    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 11:45:29 am
295.37 USD   +8.82%
11:20aLinde Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08LINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/08INSIDER BUY : Linde
MT
Linde Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 11:20am EST
Linde plc ( LIN ) is currently at $287.27, up $15.83 or 5.83%


--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 5, 2020, when it rose 6.15%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.01% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 6, 2020, when it rose 6.39%

--Down 2.04% month-to-date

--Down 17.08% year-to-date

--Down 17.08% from its all-time closing high of $346.43 on Dec. 31, 2021

--Up 8.14% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2021), when it closed at $265.64

--Down 17.08% from its 52-week closing high of $346.43 on Dec. 31, 2021

--Up 8.14% from its 52-week closing low of $265.64 on March 10, 2021

--Traded as high as $287.45

--Up 5.9% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.77%


All data as of 11:01:26 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1119ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDE PLC 7.35% 291.385 Delayed Quote.-21.65%
PLC S.P.A. 4.25% 1.875 Delayed Quote.-15.14%
Linde Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Ta..
DJ
LINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
INSIDER BUY : Linde
MT
LINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
LINDE PLC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
LINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Linde Announces Dividend Increase for 2022 and New $10 Billion Share Repurchase Program
AQ
LINDE PLC : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
Linde to Buy Back Up to $10 Billion Shares
MT
Linde Raises Quarterly Dividend, Discloses $10 Billion Buyback Authorization
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 309 M - -
Net income 2022 4 478 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 637 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 72 327
Free-Float 91,1%
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 271,44 $
Average target price 370,57 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Lamba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen F. Angel Chairman
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer-Americas IT
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDE PLC-16.47%137 409
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-28.10%48 505
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-18.23%7 686
AIR WATER INC.-14.30%2 945
LINDE INDIA LIMITED6.19%2 926
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-9.67%2 774