Linde : Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Operating cash flow of $2.1 billion, up 17% versus prior-year quarter
Increased full-year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.73 - $11.93,represents 10% to 12% growth year-over-year, 15% to 17% ex. FX
Woking, UK, July 28, 2022 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today reported second-quarter 2022 income from continuing operations of $372 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.74. Excluding charges primarily from the deconsolidation and impairment of Russian subsidiaries and purchase accounting impacts from the Linde AG merger, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1,566 million, up 11% versus prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.10, 15% above prior year and 6% higher sequentially.
Linde's sales for the second quarter were $8,457 million, 12% above prior year. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 9%, including 7% price attainment and 2% higher volumes, driven by growth in all end markets except healthcare. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 4% driven by higher price and volume, each growing 2%.
Second-quarter operating profit was $589 million. Adjusted operating profit of $1,988 million was up 8% versus prior year led by higher price, strong volumes and continued productivity initiatives across all segments. Excluding the effects of cost pass-through, adjusted operating margins expanded 100 basis points versus prior year.
Second-quarter operating cash flow of $2,133 million more than covered capital expenditures of $826 million resulting in free cash flow of $1,307 million. During the quarter, the company returned $2,183 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, net of issuances.
Commenting on the financial results and business outlook, Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said, "Linde employees delivered another strong quarter with EPS increasing 15% versus prior year or 20% excluding currency translation. Furthermore, ROC reached a new record of 20% and operating margins expanded 100 basis points excluding cost-pass through. Despite the macroeconomic challenges, Linde once again demonstrated its resiliency and the ability to generate shareholder value in any environment."
Lamba continued, "Looking ahead, the geopolitical and macro environment continues to be very uncertain. Regardless, I have confidence the company will continue to deliver on its commitments to shareholders."
For the third quarter of 2022, Linde expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.85 to $2.95, up 4% to 8% versus prior-year quarter. This guidance assumes a currency headwind of 6% year-over-year and 3% sequentially.
For the full year 2022, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $11.73 to $11.93, up 10% to 12% versus prior year or 15% to 17% excluding currency headwind. Note that all Russian earnings are excluded prospectively as of July 1, 2022. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion to support growth and maintenance requirements including the $3.6 billion contractual sale of gas project backlog.
Second-Quarter 2022 Results by Segment
Americas sales of $3,518 million grew 16% versus prior-year quarter and 9% sequentially. Compared with second quarter 2021, underlying sales increased 9% driven by 6% higher pricing and 3% higher volume, primarily in the manufacturing, chemicals and energy end markets. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 4%, with pricing and volume each up 2%. Operating profit of $910 million was 25.9% of sales, 290 basis points below prior year or 90 basis points lower when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.
APAC (Asia Pacific) sales of $1,651 million were 7% above prior year and up 3% sequentially. Compared to prior year, underlying sales grew 8% driven by 5% price attainment and 3% volume growth, primarily from project start-ups in the electronics, chemicals and energy end markets. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 6% with pricing up 1% and volume growing 5%. Operating profit of $426 million was 25.8% of sales, 60 basis points above prior year or 160 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.
EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) sales of $2,144 million were up 14% versus prior year and flat sequentially. Compared with second-quarter 2021, underlying sales grew 11%, led by 12% higher pricing. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 3% driven by pricing. Operating profit of $536 million was 25.0% of sales, 100 basis points below prior year or 220 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.
Linde Engineering sales were $644 million, flat versus prior year, and operating profit was $105 million or 16.3% of sales. Order intake for the quarter was $1,004 million and third-party sale of plant backlog increased to $2.9 billion.
Earnings Call
A teleconference on Linde's second-quarter 2022 results is being held today at 09:00 am EDT.
Materials to be used in the teleconference are also available on the website.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
Adjusted amounts, free cash flow and return on capital are non-GAAP measures. See the attachments for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliations and calculations for adjusted amounts.
Attachments: Summary Non-GAAP Reconciliations, Statements of Income, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations.
