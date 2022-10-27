Linde : Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results Third-Quarter Highlights - Form 8-K

Operating cash flow of $2.6 billion, up 3% versus prior-year quarter and 24% sequentially
➢
Increased full-year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.93 - $12.03, represents 12% to 13% growth year-over-year, 17% to 18% ex FX
Woking, UK, October 27, 2022 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today reported third-quarter 2022 income from continuing operations of $1,273 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.54, up 30% and 35% respectively. Excluding Linde AG purchase accounting impacts and other charges, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1,555 million, up 9% versus prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.10, 14% above prior year.
Linde's sales for the third quarter were $8,797 million, 15% above prior year. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 11%, including 8% price attainment and 3% higher volumes, with growth in all end markets except healthcare. Sequentially, underlying sales increased 3% with growth across all end markets driven by 2% higher price and 1% volume.
Third-quarter operating profit was $1,613 million. Adjusted operating profit of $2,010 million was up 11% versus prior year led by higher price, volumes and continued productivity initiatives across all segments. Excluding the effects of cost pass-through, adjusted operating margins expanded 90 basis points versus prior year.
Third-quarter operating cash flow of $2,636 million more than covered capital expenditures of $762 million resulting in free cash flow of $1,874 million. During the quarter, the company returned $1,728 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, net of issuances.
Commenting on the financial results and business outlook, Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said, "Linde employees delivered another strong quarter of financial results with EPS increasing 14% despite 7% currency headwinds. Furthermore, operating margins expanded 90 basis points when excluding cost pass-through - all underpinned by strong operating cash flow of $2.6 billion and record ROC of 21.8%. These results demonstrate, once again, Linde's resiliency and growth capabilities in any environment.
Lamba continued, "Irrespective of the macro-economic uncertainty, I have confidence in our business model and high-performance culture to continue creating shareholder value for years to come."
For the fourth quarter of 2022, Linde expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.80 to $2.90, up 1% to 5% versus prior-year quarter. This guidance includes an assumed currency headwind of 8% year-over-year and 2% sequentially.
For the full year 2022, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $11.93 to $12.03, up 12% to 13% versus prior year or 17% to 18% excluding currency headwind. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion to support growth and maintenance requirements including the $3.7 billion contractual sale of gas project backlog.
Page 1/10
Third-Quarter 2022 Results by Segment
Americas sales of $3,694 million grew 20% versus prior-year quarter and 5% sequentially. Compared with third quarter 2021, underlying sales increased 13% driven by 6% higher pricing and 7% higher volume, with double-digit growth in all end markets except healthcare. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 4%, from 1% higher pricing and 3% volume. Operating profit of $974 million was 26.4% of sales, 140 basis points below prior year or 50 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.
APAC (Asia Pacific) sales of $1,660 million were 6% above prior year and up 1% sequentially. Compared to prior year, underlying sales grew 12% driven by 7% price attainment and 5% volume growth, with growth across all end markets except healthcare. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 6% with pricing up 2% and volume growing 4%. Operating profit of $429 million was 25.8% of sales, 140 basis points above prior year or 180 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.
EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) sales of $2,125 million were up 11% versus prior year and down 1% sequentially. Compared with third-quarter 2021, underlying sales grew 11%, driven by 14% higher pricing and 3% lower volumes. Sales grew across all end markets except healthcare. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 1% driven by 4% higher pricing and 3% lower volumes. Operating profit of $465 million was 21.9% of sales, 300 basis points below prior year or 60 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.
Linde Engineering sales were $828 million, up 38% versus prior year, and operating profit was $150 million or 18.1% of sales. Order intake for the quarter was $1,001 million and third-party sale of plant backlog increased to $3.1 billion.
Earnings Call
A teleconference on Linde's third-quarter 2022 results is being held today at 09:00 am EDT.
Materials to be used in the teleconference are also available on the website.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
Page 2/10
Adjusted amounts, free cash flow and return on capital are non-GAAP measures. See the attachments for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliations and calculations for adjusted amounts.
