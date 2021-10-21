Linde : Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast

Guildford, UK, October 21, 2021- Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has started up a new world-scale hydrogen production facility in Texas, bringing Linde's total U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen capacity to approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet per day.

Linde's new plant has started supplying high-purity hydrogen to the Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery in Old Ocean, Texas, under a long-term supply agreement. The new facility is located on Linde's approximately 600-kilometer U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen pipeline, which runs from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Freeport, Texas, and has now been extended to connect with the Sweeny Refinery. In addition to supplying Phillips 66, the new facility will meet the growing demand for hydrogen from other customers in the region.

"Over the past five years we have significantly expanded our already robust hydrogen supply system in the U.S. Gulf Coast," said Jeff Barnhard, Vice President South Region, Linde. "Supported by multiple supply sources and an innovative high-purity hydrogen storage cavern, this infrastructure enables us to provide our customers with reliable long-term supply. We are proud to have started up this major project on budget despite the macro challenges we encountered."

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern plus pipeline networks totaling approximately 1,000 kilometers globally, to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed approximately 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide. The company offers the latest electrolysis technology through its world class engineering organization, key alliances and partnerships.

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

