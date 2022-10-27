Linde : Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results Third-Quarter Highlights - Form 8-K 10/27/2022 | 07:06am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results Third-Quarter Highlights ➢ Sales $8.8 billion, up 15% versus prior-year quarter ➢ Operating profit $1.6 billion; adjusted operating profit $2.0 billion, up 11% ➢ Operating profit margin 18.3%; adjusted operating profit margin 22.8%, up 90 basis points ex. cost pass-through ➢ EPS $2.54; adjusted EPS $3.10, up 14% ➢ Operating cash flow of $2.6 billion, up 3% versus prior-year quarter and 24% sequentially ➢ Increased full-year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.93 - $12.03, represents 12% to 13% growth year-over-year, 17% to 18% ex FX Woking, UK, October 27, 2022 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today reported third-quarter 2022 income from continuing operations of $1,273 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.54, up 30% and 35% respectively. Excluding Linde AG purchase accounting impacts and other charges, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1,555 million, up 9% versus prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.10, 14% above prior year. Linde's sales for the third quarter were $8,797 million, 15% above prior year. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 11%, including 8% price attainment and 3% higher volumes, with growth in all end markets except healthcare. Sequentially, underlying sales increased 3% with growth across all end markets driven by 2% higher price and 1% volume. Third-quarter operating profit was $1,613 million. Adjusted operating profit of $2,010 million was up 11% versus prior year led by higher price, volumes and continued productivity initiatives across all segments. Excluding the effects of cost pass-through, adjusted operating margins expanded 90 basis points versus prior year. Third-quarter operating cash flow of $2,636 million more than covered capital expenditures of $762 million resulting in free cash flow of $1,874 million. During the quarter, the company returned $1,728 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, net of issuances. Commenting on the financial results and business outlook, Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said, "Linde employees delivered another strong quarter of financial results with EPS increasing 14% despite 7% currency headwinds. Furthermore, operating margins expanded 90 basis points when excluding cost pass-through - all underpinned by strong operating cash flow of $2.6 billion and record ROC of 21.8%. These results demonstrate, once again, Linde's resiliency and growth capabilities in any environment. Lamba continued, "Irrespective of the macro-economic uncertainty, I have confidence in our business model and high-performance culture to continue creating shareholder value for years to come." For the fourth quarter of 2022, Linde expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.80 to $2.90, up 1% to 5% versus prior-year quarter. This guidance includes an assumed currency headwind of 8% year-over-year and 2% sequentially. For the full year 2022, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $11.93 to $12.03, up 12% to 13% versus prior year or 17% to 18% excluding currency headwind. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion to support growth and maintenance requirements including the $3.7 billion contractual sale of gas project backlog. Page 1/10 Third-Quarter 2022 Results by Segment Americas sales of $3,694 million grew 20% versus prior-year quarter and 5% sequentially. Compared with third quarter 2021, underlying sales increased 13% driven by 6% higher pricing and 7% higher volume, with double-digit growth in all end markets except healthcare. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 4%, from 1% higher pricing and 3% volume. Operating profit of $974 million was 26.4% of sales, 140 basis points below prior year or 50 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through. APAC (Asia Pacific) sales of $1,660 million were 6% above prior year and up 1% sequentially. Compared to prior year, underlying sales grew 12% driven by 7% price attainment and 5% volume growth, with growth across all end markets except healthcare. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 6% with pricing up 2% and volume growing 4%. Operating profit of $429 million was 25.8% of sales, 140 basis points above prior year or 180 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through. EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) sales of $2,125 million were up 11% versus prior year and down 1% sequentially. Compared with third-quarter 2021, underlying sales grew 11%, driven by 14% higher pricing and 3% lower volumes. Sales grew across all end markets except healthcare. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 1% driven by 4% higher pricing and 3% lower volumes. Operating profit of $465 million was 21.9% of sales, 300 basis points below prior year or 60 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through. Linde Engineering sales were $828 million, up 38% versus prior year, and operating profit was $150 million or 18.1% of sales. Order intake for the quarter was $1,001 million and third-party sale of plant backlog increased to $3.1 billion. Earnings Call A teleconference on Linde's third-quarter 2022 results is being held today at 09:00 am EDT. About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com Page 2/10 Adjusted amounts, free cash flow and return on capital are non-GAAP measures. See the attachments for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliations and calculations for adjusted amounts. Attachments: Summary Non-GAAP Reconciliations, Statements of Income, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations. *Note: We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2022. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort. Forward-looking Statements This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms and phrases such as: anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, expect, continue, should, could, may, plan, project, predict, will, potential, forecast, and similar expressions. They are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements are made but involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the performance of stock markets generally; developments in worldwide and national economies and other international events and circumstances, including trade conflicts and tariffs; changes in foreign currencies and in interest rates; the cost and availability of electric power, natural gas and other raw materials; the ability to achieve price increases to offset cost increases; catastrophic events including natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics such as COVID-19 and acts of war and terrorism; the ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified personnel; the impact of changes in financial accounting standards; the impact of changes in pension plan liabilities; the impact of tax, environmental, healthcare and other legislation and government regulation in jurisdictions in which the company operates; the cost and outcomes of investigations, litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact of potential unusual or non-recurring items; continued timely development and market acceptance of new products and applications; the impact of competitive products and pricing; future financial and operating performance of major customers and industries served; the impact of information technology system failures, network disruptions and breaches in data security; and the effectiveness and speed of integrating new acquisitions into the business. These risks and uncertainties may cause future results or circumstances to differ materially from adjusted projections, estimates or other forward-looking statements. Linde plc assumes no obligation to update or provide revisions to any forward-looking statement in response to changing circumstances. The above listed risks and uncertainties are further described in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Linde plc's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 which should be reviewed carefully. Please consider Linde plc's forward-looking statements in light of those risks. Page 3/10 Page 4 of 10 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) The following adjusted amounts are Non-GAAP measures and are intended to supplement investors' understanding of the company's