Attachments: Summary Non-GAAP Reconciliations, Statements of Income, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations.
*Note: We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2022. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort.
Forward-looking Statements
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms and phrases such as: anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, expect, continue, should, could, may, plan, project, predict, will, potential, forecast, and similar expressions. They are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements are made but involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the performance of stock markets generally; developments in worldwide and national economies and other international events and circumstances, including trade conflicts and tariffs; changes in foreign currencies and in interest rates; the cost and availability of electric power, natural gas and other raw materials; the ability to achieve price increases to offset cost increases; catastrophic events including natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics such as COVID-19 and acts of war and terrorism; the ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified personnel; the impact of changes in financial accounting standards; the impact of changes in pension plan liabilities; the impact of tax, environmental, healthcare and other legislation and government regulation in jurisdictions in which the company operates; the cost and outcomes of investigations, litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact of potential unusual or non-recurring items; continued timely development and market acceptance of new products and applications; the impact of competitive products and pricing; future financial and operating performance of major customers and industries served; the impact of information technology system failures, network disruptions and breaches in data security; and the effectiveness and speed of integrating new acquisitions into the business. These risks and uncertainties may cause future results or circumstances to differ materially from adjusted projections, estimates or other forward-looking statements.
Linde plc assumes no obligation to update or provide revisions to any forward-looking statement in response to changing circumstances. The above listed risks and uncertainties are further described in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Linde plc's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 which should be reviewed carefully. Please consider Linde plc's forward-looking statements in light of those risks.
Page 3/10
Page 4 of 10
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
The following adjusted amounts are Non-GAAP measures and are intended to supplement investors' understanding of the company's financial statements by providing measures which investors, financial analysts and management use to help evaluate the company's operating performance. Items which the company does not believe to be indicative of ongoing business trends are excluded from these calculations so that investors can better evaluate and analyze historical and future business trends on a consistent basis. Definitions of these Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar definitions used by other companies and are not a substitute for similar GAAP measures. See the "NON GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS" starting on page 9 for additional details relating to the adjustments.
(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
Sales
Operating Profit
Income from
Continuing
Operations
Diluted EPS from
Continuing
Operations
Quarter Ended September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reported GAAP Amounts
$
8,797
$
7,668
$
1,613
$
1,292
$
1,273
$
978
$
2.54
$
1.88
Other charges (a)
-
-
15
26
(11
)
58
(0.02
)
0.11
Pension settlement charges (b)
-
-
-
-
5
3
0.01
0.01
Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
-
-
382
492
288
382
0.57
0.73
Total adjustments
-
-
397
518
282
443
0.56
0.85
Adjusted amounts
$
8,797
$
7,668
$
2,010
$
1,810
$
1,555
$
1,421
$
3.10
$
2.73
(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
Sales
Operating Profit
Income from
Continuing
Operations
Diluted EPS from
Continuing
Operations
Year to Date September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reported GAAP Amounts
$
25,465
$
22,495
$
3,682
$
3,647
$
2,819
$
2,797
$
5.57
$
5.34
Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a)
-
-
1,004
222
877
228
1.73
0.44
Pension settlement charges (b)
-
-
-
-
5
3
0.01
0.01
Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
-
-
1,217
1,466
920
1,120
1.82
2.13
Total adjustments
-
-
2,221
1,688
1,802
1,351
3.56
2.58
Adjusted amounts
$
25,465
$
22,495
$
5,903
$
5,335
$
4,621
$
4,148
$
9.13
$
7.92
(a)
Third quarter 2022 charges include charges associated with the sale of the GIST business. 2022 year to date charges relate primarily to charges associated with the deconsolidation and impairment of Russian subsidiaries resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and related sanctions. 2021 charges relate to cost reduction program and other charges, primarily severance.
(b)
To adjust for pension settlement charges.