*Note: We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2022. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, any impairment or other charges related to scaling back operations in Russia as actions are defined and executed and as sanctions are enacted that impact the Company's operations, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort.
Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges
In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, multiple jurisdictions, including Europe and the U.S., have imposed several tranches of economic sanctions on Russia. As a result, Linde has reassessed its ability to control its Russian subsidiaries and determined that as of June 30, 2022 it can no longer exercise control over these entities. As such, Linde has deconsolidated its Russian gas and engineering business entities as of June 30, 2022. The impact of the deconsolidation and related impairments is reflected in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges of $993 million for quarter ended June 30, 2022.
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
The following adjusted amounts are Non-GAAP measures and are intended to supplement investors' understanding of the company's financial statements by providing measures which investors, financial analysts and management use to help evaluate the company's operating performance. Items which the company does not believe to be indicative of ongoing business trends are excluded from these calculations so that investors can better evaluate and analyze historical and future business trends on a consistent basis. Definitions of these Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar definitions used by other companies and are not a substitute for similar GAAP measures. See the "NON GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS" starting on page 9 for additional details relating to the adjustments.
(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
Sales
Operating Profit
Income from
Continuing
Operations
Diluted EPS from
Continuing Operations
Quarter Ended June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reported GAAP Amounts
$
8,457
$
7,584
$
589
$
1,142
$
372
$
840
$
0.74
$
1.60
Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a)
-
-
993
204
889
198
1.76
0.38
Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (b)
-
-
406
491
305
377
0.60
0.72
Total adjustments
-
-
1,399
695
1,194
575
2.36
1.10
Adjusted amounts
$
8,457
$
7,584
$
1,988
$
1,837
$
1,566
$
1,415
$
3.10
$
2.70
(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
Sales
Operating Profit
Income from
Continuing
Operations
Diluted EPS from
Continuing Operations
Year to Date June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reported GAAP Amounts
$
16,668
$
14,827
$
2,069
$
2,355
$
1,546
$
1,819
$
3.04
$
3.46
Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a)
-
-
989
196
888
170
1.75
0.32
Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (b)
-
-
835
974
632
738
1.24
1.41
Total adjustments
-
-
1,824
1,170
1,520
908
2.99
1.73
Adjusted amounts
$
16,668
$
14,827
$
3,893
$
3,525
$
3,066
$
2,727
$
6.03
$
5.19
(a) 2022 charges relate primarily to charges associated with the deconsolidation and impairment of Russian subsidiaries resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and related sanctions.2021 charges relate to cost reduction program and other charges, primarily severance.
(b) To adjust for purchase accounting impacts related to the merger.
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Year To Date June 30,
(Millions of dollars, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales
$
8,457
$
7,584
$
16,668
$
14,827
Cost of sales
4,940
4,194
9,738
8,248
Selling, general and administrative
771
822
1,573
1,609
Depreciation and amortization
1,091
1,171
2,203
2,337
Research and development
37
34
72
69
Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges
993
204
989
196
Other income (expense) - net
(36
)
(17
)
(24
)
(13
)
Operating Profit
589
1,142
2,069
2,355
Interest expense - net
5
18
14
38
Net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost
(62
)
(49
)
(126
)
(98
)
Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity Investments
646
1,173
2,181
2,415
Income taxes
286
334
655
602
Income From Continuing Operations Before Equity Investments
360
839
1,526
1,813
Income from equity investments
50
37
94
80
Income From Continuing Operations (Including Noncontrolling Interests)
410
876
1,620
1,893
Add: income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
1
-
2
Income (Including Noncontrolling Interests)
410
877
1,620
1,895
Less: noncontrolling interests from continuing operations
(38
)
(36
)
(74
)
(74
)
Net Income - Linde plc
$
372
$
841
$
1,546
$
1,821
Net Income - Linde plc
Income from continuing operations
$
372
$
840
$
1,546
$
1,819
Income from discontinued operations
$
-
$
1
$
-
$
2
Per Share Data - Linde plc Shareholders
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.74
$
1.62
$
3.07
$
3.49
Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Basic earnings per share
$
0.74
$
1.62
$
3.07
$
3.49
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.74
$
1.60
$
3.04
$
3.46
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.74
$
1.60
$
3.04
$
3.46
Cash dividends
$
1.17
$
1.06
$
2.34
$
2.12
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (000's):
Basic shares outstanding (000's)
501,034
518,950
504,093
520,691
Diluted shares outstanding (000's)
505,269
523,723
508,432
525,380
Note: See page 9 for a reconciliation to adjusted amounts which are Non-GAAP.
