b) Net of income taxes which are shown separately in "Adjusted Income Taxes and Effective Tax Rate". (c) The company believes that its non-GAAP measures excluding Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG are useful to investors because: (i) the business combination was a merger of equals in an all-stock merger transaction, with no cash consideration, (ii)the company is managed on a geographic basis and the results of certain geographies are more heavily impacted by purchase accounting than others, causing results that are not comparable at the reportable segment level, therefore, the impacts of purchasing accounting adjustments to each segment vary and are not comparable within the company and when compared to other companies in similar regions, (iii) business management is evaluated and variable compensation is determined based on results excluding purchase accounting impacts, and; (iv) it is important to investors and analysts to understand the purchase accounting impacts to the financial statements. A summary of each of the adjustments made for Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG are as follows: Adjusted Operating Profit and Margin: The purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented relate primarily to depreciation and amortization related to the fair value step up of fixed assets and intangible assets (primarily customer related) acquired in the merger and the allocation of fair value step-up for ongoing Linde AG asset disposals (reflected in Other Income/(Expense)). Adjusted Interest Expense - Net: Relates to the amortization of the fair value of debt acquired in the merger. Adjusted Income Taxes and Effective Tax Rate: Relates to the current and deferred income tax impact on the adjustments discussed above. The income tax expense (benefit) on the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments was determined using the applicable tax rates for the jurisdictions that were utilized in calculating the GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and included both current and deferred income tax amounts. Adjusted Income from Equity Investments: Represents the amortization of increased fair value on equity investments related to depreciable and amortizable assets. Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations: Represents the noncontrolling interests' ownership portion of the adjustments described above determined on an entity by entity basis. (d) We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2022. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, any impairment or other charges related to scaling back operations in Russia as actions are defined and executed and as sanctions are enacted that impact the Company's operations, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort. (e) Impairment charge related to a joint venture in the APAC segment. Page 14 of 15 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) 2022 2021 (Millions of dollars) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Free Cash Flow (FCF) - Free cash flow is a measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the ability of a company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. FCF equals cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. Operating Cash Flow $ 2,133 $ 2,000 $ 3,233 $ 2,556 $ 1,827 $ 2,109 Less: Capital Expenditures (826 ) (649 ) (839 ) (741 ) (744 ) (762 ) Free Cash Flow $ 1,307 $ 1,351 $ 2,394 $ 1,815 $ 1,083 $ 1,347 Net Debt - Net debt is a financial liquidity metric used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the ability of a company to repay its debt and is calculated as total debt (excluding purchase accounting impacts) less liquid assets. Debt $ 16,043 $ 16,456 $ 14,207 $ 16,727 $ 15,492 $ 15,750 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (3,655 ) (4,464 ) (2,823 ) (4,700 ) (3,137 ) (4,096 ) Net debt 12,388 11,992 11,384 12,027 12,355 11,654 Less: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (38 ) (50 ) (61 ) (72 ) (84 ) (98 ) Adjusted net debt 12,350 11,942 11,323 11,955 12,271 11,556 Less: Net assets held for sale - - - (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) Adjusted net debt less net assets held for sale $ 12,350 $ 11,942 $ 11,323 $ 11,954 $ 12,270 $ 11,552 After-tax Return on Capital and Adjusted After-tax Return on Capital (ROC) - After-tax return on capital is a measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the return on net assets employed in the business. ROC measures the after-tax operating profit that the company was able to generate with the investments made by all parties in the business (debt, noncontrolling interests and Linde plc shareholders' equity). Reported income from continuing operations $ 372 $ 1,174 $ 1,024 $ 978 $ 840 $ 979 Add: noncontrolling interests from continuing operations 38 36 30 31 36 38 Add: interest expense - net 5 9 31 8 18 20 Less: tax benefit on interest expense - net * (1 ) (2 ) (8 ) (2 ) (5 ) (5 ) Reported NOPAT $ 414 $ 1,217 $ 1,077 $ 1,015 $ 889 $ 1,032 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 1,566 $ 1,500 $ 1,431 $ 1,421 $ 1,415 $ 1,312 Add: adjusted noncontrolling interests from continuing operations 41 40 34 35 38 43 Add: adjusted interest expense - net 14 19 41 18 33 38 Less: tax benefit on interest expense - net * (3 ) (5 ) (10 ) (5 ) (8 ) (10 ) Adjusted NOPAT $ 1,618 $ 1,554 $ 1,496 $ 1,469 $ 1,478 $ 1,383 4-quarter trailing reported NOPAT $ 3,723 $ 4,198 $ 4,013 $ 3,765 $ 3,508 $ 3,115 4-quarter trailing adjusted NOPAT $ 6,137 $ 5,997 $ 5,826 $ 5,627 $ 5,389 $ 4,985 Page 15 of 15 2022 2021 (Millions of dollars) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests: Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 13 $ 13 $ 13 $ 13 $ 13 $ 13 Linde plc shareholders' equity 39,674 42,963 44,035 44,323 45,777 46,210 Noncontrolling interests 1,353 1,414 1,393 1,401 1,438 1,410 Total equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 41,040 $ 44,390 $ 45,441 $ 45,737 $ 47,228 $ 47,633 Reported capital $ 53,428 $ 56,382 $ 56,825 $ 57,763 $ 59,582 $ 59,283 Total equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 41,040 $ 44,390 $ 45,441 $ 45,737 $ 47,228 $ 47,633 Add: Adjusted net debt less net assets held for sale 12,350 11,942 11,323 11,954 12,270 11,552 Less: Linde AG Goodwill (a) 24,256 24,256 24,256 24,256 24,256 24,256 Less: Linde AG Indefinite lived intangibles (a) 1,868 1,868 1,868 1,868 1,868 1,868 Adjusted capital $ 27,266 $ 30,208 $ 30,640 $ 31,567 $ 33,374 $ 33,061 (a) Represent opening balance sheet purchase accounting impacts of non-amortizing assets related to the Linde AG merger. Ending capital (see above) $ 53,428 $ 56,382 $ 56,825 $ 57,763 $ 59,582 $ 59,283 5-quarter average ending capital $ 56,796 $ 57,967 $ 59,086 $ 59,960 $ 60,502 $ 60,584 Ending adjusted capital (see above) $ 27,266 $ 30,208 $ 30,640 $ 31,567 $ 33,374 $ 33,061 5-quarter average ending adjusted capital $ 30,611 $ 31,770 $ 32,875 $ 33,735 $ 34,261 $ 34,325 After-tax ROC (4 quarter reported NOPAT / 5-quarter average ending capital) 6.6 % 7.2 % 6.8 % 6.3 % 5.8 % 5.1 % Adjusted after-tax ROC (4 quarter trailing adjusted NOPAT / 5-quarter average ending adjusted capital) 20.0 % 18.9 % 17.7 % 16.7 % 15.7 % 14.5 % *Tax benefit on interest expense - net is generally presented using the reported effective rate. Attachments Original Link