(c)
To adjust for purchase accounting impacts related to the merger.
Page 5 of 10
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended September 30,
Year To Date September 30,
(Millions of dollars, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales
$
8,797
$
7,668
$
25,465
$
22,495
Cost of sales
5,285
4,368
15,023
12,616
Selling, general and administrative
770
793
2,343
2,402
Depreciation and amortization
1,045
1,163
3,248
3,500
Research and development
35
36
107
105
Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges
15
26
1,004
222
Other income (expense) - net
(34
)
10
(58
)
(3
)
Operating Profit
1,613
1,292
3,682
3,647
Interest expense - net
18
8
32
46
Net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost
(53
)
(45
)
(179
)
(143
)
Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity Investments
1,648
1,329
3,829
3,744
Income taxes
391
321
1,046
923
Income From Continuing Operations Before Equity Investments
1,257
1,008
2,783
2,821
Income from equity investments
43
1
137
81
Income From Continuing Operations (Including Noncontrolling Interests)
1,300
1,009
2,920
2,902
Add: income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
1
-
3
Income (Including Noncontrolling Interests)
1,300
1,010
2,920
2,905
Less: noncontrolling interests from continuing operations
(27
)
(31
)
(101
)
(105
)
Net Income - Linde plc
$
1,273
$
979
$
2,819
$
2,800
Net Income - Linde plc
Income from continuing operations
$
1,273
$
978
$
2,819
$
2,797
Income from discontinued operations
$
-
$
1
$
-
$
3
Per Share Data - Linde plc Shareholders
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
$
2.56
$
1.90
$
5.62
$
5.39
Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations
-
-
-
0.01
Basic earnings per share
$
2.56
$
1.90
$
5.62
$
5.40
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
2.54
$
1.88
$
5.57
$
5.34
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
-
-
-
0.01
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.54
$
1.88
$
5.57
$
5.35
Cash dividends
$
1.17
$
1.06
$
3.51
$
3.18
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (000's):
Basic shares outstanding (000's)
497,186
515,169
501,743
518,802
Diluted shares outstanding (000's)
501,151
520,079
506,012
523,662
Note: See page 9 for a reconciliation to adjusted amounts which are Non-GAAP.
Page 6 of 10
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
December 31,
(Millions of dollars)
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,756
$
2,823
Accounts receivable - net
4,599
4,499
Contract assets
104
134
Inventories
1,855
1,733
Prepaid and other current assets
889
970
Total Current Assets
11,203
10,159
Property, plant and equipment - net
22,586
26,003
Goodwill
24,565
27,038
Other intangibles - net
11,810
13,802
Other long-term assets
4,159
4,603
Total Assets
$
74,323
$
81,605
Liabilities and equity
Accounts payable
$
3,067
$
3,503
Short-term debt
3,179
1,163
Current portion of long-term debt
1,551
1,709
Contract liabilities
2,902
2,940
Other current liabilities
4,362
4,328
Total Current Liabilities
15,061
13,643
Long-term debt
10,608
11,335
Other long-term liabilities
9,715
11,186
Total Liabilities
$
35,384
$
36,164
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
13
13
Linde plc Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary shares
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
40,011
40,180
Retained earnings
19,845
18,710
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(8,094
)
(5,048
)
Less: Treasury shares, at cost
(14,135
)
(9,808
)
Total Linde plc shareholders' equity
37,628
44,035
Noncontrolling interests
1,298
1,393
Total Equity
$
38,926
$
45,428
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
74,323
$
81,605
Page 7 of 10
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended September 30,
Year to Date September 30,