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
(Millions of dollars)
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,655
$
2,823
Accounts receivable - net
4,803
4,499
Contract assets
78
134
Inventories
1,786
1,733
Prepaid and other current assets
950
970
Total Current Assets
11,272
10,159
Property, plant and equipment - net
23,993
26,003
Goodwill
25,678
27,038
Other intangibles - net
12,634
13,802
Other long-term assets
4,308
4,603
Total Assets
$
77,885
$
81,605
Liabilities and equity
Accounts payable
$
3,360
$
3,503
Short-term debt
3,215
1,163
Current portion of long-term debt
1,651
1,709
Contract liabilities
2,933
2,940
Other current liabilities
4,136
4,328
Total Current Liabilities
15,295
13,643
Long-term debt
11,177
11,335
Other long-term liabilities
10,373
11,186
Total Liabilities
$
36,845
$
36,164
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
13
13
Linde plc Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary shares
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
39,978
40,180
Retained earnings
19,159
18,710
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,466
)
(5,048
)
Less: Treasury shares, at cost
(12,998
)
(9,808
)
Total Linde plc shareholders' equity
39,674
44,035
Noncontrolling interests
1,353
1,393
Total Equity
$
41,027
$
45,428
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
77,885
$
81,605
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Year to Date June 30,
(Millions of dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operations
Net income - Linde plc
$
372
$
841
$
1,546
$
1,821
Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax and noncontrolling interests
-
(1
)
-
(2
)
Add: noncontrolling interests
38
36
74
74
Net income (including noncontrolling interests)
410
876
1,620
1,893
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges, net of payments (a)
956
171
922
95
Depreciation and amortization
1,091
1,171
2,203
2,337
Accounts receivable
(203
)
(210
)
(543
)
(388
)
Contract assets and liabilities, net
51
(140
)
243
51
Inventory
(109
)
18
(144
)
(42
)
Payables and accruals
19
(30
)
70
39
Pension contributions
(6
)
(16
)
(19
)
(28
)
Deferred income taxes and other
(76
)
(13
)
(219
)
(21
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,133
1,827
4,133
3,936
Investing
Capital expenditures
(826
)
(744
)
(1,475
)
(1,506
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(6
)
(21
)
(49
)
(31
)
Divestitures and asset sales
(10
)
56
17
77
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(842
)
(709
)
(1,507
)
(1,460
)
Financing
Debt increase (decrease) - net
214
(367
)
2,760
314
Issuances of ordinary shares
12
15
22
32
Purchases of ordinary shares
(1,610
)
(1,214
)
(3,329
)
(2,082
)
Cash dividends - Linde plc shareholders
(585
)
(549
)
(1,177
)
(1,102
)
Noncontrolling interest transactions and other
(34
)
(30
)
(35
)
(277
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(2,003
)
(2,145
)
(1,759
)
(3,115
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(97
)
68
(35
)
22
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(809
)
(959
)
832
(617
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning-of-period
4,464
4,096
2,823
3,754
Cash and cash equivalents, end-of-period
$
3,655
$
3,137
$
3,655
$
3,137
(a) Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges were $993 million and $204 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $989 million and $196 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Related cash outflows were $37 million and $33 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $67 million and $101 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Year to Date June 30,
(Millions of dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales
Americas
$
3,518
$
3,020
$
6,759
$
5,860
EMEA
2,144
1,875
4,292
3,674
APAC
1,651
1,544
3,253
2,980
Engineering
644
646
1,372
1,320
Other
500
499
992
993
Total segment sales
$
8,457
$
7,584
$
16,668
$
14,827
Operating Profit
Americas
$
910
$
871
$
1,814
$
1,666
EMEA
536
487
1,039
938
APAC
426
389
825
740
Engineering
105
108
248
217
Other
11
(18
)
(33
)
(36
)
Segment operating profit
1,988
1,837
3,893
3,525
Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges
(993
)
(204
)
(989
)
(196
)
Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG
(406
)
(491
)
(835
)
(974
)
Total operating profit
$
589
$
1,142
$
2,069
$
2,355
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
The following Non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement investors' understanding of the company's financial information by providing measures which investors, financial analysts and management use to help evaluate the company's operating performance and liquidity. Items which the company does not believe to be indicative of on-going business trends are excluded from these calculations so that investors can better evaluate and analyze historical and future business trends on a consistent basis. Definitions of these Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar definitions used by other companies and are not a substitute for similar GAAP measures.