financial statements by providing measures which investors, financial analysts and management use to help evaluate the company's operating performance. Items which the company does not believe to be indicative of ongoing business trends are excluded from these calculations so that investors can better evaluate and analyze historical and future business trends on a consistent basis. Definitions of these Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar definitions used by other companies and are not a substitute for similar GAAP measures. See the "NON GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS" starting on page 9 for additional details relating to the adjustments. (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Sales Operating Profit Income from Continuing Operations Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Quarter Ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported GAAP Amounts $ 8,797 $ 7,668 $ 1,613 $ 1,292 $ 1,273 $ 978 $ 2.54 $ 1.88 Other charges (a) - - 15 26 (11 ) 58 (0.02 ) 0.11 Pension settlement charges (b) - - - - 5 3 0.01 0.01 Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) - - 382 492 288 382 0.57 0.73 Total adjustments - - 397 518 282 443 0.56 0.85 Adjusted amounts $ 8,797 $ 7,668 $ 2,010 $ 1,810 $ 1,555 $ 1,421 $ 3.10 $ 2.73 (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Sales Operating Profit Income from Continuing Operations Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Year to Date September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported GAAP Amounts $ 25,465 $ 22,495 $ 3,682 $ 3,647 $ 2,819 $ 2,797 $ 5.57 $ 5.34 Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a) - - 1,004 222 877 228 1.73 0.44 Pension settlement charges (b) - - - - 5 3 0.01 0.01 Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) - - 1,217 1,466 920 1,120 1.82 2.13 Total adjustments - - 2,221 1,688 1,802 1,351 3.56 2.58 Adjusted amounts $ 25,465 $ 22,495 $ 5,903 $ 5,335 $ 4,621 $ 4,148 $ 9.13 $ 7.92 (a) Third quarter 2022 charges include charges associated with the sale of the GIST business. 2022 year to date charges relate primarily to charges associated with the deconsolidation and impairment of Russian subsidiaries resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and related sanctions. 2021 charges relate to cost reduction program and other charges, primarily severance. (b) To adjust for pension settlement charges. (c) To adjust for purchase accounting impacts related to the merger. Page 5 of 10 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended September 30, Year To Date September 30, (Millions of dollars, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 8,797 $ 7,668 $ 25,465 $ 22,495 Cost of sales 5,285 4,368 15,023 12,616 Selling, general and administrative 770 793 2,343 2,402 Depreciation and amortization 1,045 1,163 3,248 3,500 Research and development 35 36 107 105 Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges 15 26 1,004 222 Other income (expense) - net (34 ) 10 (58 ) (3 ) Operating Profit 1,613 1,292 3,682 3,647 Interest expense - net 18 8 32 46 Net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost (53 ) (45 ) (179 ) (143 ) Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity Investments 1,648 1,329 3,829 3,744 Income taxes 391 321 1,046 923 Income From Continuing Operations Before Equity Investments 1,257 1,008 2,783 2,821 Income from equity investments 43 1 137 81 Income From Continuing Operations (Including Noncontrolling Interests) 1,300 1,009 2,920 2,902 Add: income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 1 - 3 Income (Including Noncontrolling Interests) 1,300 1,010 2,920 2,905 Less: noncontrolling interests from continuing operations (27 ) (31 ) (101 ) (105 ) Net Income - Linde plc $ 1,273 $ 979 $ 2,819 $ 2,800 Net Income - Linde plc Income from continuing operations $ 1,273 $ 978 $ 2,819 $ 2,797 Income from discontinued operations $ - $ 1 $ - $ 3 Per Share Data - Linde plc Shareholders Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.56 $ 1.90 $ 5.62 $ 5.39 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations - - - 0.01 Basic earnings per share $ 2.56 $ 1.90 $ 5.62 $ 5.40 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.54 $ 1.88 $ 5.57 $ 5.34 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations - - - 0.01 