(Millions of dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operations
Net income - Linde plc
$
1,273
$
979
$
2,819
$
2,800
Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax and noncontrolling interests
-
(1
)
-
(3
)
Add: noncontrolling interests
27
31
101
105
Net income (including noncontrolling interests)
1,300
1,009
2,920
2,902
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges, net of payments (a)
(13
)
(12
)
909
83
Depreciation and amortization
1,045
1,163
3,248
3,500
Accounts receivable
(29
)
(151
)
(572
)
(539
)
Contract assets and liabilities, net
126
479
369
530
Inventory
(156
)
(35
)
(300
)
(77
)
Payables and accruals
306
92
376
131
Pension contributions
(25
)
(4
)
(44
)
(32
)
Deferred income taxes and other
82
15
(137
)
(6
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,636
2,556
6,769
6,492
Investing
Capital expenditures
(762
)
(741
)
(2,237
)
(2,247
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(61
)
-
(110
)
(31
)
Divestitures, net of cash divested and asset sales
123
70
140
147
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(700
)
(671
)
(2,207
)
(2,131
)
Financing
Debt increase (decrease) - net
35
1,494
2,795
1,808
Issuances of ordinary shares
2
7
24
39
Purchases of ordinary shares
(1,149
)
(1,169
)
(4,478
)
(3,251
)
Cash dividends - Linde plc shareholders
(581
)
(546
)
(1,758
)
(1,648
)
Noncontrolling interest transactions and other
(27
)
(42
)
(62
)
(319
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(1,720
)
(256
)
(3,479
)
(3,371
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(115
)
(66
)
(150
)
(44
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
101
1,563
933
946
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning-of-period
3,655
3,137
2,823
3,754
Cash and cash equivalents, end-of-period
$
3,756
$
4,700
$
3,756
$
4,700
(a) Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges were $15 million and $26 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $1,004 million and $222 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Related cash outflows were $28 million and $38 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $95 million and $139 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Page 8 of 10
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended September 30,
Year to Date September 30,
(Millions of dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales
Americas
$
3,694
$
3,091
$
10,453
$
8,951
EMEA
2,125
1,911
6,417
5,585
APAC
1,660
1,564
4,913
4,544
Engineering
828
601
2,200
1,921
Other
490
501
1,482
1,494
Total segment sales
$
8,797
$
7,668
$
25,465
$
22,495
Operating Profit
Americas
$
974
$
859
$
2,788
$
2,525
EMEA
465
476
1,504
1,414
APAC
429
382
1,254
1,122
Engineering
150
106
398
323
Other
(8
)
(13
)
(41
)
(49
)
Segment operating profit
2,010
1,810
5,903
5,335
Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges
(15
)
(26
)
(1,004
)
(222
)
Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG
(382
)
(492
)
(1,217
)
(1,466
)
Total operating profit
$
1,613
$
1,292
$
3,682
$
3,647
Page 9 of 10
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
The following Non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement investors' understanding of the company's financial information by providing measures which investors, financial analysts and management use to help evaluate the company's operating performance and liquidity. Items which the company does not believe to be indicative of on-going business trends are excluded from these calculations so that investors can better evaluate and analyze historical and future business trends on a consistent basis. Definitions of these Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar definitions used by other companies and are not a substitute for similar GAAP measures.