2022
2021
(Millions of dollars, except per share data)
Year to Date
June 30,
Q2
Q1
Year to Date
June 30,
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Adjusted Operating Profit and Operating Margin
Reported operating profit
$
2,069
$
589
$
1,480
$
2,355
$
1,337
$
1,292
$
1,142
$
1,213
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges
989
993
(4
)
196
51
26
204
(8
)
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
835
406
429
974
453
492
491
483
Total adjustments
1,824
1,399
425
1,170
504
518
695
475
Adjusted operating profit
$
3,893
$
1,988
$
1,905
$
3,525
$
1,841
$
1,810
$
1,837
$
1,688
Reported percentage change
(12
)%
(48
)%
22
%
78
%
30
%
33
%
93
%
65
%
Adjusted percentage change
10
%
8
%
13
%
32
%
14
%
19
%
39
%
25
%
Reported sales
$
16,668
$
8,457
$
8,211
$
14,827
$
8,298
$
7,668
$
7,584
$
7,243
Reported operating margin
12.4
%
7.0
%
18.0
%
15.9
%
16.1
%
16.8
%
15.1
%
16.7
%
Adjusted operating margin
23.4
%
23.5
%
23.2
%
23.8
%
22.2
%
23.6
%
24.2
%
23.3
%
Adjusted Depreciation and amortization
Reported depreciation and amortization
$
2,203
$
1,091
$
1,112
$
2,337
$
1,135
$
1,163
$
1,171
$
1,166
Less: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
(819
)
(401
)
(418
)
(957
)
(437
)
(469
)
(479
)
(478
)
Adjusted depreciation and amortization
$
1,384
$
690
$
694
$
1,380
$
698
$
694
$
692
$
688
Adjusted Other Income (Expense) - net
Reported Other Income (Expense) - net
$
(24
)
$
(36
)
$
12
$
(13
)
$
(23
)
$
10
$
(17
)
$
4
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
(16
)
(5
)
(11
)
(17
)
(16
)
(23
)
(12
)
(5
)
Adjusted Other Income (Expense) - net
$
(8
)
$
(31
)
$
23
$
4
$
(7
)
$
33
$
(5
)
$
9
Adjusted Net Pension and OPEB Cost (Benefit), Excluding Service Cost
Reported net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost
$
(126
)
$
(62
)
$
(64
)
$
(98
)
$
(49
)
$
(45
)
$
(49
)
$
(49
)
Add: Pension settlement charges
-
-
-
-
-
(4
)
-
-
Adjusted Net Pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service costs
$
(126
)
$
(62
)
$
(64
)
$
(98
)
$
(49
)
$
(49
)
$
(49
)
$
(49
)
Adjusted Interest Expense - Net
Reported interest expense - net
$
14
$
5
$
9
$
38
$
31
$
8
$
18
$
20
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
19
9
10
33
10
10
15
18
Adjusted interest expense - net
$
33
$
14
$
19
$
71
$
41
$
18
$
33
$
38
2022
2021
(Millions of dollars, except per share data)
Year to Date
June 30,
Q2
Q1
Year to Date
June 30,
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Adjusted Income Taxes (a)
Reported income taxes
$
655
$
286
$
369
$
602
$
339
$
321
$
334
$
268
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
216
108
108
234
103
115
116
118
Add: Pension settlement charges
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges
101
104
(3
)
26
-
3
6
20
Total adjustments
317
212
105
260
103
119
122
138
Adjusted income taxes
$
972
$
498
$
474
$
862
$
442
$
440
$
456
$
406
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (a)
Reported income before income taxes and equity investments
$
2,181
$
646
$
1,535
$
2,415
$
1,355
$
1,329
$
1,173
$
1,242
Add: Pension settlement charge
-
-
-
-
-
4
-
-
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
816
397
419
941
443
482
476
465
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges
989
993
(4
)
196
51
26
204
(8
)
Total adjustments
1,805
1,390
415
1,137
494
512
680
457
Adjusted income before income taxes and equity investments
$
3,986
$
2,036
$
1,950
$
3,552
$
1,849
$
1,841
$
1,853
$
1,699
Reported Income taxes
$
655
$
286
$
369
$
602
$
339
$
321
$
334
$
268
Reported effective tax rate
30.0
%
44.3
%
24.0
%
24.9
%
25.0
%