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.54 $ 1.88 $ 5.57 $ 5.35 Cash dividends $ 1.17 $ 1.06 $ 3.51 $ 3.18 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (000's): Basic shares outstanding (000's) 497,186 515,169 501,743 518,802 Diluted shares outstanding (000's) 501,151 520,079 506,012 523,662 Note: See page 9 for a reconciliation to adjusted amounts which are Non-GAAP. Page 6 of 10 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) September 30, December 31, (Millions of dollars) 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,756 $ 2,823 Accounts receivable - net 4,599 4,499 Contract assets 104 134 Inventories 1,855 1,733 Prepaid and other current assets 889 970 Total Current Assets 11,203 10,159 Property, plant and equipment - net 22,586 26,003 Goodwill 24,565 27,038 Other intangibles - net 11,810 13,802 Other long-term assets 4,159 4,603 Total Assets $ 74,323 $ 81,605 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 3,067 $ 3,503 Short-term debt 3,179 1,163 Current portion of long-term debt 1,551 1,709 Contract liabilities 2,902 2,940 Other current liabilities 4,362 4,328 Total Current Liabilities 15,061 13,643 Long-term debt 10,608 11,335 Other long-term liabilities 9,715 11,186 Total Liabilities $ 35,384 $ 36,164 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 13 13 Linde plc Shareholders' Equity Ordinary shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 40,011 40,180 Retained earnings 19,845 18,710 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,094 ) (5,048 ) Less: Treasury shares, at cost (14,135 ) (9,808 ) Total Linde plc shareholders' equity 37,628 44,035 Noncontrolling interests 1,298 1,393 Total Equity $ 38,926 $ 45,428 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 74,323 $ 81,605 Page 7 of 10 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended September 30, Year to Date September 30, (Millions of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operations Net income - Linde plc $ 1,273 $ 979 $ 2,819 $ 2,800 Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax and noncontrolling interests - (1 ) - (3 ) Add: noncontrolling interests 27 31 101 105 Net income (including noncontrolling interests) 1,300 1,009 2,920 2,902 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges, net of payments (a) (13 ) (12 ) 909 83 Depreciation and amortization 1,045 1,163 3,248 3,500 Accounts receivable (29 ) (151 ) (572 ) (539 ) Contract assets and liabilities, net 126 479 369 530 Inventory (156 ) (35 ) (300 ) (77 ) Payables and accruals 306 92 376 131 Pension contributions (25 ) (4 ) (44 ) (32 ) Deferred income taxes and other 82 15 (137 ) (6 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,636 2,556 6,769 6,492 Investing Capital expenditures (762 ) (741 ) (2,237 ) (2,247 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (61 ) - (110 ) (31 ) Divestitures, net of cash divested and asset sales 123 70 140 147 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (700 ) (671 ) (2,207 ) (2,131 ) Financing Debt increase (decrease) - net 35 1,494 2,795 1,808 Issuances of ordinary shares 2 7 24 39 Purchases of ordinary shares (1,149 ) (1,169 ) (4,478 ) (3,251 ) Cash dividends - Linde plc shareholders (581 ) (546 ) (1,758 ) (1,648 ) Noncontrolling interest transactions and other (27 ) (42 ) (62 ) (319 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,720 ) (256 ) (3,479 ) (3,371 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (115 ) (66 ) (150 ) (44 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 101 1,563 933 946 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning-of-period 3,655 3,137 2,823 3,754 Cash and cash equivalents, end-of-period $ 3,756 $ 4,700 $ 3,756 $ 4,700 (a) Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges were $15 million and $26 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $1,004 million and $222 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Related cash outflows were $28 million and $38 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $95 million and $139 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Page 8 of 10 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended September 30, Year to Date September 30, (Millions of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales Americas $ 3,694 $ 3,091 $ 10,453 $ 8,951 EMEA 2,125 1,911 6,417 