2022
2021
(Millions of dollars)
Year to Date September 30,
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year to Date September 30,
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Adjusted Operating Profit and Operating Margin
Reported operating profit
$
3,682
$
1,613
$
589
$
1,480
$
3,647
$
1,337
$
1,292
$
1,142
$
1,213
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a)
1,004
15
993
(4
)
222
51
26
204
(8
)
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
1,217
382
406
429
1,466
453
492
491
483
Total adjustments
2,221
397
1,399
425
1,688
504
518
695
475
Adjusted operating profit
$
5,903
$
2,010
$
1,988
$
1,905
$
5,335
$
1,841
$
1,810
$
1,837
$
1,688
Reported percentage change
1
%
25
%
(48
)%
22
%
59
%
30
%
33
%
93
%
65
%
Adjusted percentage change
11
%
11
%
8
%
13
%
28
%
14
%
19
%
39
%
25
%
Reported sales
$
25,465
$
8,797
$
8,457
$
8,211
$
22,495
$
8,298
$
7,668
$
7,584
$
7,243
Reported operating margin
14.5
%
18.3
%
7.0
%
18.0
%
16.2
%
16.1
%
16.8
%
15.1
%
16.7
%
Adjusted operating margin
23.2
%
22.8
%
23.5
%
23.2
%
23.7
%
22.2
%
23.6
%
24.2
%
23.3
%
Adjusted Depreciation and amortization
Reported depreciation and amortization
$
3,248
$
1,045
$
1,091
$
1,112
$
3,500
$
1,135
$
1,163
$
1,171
$
1,166
Less: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
(1,196
)
(377
)
(401
)
(418
)
(1,426
)
(437
)
(469
)
(479
)
(478
)
Adjusted depreciation and amortization
$
2,052
$
668
$
690
$
694
$
2,074
$
698
$
694
$
692
$
688
Adjusted Other Income (Expense) - net
Reported Other Income (Expense) - net
$
(58
)
$
(34
)
$
(36
)
$
12
$
(3
)
$
(23
)
$
10
$
(17
)
$
4
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
(21
)
(5
)
(5
)
(11
)
(40
)
(16
)
(23
)
(12
)
(5
)
Adjusted Other Income (Expense) - net
$
(37
)
$
(29
)
$
(31
)
$
23
$
37
$
(7
)
$
33
$
(5
)
$
9
Adjusted Net Pension and OPEB Cost (Benefit), Excluding Service Cost
Reported net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost
$
(179
)
$
(53
)
$
(62
)
$
(64
)
$
(143
)
$
(49
)
$
(45
)
$
(49
)
$
(49
)
Add: Pension settlement charges
(6
)
(6
)
-
-
(4
)
-
(4
)
-
-
Adjusted Net Pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service costs
$
(185
)
$
(59
)
$
(62
)
$
(64
)
$
(147
)
$
(49
)
$
(49
)
$
(49
)
$
(49
)
Adjusted Interest Expense - Net
Reported interest expense - net
$
32
$
18
$
5
$
9
$
46
$
31
$
8
$
18
$
20
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
27
8
9
10
43
10
10
15
18
Adjusted interest expense - net
$
59
$
26
$
14
$
19
$
89
$
41
$
18
$
33
$
38
Page 9 of 10 (cont'd)
2022
2021
(Millions of dollars)
Year to Date September 30,
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year to Date September 30,
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Adjusted Income Taxes (a)
Reported income taxes
$
1,046
$
391
$
286
$
369
$
923
$
339
$
321
$
334
$
268
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
308
92
108
108
349
103
115
116
118
Add: Pension settlement charges
1
1
-
-
1
-
1
-
-
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a)
127
26
104
(3
)
29
-
3
6
20
Total adjustments
436
119
212
105
379
103
119
122
138
Adjusted income taxes
$
1,482
$
510
$
498
$
474
$
1,302
$
442
$
440
$
456
$
406
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (a)
Reported income before income taxes and equity investments
$
3,829
$
1,648
$
646
$
1,535
$
3,744
$
1,355
$
1,329
$
1,173
$
1,242
Add: Pension settlement charge
6
6
-
-
4
-
4
-
-
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
1,190
374
397
419
1,423
443
482
476
465
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a)
1,004
15
993
(4
)
222
51
26
204
(8
)
Total adjustments
2,200
395
1,390
415
1,649
494
512
680
457
Adjusted income before income taxes and equity investments
$
6,029
$
2,043
$
2,036
$
1,950
$
5,393
$
1,849
$
1,841
$
1,853
$
1,699
Reported Income taxes
$
1,046
$
391
$
286
$
369
$
923
$
339
$
321
$
334
$
268
Reported effective tax rate
27.3
%
23.7
%
44.3
%
24.0
%
24.7
%
25.0
%
24.2
%
28.5
%
21.6
%
Adjusted income taxes
$
1,482
$
510
$
498
$
474
$
1,302
$
442
$
440
$
456
$
406
Adjusted effective tax rate
24.6
%
25.0
%
24.5
%
24.3
%
24.1
%
