Linde Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Linde plc ( LIN ) is currently at $287.27, up $15.83 or 5.83%

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 5, 2020, when it rose 6.15%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.01% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 6, 2020, when it rose 6.39%

--Down 2.04% month-to-date

--Down 17.08% year-to-date

--Down 17.08% from its 52-week closing high of $346.43 on Dec. 31, 2021

--Up 8.14% from its 52-week closing low of $265.64 on March 10, 2021

--Traded as high as $287.45

--Up 5.9% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.77%

All data as of 11:01:26 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-09-22 1119ET