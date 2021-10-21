Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Linde plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Linde : Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast

10/21/2021 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  1. Home
  2. News & Media
  3. Press Releases
  4. Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast October 21, 2021
  • Print

Guildford, UK, October 21, 2021- Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has started up a new world-scale hydrogen production facility in Texas, bringing Linde's total U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen capacity to approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet per day.

Linde's new plant has started supplying high-purity hydrogen to the Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery in Old Ocean, Texas, under a long-term supply agreement. The new facility is located on Linde's approximately 600-kilometer U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen pipeline, which runs from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Freeport, Texas, and has now been extended to connect with the Sweeny Refinery. In addition to supplying Phillips 66, the new facility will meet the growing demand for hydrogen from other customers in the region.

"Over the past five years we have significantly expanded our already robust hydrogen supply system in the U.S. Gulf Coast," said Jeff Barnhard, Vice President South Region, Linde. "Supported by multiple supply sources and an innovative high-purity hydrogen storage cavern, this infrastructure enables us to provide our customers with reliable long-term supply. We are proud to have started up this major project on budget despite the macro challenges we encountered."

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern plus pipeline networks totaling approximately 1,000 kilometers globally, to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed approximately 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide. The company offers the latest electrolysis technology through its world class engineering organization, key alliances and partnerships.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez

Media Relations
Anna Davies

Disclaimer

Linde plc published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LINDE PLC
06:45aLINDE : Hydrogen Production Facility in Texas Commences Operation
MT
06:44aLINDE : Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PU
06:42aLINDE : Puts New Texas Hydrogen Facility Online
MT
06:02aLINDE : Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
EQ
06:01aPRESS RELEASE : Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
DJ
03:25aP10 : Prices IPO at $12/Share, Completes Reorganization
MT
10/20P10 : Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
AQ
10/19LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/19LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
DJ
10/15LINDE PLC : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 946 M - -
Net income 2021 4 477 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,3x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 71 736
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 311,22 $
Average target price 344,16 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer-Americas IT
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC18.11%159 479
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.7.50%65 015
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION41.70%10 286
AIR WATER INC.-5.51%3 425
SK MATERIALS CO., LTD.11.49%3 039
LINDE INDIA LIMITED155.37%2 827