24.2
%
28.5
%
21.6
%
Adjusted income taxes
$
972
$
498
$
474
$
862
$
442
$
440
$
456
$
406
Adjusted effective tax rate
24.4
%
24.5
%
24.3
%
24.3
%
23.9
%
23.9
%
24.6
%
23.9
%
Income from Equity Investments
Reported income from equity investments
$
94
$
50
$
44
$
80
$
38
$
1
$
37
$
43
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (e)
-
-
-
-
-
35
-
-
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
39
19
20
38
20
19
19
19
Total adjustments
39
19
20
38
20
54
19
19
Adjusted income from equity investments
$
133
$
69
$
64
$
118
$
58
$
55
$
56
$
62
Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations
Reported noncontrolling interests from continuing operations
$
(74
)
$
(38
)
$
(36
)
$
(74
)
$
(30
)
$
(31
)
$
(36
)
$
(38
)
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
(7
)
(3
)
(4
)
(7
)
(4
)
(4
)
(2
)
(5
)
Adjusted noncontrolling interests from continuing operations
$
(81
)
$
(41
)
$
(40
)
$
(81
)
$
(34
)
$
(35
)
$
(38
)
$
(43
)
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (b)
Reported income from continuing operations
$
1,546
$
372
$
1,174
$
1,819
$
1,024
$
978
$
840
$
979
Add: Pension settlement charge
-
-
-
-
-
3
-
-
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges
888
889
(1
)
170
51
58
198
(28
)
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
632
305
327
738
356
382
377
361
Total adjustments
1,520
1,194
326
908
407
443
575
333
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$
3,066
$
1,566
$
1,500
$
2,727
$
1,431
$
1,421
$
1,415
$
1,312
2022
2021
(Millions of dollars, except per share data)
Year to Date
June 30,
Q2
Q1
Year to Date
June 30,
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (b)
Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
3.04
$
0.74
$
2.30
$
3.46
$
1.98
$
1.88
$
1.60
$
1.86
Add: Pension settlement charge
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
-
-
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges
1.75
1.76
-
0.32
0.10
0.11
0.38
(0.05
)
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
1.24
0.60
0.63
1.41
0.69
0.73
0.72
0.68
Total adjustments
2.99
2.36
0.63
1.73
0.79
0.85
1.10
0.63
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
6.03
$
3.10
$
2.93
$
5.19
$
2.77
$
2.73
$
2.70
$
2.49
Reported percentage change
(12
)%
(54
)%
24
%
79
%
37
%
42
%
84
%
74
%
Adjusted percentage change
16
%
15
%
18
%
37
%
20
%
27
%
42
%
32
%
Third Quarter 2022
Full Year 2022
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing
Operations Guidance (d)
Low End
High End
Low End
High End
2022 Adjusted Guidance
$
2.85
$
2.95
$
11.73
$
11.93
Adjusted percentage changes versus 2021 adjusted diluted EPS
4
%
8
%
10
%
12
%
Add: Estimated currency headwind/(tailwind)
6
%
6
%
5
%
5
%
Adjusted percentage change excluding currency
10
%
14
%
15
%
17
%
Adjusted EBITDA and % of Sales
Income from continuing operations
$
1,546
$
372
$
1,174
$
1,819
$
1,024
$
978
$
840
$
979
Add: Noncontrolling interests related to continuing operations
74
38
36
74
30
31
36
38
Add: Net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost
(126
)
(62
)
(64
)
(98
)
(49
)
(45
)
(49
)
(49
)
Add: Interest expense
14
5
9
38
31
8
18
20
Add: Income taxes
655
286
369
602
339
321
334
268
Add: Depreciation and amortization
2,203
1,091
1,112
2,337
1,135
1,163
1,171
1,166
EBITDA from continuing operations
4,366
1,730
2,636
4,772
2,510
2,456
2,350
2,422
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges
989
993
(4
)
196
51
61
204
(8
)
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
54
23
31
55
36
42
31
24
Total adjustments
1,043
1,016
27
251
87
103
235
16