23.9
%
23.9
%
24.6
%
23.9
%
Income from Equity Investments
Reported income from equity investments
$
137
$
43
$
50
$
44
$
81
$
38
$
1
$
37
$
43
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (e)
-
-
-
-
35
-
35
-
-
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
57
18
19
20
57
20
19
19
19
Total adjustments
57
18
19
20
92
20
54
19
19
Adjusted income from equity investments
$
194
$
61
$
69
$
64
$
173
$
58
$
55
$
56
$
62
Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations
Reported noncontrolling interests from continuing operations
$
(101
)
$
(27
)
$
(38
)
$
(36
)
$
(105
)
$
(30
)
$
(31
)
$
(36
)
$
(38
)
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
(19
)
(12
)
(3
)
(4
)
(11
)
(4
)
(4
)
(2
)
(5
)
Adjusted noncontrolling interests from continuing operations
$
(120
)
$
(39
)
$
(41
)
$
(40
)
$
(116
)
$
(34
)
$
(35
)
$
(38
)
$
(43
)
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (b)
Reported income from continuing operations
$
2,819
$
1,273
$
372
$
1,174
$
2,797
$
1,024
$
978
$
840
$
979
Add: Pension settlement charge
5
5
-
-
3
-
3
-
-
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a)
877
(11
)
889
(1
)
228
51
58
198
(28
)
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
920
288
305
327
1,120
356
382
377
361
Total adjustments
1,802
282
1,194
326
1,351
407
443
575
333
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$
4,621
$
1,555
$
1,566
$
1,500
$
4,148
$
1,431
$
1,421
$
1,415
$
1,312
Page 9 of 10 (cont'd)
2022
2021
(Millions of dollars, except per share data)
Year to Date September 30,
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year to Date September 30,
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (b)
Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
5.57
$
2.54
$
0.74
$
2.30
$
5.34
$
1.98
$
1.88
$
1.60
$
1.86
Add: Pension settlement charge
0.01
0.01
-
-
0.01
-
0.01
-
-
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a)
1.73
(0.02
)
1.76
-
0.44
0.10
0.11
0.38
(0.05
)
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
1.82
0.57
0.60
0.63
2.13
0.69
0.73
0.72
0.68
Total adjustments
3.56
0.56
2.36
0.63
2.58
0.79
0.85
1.10
0.63
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
9.13
$
3.10
$
3.10
$
2.93
$
7.92
$
2.77
$
2.73
$
2.70
$
2.49
Reported percentage change
4
%
35
%
(54
)%
24
%
64
%
37
%
42
%
84
%
74
%
Adjusted percentage change
15
%
14
%
15
%
18
%
34
%
20
%
27
%
42
%
32
%
Fourth Quarter 2022
Full Year 2022
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance (d)
Low
End
High
End
Low
End
High
End
2022 Adjusted Guidance
$
2.80
$
2.90
$
11.93
$
12.03
Adjusted percentage changes versus 2021 adjusted diluted EPS
1
%
5
%
12
%
13
%
Add: Estimated currency headwind/(tailwind)
8
%
8
%
5
%
5
%
Adjusted percentage change excluding currency
9
%
13
%
17
%
18
%
Adjusted EBITDA and % of Sales
Income from continuing operations
$
2,819
$
1,273
$
372
$
1,174
$
2,797
$
1,024
$
978
$
840
$
979
Add: Noncontrolling interests related to continuing operations
101
27
38
36
105
30
31
36
38
Add: Net pension and OPEB cost (benefit), excluding service cost
(179
)
(53
)
(62
)
(64
)
(143
)
(49
)
(45
)
(49
)
(49
)
Add: Interest expense
32
18
5
9
46
31
8
18
20
Add: Income taxes
1,046
391
286
369
923
339
321
334
268
Add: Depreciation and amortization
3,248
1,045
1,091
1,112
3,500
1,135
1,163
1,171
1,166
EBITDA from continuing operations
7,067
2,701
1,730
2,636
7,228
2,510
2,456
2,350
2,422
Add: Russia-Ukraine conflict and other charges (a)
1,004
15
993
(4
)
257
51
61
204
(8
)
Add: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG (c)
77
23
23
31
97
36
42
31
24
Total adjustments
1,081
38
1,016
27
354
87
103
235
16
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
8,148
$
2,739
$
2,746
$
2,663
$
7,582
$
2,597
$
2,559
$
2,585
$
2,438
Reported sales
$
25,465
$
8,797
$
8,457
$
8,211
$
22,495
$
8,298
$
7,668
$
7,584
$
7,243
% of sales
EBITDA from continuing operations
27.8
%
30.7
%
20.5
%
32.1
%
32.1
%
30.2
%
32.0
%
31.0
%
33.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
32.0
%
31.1
%
32.5
%
32.4
%
33.7
%
31.3
%
33.4
%
34.1
%
33.7
%