5,585 APAC 1,660 1,564 4,913 4,544 Engineering 828 601 2,200 1,921 Other 490 501 1,482 1,494 Total segment sales $ 8,797 $ 7,668 $ 25,465 $ 22,495 Operating Profit Americas $ 974 $ 859 $ 2,788 $ 2,525 EMEA 465 476 1,504 1,414 APAC 429 382 1,254 1,122 Engineering 150 106 398 323 Other (8 ) (13 ) (41 ) (49 ) Segment operating profit 2,010 1,810 5,903 5,335 Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (15 ) (26 ) (1,004 ) (222 ) Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (382 ) (492 ) (1,217 ) (1,466 ) Total operating profit $ 1,613 $ 1,292 $ 3,682 $ 3,647 Page 9 of 10 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) The following Non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement investors' understanding of the company's financial information by providing measures which investors, financial analysts and management use to help evaluate the company's operating performance and liquidity. Items which the company does not believe to be indicative of on-going business trends are excluded from these calculations so that investors can better evaluate and analyze historical and future business trends on a consistent basis. Definitions of these Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar definitions used by other companies and are not a substitute for similar GAAP measures. 2022 2021 (Millions of dollars) Year to Date September 30, Q3 Q2 Q1 Year to Date September 30, Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Adjusted Operating Profit and Operating Margin Reported operating profit $ 3,682 $ 1,613 $ 589 $ 1,480 $ 3,647 $ 1,337 $ 1,292 $ 1,142 $ 1,213 Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a) 1,004 15 993 (4 ) 222 51 26 204 (8 ) Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 1,217 382 406 429 1,466 453 492 491 483 Total adjustments 2,221 397 1,399 425 1,688 504 518 695 475 Adjusted operating profit $ 5,903 $ 2,010 $ 1,988 $ 1,905 $ 5,335 $ 1,841 $ 1,810 $ 1,837 $ 1,688 Reported percentage change 1 % 25 % (48 )% 22 % 59 % 30 % 33 % 93 % 65 % Adjusted percentage change 11 % 11 % 8 % 13 % 28 % 14 % 19 % 39 % 25 % Reported sales $ 25,465 $ 8,797 $ 8,457 $ 8,211 $ 22,495 $ 8,298 $ 7,668 $ 7,584 $ 7,243 Reported operating margin 14.5 % 18.3 % 7.0 % 18.0 % 16.2 % 16.1 % 16.8 % 15.1 % 16.7 % Adjusted operating margin 23.2 % 22.8 % 23.5 % 23.2 % 23.7 % 22.2 % 23.6 % 24.2 % 23.3 % Adjusted Depreciation and amortization Reported depreciation and amortization $ 3,248 $ 1,045 $ 1,091 $ 1,112 $ 3,500 $ 1,135 $ 1,163 $ 1,171 $ 1,166 Less: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) (1,196 ) (377 ) (401 ) (418 ) (1,426 ) (437 ) (469 ) (479 ) (478 ) Adjusted depreciation and amortization $ 2,052 $ 668 $ 690 $ 694 $ 2,074 $ 698 $ 694 $ 692 $ 688 Adjusted Other Income (Expense) - net Reported Other Income (Expense) - net $ (58 ) $ (34 ) $ (36 ) $ 12 $ (3 ) $ (23 ) $ 10 $ (17 ) $ 4 Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) (21 ) (5 ) (5 ) (11 ) (40 ) (16 ) (23 ) (12 ) (5 ) Adjusted Other Income (Expense) - net $ (37 ) $ (29 ) $ (31 ) $ 23 $ 37 $ (7 ) $ 33 $ (5 ) $ 9 Adjusted Net Pension and OPEB Cost (Benefit), Excluding Service Cost Reported net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost $ (179 ) $ (53 ) $ (62 ) $ (64 ) $ (143 ) $ (49 ) $ (45 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 ) Add: Pension settlement charges (6 ) (6 ) - - (4 ) - (4 ) - - Adjusted Net Pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service costs $ (185 ) $ (59 ) $ (62 ) $ (64 ) $ (147 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 ) $ (49 ) Adjusted Interest Expense - Net Reported interest expense - net $ 32 $ 18 $ 5 $ 9 $ 46 $ 31 $ 8 $ 18 $ 20 Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 27 8 9 10 43 10 10 15 18 Adjusted interest expense - net $ 59 $ 26 $ 14 $ 19 $ 89 $ 41 $ 18 $ 33 $ 38 Page 9 of 10 (cont'd) 2022 2021 (Millions of dollars) Year to Date September 30, Q3 Q2 Q1 Year to Date September 30, Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Adjusted Income Taxes (a) Reported income taxes $ 1,046 $ 391 $ 286 $ 369 $ 923 $ 339 $ 321 $ 334 $ 268 Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 308 92 108 108 349 103 115 116 118 Add: Pension settlement charges 1 1 - - 1 - 1 - - Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a) 127 26 104 (3 ) 29 - 3 6 20 Total