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
5,409
$
2,746
$
2,663
$
5,023
$
2,597
$
2,559
$
2,585
$
2,438
Reported sales
$
16,668
$
8,457
$
8,211
$
14,827
$
8,298
$
7,668
$
7,584
$
7,243
% of sales
EBITDA from continuing operations
26.2
%
20.5
%
32.1
%
32.2
%
30.2
%
32.0
%
31.0
%
33.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
32.5
%
32.5
%
32.4
%
33.9
%
31.3
%
33.4
%
34.1
%
33.7
%
(a) The income tax expense (benefit) on the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments was determined using the applicable tax rates for the jurisdictions that were utilized in calculating the GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and included both current and deferred income tax amounts.
(b) Net of income taxes which are shown separately in "Adjusted Income Taxes and Effective Tax Rate".
(c) The company believes that its non-GAAP measures excluding Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG are useful to investors because: (i) the business combination was a merger of equals in an all-stock merger transaction, with no cash consideration, (ii)the company is managed on a geographic basis and the results of certain geographies are more heavily impacted by purchase accounting than others, causing results that are not comparable at the reportable segment level, therefore, the impacts of purchasing accounting adjustments to each segment vary and are not comparable within the company and when compared to other companies in similar regions, (iii) business management is evaluated and variable compensation is determined based on results excluding purchase accounting impacts, and; (iv) it is important to investors and analysts to understand the purchase accounting impacts to the financial statements.
A summary of each of the adjustments made for Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG are as follows:
Adjusted Operating Profit and Margin: The purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented relate primarily to depreciation and amortization related to the fair value step up of fixed assets and intangible assets (primarily customer related) acquired in the merger and the allocation of fair value step-up for ongoing Linde AG asset disposals (reflected in Other Income/(Expense)).
Adjusted Interest Expense - Net: Relates to the amortization of the fair value of debt acquired in the merger.
Adjusted Income Taxes and Effective Tax Rate: Relates to the current and deferred income tax impact on the adjustments discussed above. The income tax expense (benefit) on the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments was determined using the applicable tax rates for the jurisdictions that were utilized in calculating the GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and included both current and deferred income tax amounts.
Adjusted Income from Equity Investments: Represents the amortization of increased fair value on equity investments related to depreciable and amortizable assets.
Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations: Represents the noncontrolling interests' ownership portion of the adjustments described above determined on an entity by entity basis.
(d) We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2022. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, any impairment or other charges related to scaling back operations in Russia as actions are defined and executed and as sanctions are enacted that impact the Company's operations, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort.
(e) Impairment charge related to a joint venture in the APAC segment.