(a) The income tax expense (benefit) on the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments was determined using the applicable tax rates for the jurisdictions that were utilized in calculating the GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and included both current and deferred income tax amounts.
(b) Net of income taxes which are shown separately in "Adjusted Income Taxes and Effective Tax Rate".
Page 9 of 10 (cont'd)
(c) The company believes that its non-GAAP measures excluding Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG are useful to investors because: (i) the business combination was a merger of equals in an all-stock merger transaction, with no cash consideration, (ii) the company is managed on a geographic basis and the results of certain geographies are more heavily impacted by purchase accounting than others, causing results that are not comparable at the reportable segment level, therefore, the impacts of purchasing accounting adjustments to each segment vary and are not comparable within the company and when compared to other companies in similar regions, (iii) business management is evaluated and variable compensation is determined based on results excluding purchase accounting impacts, and; (iv) it is important to investors and analysts to understand the purchase accounting impacts to the financial statements.
A summary of each of the adjustments made for Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG are as follows:
Adjusted Operating Profit and Margin: The purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented relate primarily to depreciation and amortization related to the fair value step up of fixed assets and intangible assets (primarily customer related) acquired in the merger and the allocation of fair value step-up for ongoing Linde AG asset disposals (reflected in Other Income/(Expense)).
Adjusted Interest Expense - Net: Relates to the amortization of the fair value of debt acquired in the merger.
Adjusted Income Taxes and Effective Tax Rate: Relates to the current and deferred income tax impact on the adjustments discussed above. The income tax expense (benefit) on the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments was determined using the applicable tax rates for the jurisdictions that were utilized in calculating the GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and included both current and deferred income tax amounts.
Adjusted Income from Equity Investments: Represents the amortization of increased fair value on equity investments related to depreciable and amortizable assets.
Adjusted Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations: Represents the noncontrolling interests' ownership portion of the adjustments described above determined on an entity by entity basis.
(d) We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2022. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, any impairment or other charges related to scaling back operations in Russia as actions are defined and executed and as sanctions are enacted that impact the Company's operations, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort.
(e) Impairment charge related to a joint venture in the APAC segment.
Page 10 of 10
LINDE PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
2022
2021
(Millions of dollars)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Free Cash Flow (FCF) - Free cash flow is a measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the ability of a company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. FCF equals cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.
Operating Cash Flow
$
2,636
$
2,133
$
2,000
$
3,233
$
2,556
$
1,827
$
2,109
Less: Capital Expenditures
(762
)
(826
)
(649
)
(839
)
(741
)
(744
)
(762
)
Free Cash Flow
$
1,874
$
1,307
$
1,351
$
2,394
$
1,815
$
1,083
$
1,347
Net Debt - Net debt is a financial liquidity metric used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the ability of a company to repay its debt and is calculated as total debt (excluding purchase accounting impacts) less liquid assets.