adjustments 436 119 212 105 379 103 119 122 138 Adjusted income taxes $ 1,482 $ 510 $ 498 $ 474 $ 1,302 $ 442 $ 440 $ 456 $ 406 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (a) Reported income before income taxes and equity investments $ 3,829 $ 1,648 $ 646 $ 1,535 $ 3,744 $ 1,355 $ 1,329 $ 1,173 $ 1,242 Add: Pension settlement charge 6 6 - - 4 - 4 - - Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 1,190 374 397 419 1,423 443 482 476 465 Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a) 1,004 15 993 (4 ) 222 51 26 204 (8 ) Total adjustments 2,200 395 1,390 415 1,649 494 512 680 457 Adjusted income before income taxes and equity investments $ 6,029 $ 2,043 $ 2,036 $ 1,950 $ 5,393 $ 1,849 $ 1,841 $ 1,853 $ 1,699 Reported Income taxes $ 1,046 $ 391 $ 286 $ 369 $ 923 $ 339 $ 321 $ 334 $ 268 Reported effective tax rate 27.3 % 23.7 % 44.3 % 24.0 % 24.7 % 25.0 % 24.2 % 28.5 % 21.6 % Adjusted income taxes $ 1,482 $ 510 $ 498 $ 474 $ 1,302 $ 442 $ 440 $ 456 $ 406 Adjusted effective tax rate 24.6 % 25.0 % 24.5 % 24.3 % 24.1 % 23.9 % 23.9 % 24.6 % 23.9 % Income from Equity Investments Reported income from equity investments $ 137 $ 43 $ 50 $ 44 $ 81 $ 38 $ 1 $ 37 $ 43 Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (e) - - - - 35 - 35 - - Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 57 18 19 20 57 20 19 19 19 Total adjustments 57 18 19 20 92 20 54 19 19 Adjusted income from equity investments $ 194 $ 61 $ 69 $ 64 $ 173 $ 58 $ 55 $ 56 $ 62 Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations Reported noncontrolling interests from continuing operations $ (101 ) $ (27 ) $ (38 ) $ (36 ) $ (105 ) $ (30 ) $ (31 ) $ (36 ) $ (38 ) Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) (19 ) (12 ) (3 ) (4 ) (11 ) (4 ) (4 ) (2 ) (5 ) Adjusted noncontrolling interests from continuing operations $ (120 ) $ (39 ) $ (41 ) $ (40 ) $ (116 ) $ (34 ) $ (35 ) $ (38 ) $ (43 ) Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (b) Reported income from continuing operations $ 2,819 $ 1,273 $ 372 $ 1,174 $ 2,797 $ 1,024 $ 978 $ 840 $ 979 Add: Pension settlement charge 5 5 - - 3 - 3 - - Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a) 877 (11 ) 889 (1 ) 228 51 58 198 (28 ) Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 920 288 305 327 1,120 356 382 377 361 Total adjustments 1,802 282 1,194 326 1,351 407 443 575 333 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 4,621 $ 1,555 $ 1,566 $ 1,500 $ 4,148 $ 1,431 $ 1,421 $ 1,415 $ 1,312 Page 9 of 10 (cont'd) 2022 2021 (Millions of dollars, except per share data) Year to Date September 30, Q3 Q2 Q1 Year to Date September 30, Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (b) Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 5.57 $ 2.54 $ 0.74 $ 2.30 $ 5.34 $ 1.98 $ 1.88 $ 1.60 $ 1.86 Add: Pension settlement charge 0.01 0.01 - - 0.01 - 0.01 - - Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a) 1.73 (0.02 ) 1.76 - 0.44 0.10 0.11 0.38 (0.05 ) Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 1.82 0.57 0.60 0.63 2.13 0.69 0.73 0.72 0.68 Total adjustments 3.56 0.56 2.36 0.63 2.58 0.79 0.85 1.10 0.63 Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 9.13 $ 3.10 $ 3.10 $ 2.93 $ 7.92 $ 2.77 $ 2.73 $ 2.70 $ 2.49 Reported percentage change 4 % 35 % (54 )% 24 % 64 % 37 % 42 % 84 % 74 % Adjusted percentage change 15 % 14 % 15 % 18 % 34 % 20 % 27 % 42 % 32 % Fourth Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance (d) Low End High End Low End High End 2022 Adjusted Guidance $ 2.80 $ 2.90 $ 11.93 $ 12.03 Adjusted percentage changes versus 2021 adjusted diluted EPS 1 % 5 % 12 % 13 % Add: Estimated currency headwind/(tailwind) 8 % 8 % 5 % 5 % Adjusted percentage change excluding currency 9 % 13 % 17 % 18 % Adjusted EBITDA and % of Sales Income from continuing operations $ 2,819 $ 1,273 $ 372 $ 1,174 $ 2,797 $ 1,024 $ 978 $ 840 $ 979 Add: Noncontrolling interests related to continuing operations 101 27 38 36 105 30 31 36 38 Add: Net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost (179 ) (53 ) (62 ) (64 ) (143 ) (49 ) (45 ) (49 ) (49 ) Add: Interest expense 32 18 5 9 46 31 8 18 20 Add: Income taxes 1,046 391 286 369 923 339 321 334 268 Add: Depreciation and amortization 3,248 1,045 1,091 1,112 3,500 1,135 1,163 1,171 1,166 EBITDA from continuing operations 7,067 2,701 1,730 2,636 7,228 2,510 