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
2022
2021
(Millions of dollars)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Free Cash Flow (FCF) - Free cash flow is a measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the ability of a company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. FCF equals cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.
Operating Cash Flow
$
2,133
$
2,000
$
3,233
$
2,556
$
1,827
$
2,109
Less: Capital Expenditures
(826
)
(649
)
(839
)
(741
)
(744
)
(762
)
Free Cash Flow
$
1,307
$
1,351
$
2,394
$
1,815
$
1,083
$
1,347
Net Debt - Net debt is a financial liquidity metric used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the ability of a company to repay its debt and is calculated as total debt (excluding purchase accounting impacts) less liquid assets.
Debt
$
16,043
$
16,456
$
14,207
$
16,727
$
15,492
$
15,750
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(3,655
)
(4,464
)
(2,823
)
(4,700
)
(3,137
)
(4,096
)
Net debt
12,388
11,992
11,384
12,027
12,355
11,654
Less: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG
(38
)
(50
)
(61
)
(72
)
(84
)
(98
)
Adjusted net debt
12,350
11,942
11,323
11,955
12,271
11,556
Less: Net assets held for sale
-
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
(4
)
Adjusted net debt less net assets held for sale
$
12,350
$
11,942
$
11,323
$
11,954
$
12,270
$
11,552
After-tax Return on Capital and Adjusted After-tax Return on Capital (ROC) - After-tax return on capital is a measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the return on net assets employed in the business. ROC measures the after-tax operating profit that the company was able to generate with the investments made by all parties in the business (debt, noncontrolling interests and Linde plc shareholders' equity).
Reported income from continuing operations
$
372
$
1,174
$
1,024
$
978
$
840
$
979
Add: noncontrolling interests from continuing operations
38
36
30
31
36
38
Add: interest expense - net
5
9
31
8
18
20
Less: tax benefit on interest expense - net *
(1
)
(2
)
(8
)
(2
)
(5
)
(5
)
Reported NOPAT
$
414
$
1,217
$
1,077
$
1,015
$
889
$
1,032
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$
1,566
$
1,500
$
1,431
$
1,421
$
1,415
$
1,312
Add: adjusted noncontrolling interests from continuing operations
41
40
34
35
38
43
Add: adjusted interest expense - net
14
19
41
18
33
38
Less: tax benefit on interest expense - net *
(3
)
(5
)
(10
)
(5
)
(8
)
(10
)
Adjusted NOPAT
$
1,618
$
1,554
$
1,496
$
1,469
$
1,478
$
1,383
4-quarter trailing reported NOPAT
$
3,723
$
4,198
$
4,013
$
3,765
$
3,508
$
3,115
4-quarter trailing adjusted NOPAT
$
6,137
$
5,997
$
5,826
$
5,627
$
5,389
$
4,985
2022
2021
(Millions of dollars)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests:
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
$
13
$
13
$
13
$
13
$
13
$
13
Linde plc shareholders' equity
39,674
42,963
44,035
44,323
45,777
46,210
Noncontrolling interests
1,353
1,414
1,393
1,401
1,438
1,410
Total equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests
$
41,040
$
44,390
$
45,441
$
45,737
$
47,228
$
47,633
Reported capital
$
53,428
$
56,382
$
56,825
$
57,763
$
59,582
$
59,283
Total equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests
$
41,040
$
44,390
$
45,441
$
45,737
$
47,228
$
47,633
Add: Adjusted net debt less net assets held for sale
12,350
11,942
11,323
11,954
12,270
11,552
Less: Linde AG Goodwill (a)
24,256
24,256
24,256
24,256
24,256
24,256
Less: Linde AG Indefinite lived intangibles (a)
1,868
1,868
1,868
1,868
1,868
1,868
Adjusted capital
$
27,266
$
30,208
$
30,640
$
31,567
$
33,374
$
33,061
(a) Represent opening balance sheet purchase accounting impacts of non-amortizing assets related to the Linde AG merger.