Debt
$
15,338
$
16,043
$
16,456
$
14,207
$
16,727
$
15,492
$
15,750
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(3,756
)
(3,655
)
(4,464
)
(2,823
)
(4,700
)
(3,137
)
(4,096
)
Net debt
11,582
12,388
11,992
11,384
12,027
12,355
11,654
Less: Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG
(28
)
(38
)
(50
)
(61
)
(72
)
(84
)
(98
)
Adjusted net debt
11,554
12,350
11,942
11,323
11,955
12,271
11,556
Less: Net assets held for sale
-
-
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
(4
)
Adjusted net debt less net assets held for sale
$
11,554
$
12,350
$
11,942
$
11,323
$
11,954
$
12,270
$
11,552
After-tax Return on Capital and Adjusted After-tax Return on Capital (ROC)- After-tax return on capital is a measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to evaluate the return on net assets employed in the business. ROC measures the after-tax operating profit that the company was able to generate with the investments made by all parties in the business (debt, noncontrolling interests and Linde plc shareholders' equity).
Reported income from continuing operations
$
1,273
$
372
$
1,174
$
1,024
$
978
$
840
$
979
Add: noncontrolling interests from continuing operations
27
38
36
30
31
36
38
Add: interest expense - net
18
5
9
31
8
18
20
Less: tax benefit on interest expense - net *
(5
)
(1
)
(2
)
(8
)
(2
)
(5
)
(5
)
Reported NOPAT
$
1,313
$
414
$
1,217
$
1,077
$
1,015
$
889
$
1,032
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$
1,555
$
1,566
$
1,500
$
1,431
$
1,421
$
1,415
$
1,312
Add: adjusted noncontrolling interests from continuing operations
39
41
40
34
35
38
43
Add: adjusted interest expense - net
26
14
19
41
18
33
38
Less: tax benefit on interest expense - net *
(7
)
(3
)
(5
)
(10
)
(5
)
(8
)
(10
)
Adjusted NOPAT
$
1,613
$
1,618
$
1,554
$
1,496
$
1,469
$
1,478
$
1,383
4-quarter trailing reported NOPAT
$
4,021
$
3,723
$
4,198
$
4,013
$
3,765
$
3,508
$
3,115
4-quarter trailing adjusted NOPAT
$
6,281
$
6,137
$
5,997
$
5,826
$
5,627
$
5,389
$
4,985
Page 10 of 10 (cont'd)
2022
2021
(Millions of dollars)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests:
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
$
13
$
13
$
13
$
13
$
13
$
13
$
13
Linde plc shareholders' equity
37,628
39,674
42,963
44,035
44,323
45,777
46,210
Noncontrolling interests
1,298
1,353
1,414
1,393
1,401
1,438
1,410
Total equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests
$
38,939
$
41,040
$
44,390
$
45,441
$
45,737
$
47,228
$
47,633
Reported capital
$
50,521
$
53,428
$
56,382
$
56,825
$
57,763
$
59,582
$
59,283
Total equity and redeemable noncontrolling interests
$
38,939
$
41,040
$
44,390
$
45,441
$
45,737
$
47,228
$
47,633
Add: Adjusted net debt less net assets held for sale
11,554
12,350
11,942
11,323
11,954
12,270
11,552
Less: Linde AG Goodwill (a)
24,256
24,256
24,256
24,256
24,256
24,256
24,256
Less: Linde AG Indefinite lived intangibles (a)
1,868
1,868
1,868
1,868
1,868
1,868
1,868
Adjusted capital
$
24,369
$
27,266
$
30,208
$
30,640
$
31,567
$
33,374
$
33,061
(a) Represent opening balance sheet purchase accounting impacts of non-amortizing assets related to the Linde AG merger.