2,456 2,350 2,422 Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a) 1,004 15 993 (4 ) 257 51 61 204 (8 ) Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c) 77 23 23 31 97 36 42 31 24 Total adjustments 1,081 38 1,016 27 354 87 103 235 16 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 8,148 $ 2,739 $ 2,746 $ 2,663 $ 7,582 $ 2,597 $ 2,559 $ 2,585 $ 2,438 Reported sales $ 25,465 $ 8,797 $ 8,457 $ 8,211 $ 22,495 $ 8,298 $ 7,668 $ 7,584 $ 7,243 % of sales EBITDA from continuing operations 27.8 % 30.7 % 20.5 % 32.1 % 32.1 % 30.2 % 32.0 % 31.0 % 33.4 % Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 32.0 % 31.1 % 32.5 % 32.4 % 33.7 % 31.3 % 33.4 % 34.1 % 33.7 % (a) The income tax expense (benefit) on the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments was determined using the applicable tax rates for the jurisdictions that were utilized in calculating the GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and included both current and deferred income tax amounts. (b) Net of income taxes which are shown separately in "Adjusted Income Taxes and Effective Tax Rate". Page 9 of 10 (cont'd) (c) The company believes that its non-GAAP measures excluding Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG are useful to investors because: (i) the business combination was a merger of equals in an all-stock merger transaction, with no cash consideration, (ii) the company is managed on a geographic basis and the results of certain geographies are more heavily impacted by purchase accounting than others, causing results that are not comparable at the reportable segment level, therefore, the impacts of purchasing accounting adjustments to each segment vary and are not comparable within the company and when compared to other companies in similar regions, (iii) business management is evaluated and variable compensation is determined based on results excluding purchase accounting impacts, and; (iv) it is important to investors and analysts to understand the purchase accounting impacts to the financial statements. A summary of each of the adjustments made for Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG are as follows: Adjusted Operating Profit and Margin: The purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented relate primarily to depreciation and amortization related to the fair value step up of fixed assets and intangible assets (primarily customer related) acquired in the merger and the allocation of fair value step-up for ongoing Linde AG asset disposals (reflected in Other Income/(Expense)). Adjusted Interest Expense - Net: Relates to the amortization of the fair value of debt acquired in the merger. Adjusted Income Taxes and Effective Tax Rate: Relates to the current and deferred income tax impact on the adjustments discussed above. The income tax expense (benefit) on the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments was determined using the applicable tax rates for the jurisdictions that were utilized in calculating the GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and included both current and deferred income tax amounts. Adjusted Income from Equity Investments: Represents the amortization of increased fair value on equity investments related to depreciable and amortizable assets. Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations: Represents the noncontrolling interests' ownership portion of the adjustments described above determined on an entity by entity basis. (d) We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2022. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, any impairment or other charges related to scaling back operations in Russia as actions are defined and executed and as sanctions are enacted that impact the Company's operations, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort. (e) Impairment charge related to a joint venture in the APAC segment. Page 10 of 10 LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) 2022 2021 (Millions of dollars) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Free Cash Flow (FCF) - Free cash flow is a measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the ability of a company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. FCF equals cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. Operating Cash Flow $ 2,636 $ 2,133 $ 2,000 $ 3,233 $ 2,556 $ 1,827 $ 2,109 Less: Capital Expenditures (762 ) (826 ) (649 ) (839 ) (741 ) (744 ) (762 ) Free Cash Flow $ 1,874 $ 1,307 $ 1,351 $ 2,394 $ 1,815 $ 1,083 $ 1,347 Net Debt - Net debt is a financial liquidity metric used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the ability of a company to repay its debt and is calculated as total debt (excluding purchase accounting impacts) less liquid assets. Debt $ 15,338 $ 16,043 $ 16,456 $ 14,207 $ 16,727 $ 15,492 $ 15,750 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (3,756 ) (3,655 ) (4,464 ) (2,823 ) (4,700 ) (3,137 ) (4,096 ) Net debt 11,582 12,388 11,992 11,384 12,027 12,355 11,654 Less: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (28 ) (38 ) (50 ) (61 ) (72 ) (84 ) (98 ) Adjusted net debt 11,554 12,350 11,942 11,323 11,955 12,271 11,556 Less: Net assets held for sale - - - - (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) Adjusted net debt less net assets held for sale $ 11,554 $ 12,350 $ 11,942 $ 11,323 $ 11,954 $ 12,270 $ 11,552 After-tax Return on Capital and Adjusted After-tax Return on Capital (ROC) - After-tax return on capital is a measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the return on net assets employed in the business. ROC measures the after-tax operating profit that the company was able to generate with the investments made by all parties in the business (debt, noncontrolling interests and Linde plc shareholders' equity). Reported income from continuing operations $ 1,273 $ 372 $ 1,174 $ 1,024 $ 978 $ 840 $ 979 Add: noncontrolling interests from continuing operations 27 38 36 30 31 36 38 Add: interest expense - net 18 5 9 31 8 18 20 Less: tax benefit on interest expense - net * (5 ) (1 ) (2 ) (8 ) (2 ) (5 ) (5 ) Reported NOPAT $ 1,313 $ 414 $ 1,217 $ 1,077 $ 1,015 $ 889 $ 1,032 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 1,555 $ 1,566 $ 1,500 $ 1,431 $ 1,421 $ 1,415 $ 1,312 Add: adjusted noncontrolling interests from continuing operations 39 41 40 34 35 38 43 Add: adjusted interest expense - net 26 14 19 41 18 33 38 Less: tax benefit on interest expense - net * (7 ) (3 ) (5 ) (10 ) (5 ) (8 ) (10 ) Adjusted NOPAT $ 1,613 $ 1,618 $ 1,554 $ 1,496 $ 1,469 $ 1,478 $ 1,383 4-quarter trailing reported NOPAT $ 4,021 $ 3,723 $ 4,198 $ 4,013 $ 3,765 $ 3,508 $ 3,115 4-quarter trailing adjusted NOPAT $ 6,281 $ 6,137 $ 5,997 $ 5,826 $ 5,627 $ 5,389 $ 4,985 Page 10 of 10 (cont'd) 2022 2021 (Millions of dollars) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests: Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 13 $ 13 $ 13 $ 13 $ 13 $ 13 $ 13 Linde plc shareholders' equity 37,628 39,674 42,963 44,035 44,323 45,777 46,210 Noncontrolling interests 1,298 1,353 1,414 1,393 1,401 1,438 1,410 Total equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 38,939 $ 41,040 $ 44,390 $ 45,441 $ 45,737 $ 47,228 $ 47,633 Reported capital $ 50,521 $ 53,428 $ 56,382 $ 56,825 $ 57,763 $ 59,582 $ 59,283 Total equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 38,939 $ 41,040 $ 44,390 $ 45,441 $ 45,737 $ 47,228 $ 47,633 Add: Adjusted net debt less net assets held for sale 11,554 12,350 11,942 11,323 11,954 12,270 11,552 Less: Linde AG Goodwill (a) 24,256 24,256 24,256 24,256 24,256 24,256 24,256 Less: Linde AG Indefinite lived intangibles (a) 1,868 1,868 1,868 1,868 1,868 1,868 1,868 Adjusted capital $ 24,369 $ 27,266 $ 30,208 $ 30,640 $ 31,567 $ 33,374 $ 33,061 (a) Represent opening balance sheet purchase accounting impacts of non-amortizing assets related to the Linde AG merger. Ending capital (see above) $ 50,521 $ 53,428 $ 56,382 $ 56,825 $ 57,763 $ 59,582 $ 59,283 5-quarter average ending capital $ 54,984 $ 56,796 $ 57,967 $ 59,086 $ 59,960 $ 60,502 $ 60,584 Ending adjusted capital (see above) $ 24,369 $ 27,266 $ 30,208 $ 30,640 $ 31,567 $ 33,374 $ 33,061 5-quarter average ending adjusted capital $ 28,810 $ 30,611 $ 31,770 $ 32,875 $ 33,735 $ 34,261 $ 34,325 After-tax ROC (4 quarter reported NOPAT / 5-quarter average ending capital) 7.3 % 6.6 % 7.2 % 6.8 % 6.3 % 5.8 % 5.1 % Adjusted after-tax ROC (4 quarter trailing adjusted NOPAT / 5-quarter average ending adjusted capital) 21.8 % 20.0 % 18.9 % 17.7 % 16.7 % 15.7 % 14.5 % *Tax benefit on interest expense - net is generally presented using the reported effective rate. Attachments Original Link

