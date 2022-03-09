Linde Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Linde plc ( LIN ) is currently at $287.27, up $15.83 or 5.83%
--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 5, 2020, when it rose 6.15%
--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.01% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 6, 2020, when it rose 6.39%
--Down 2.04% month-to-date
--Down 17.08% year-to-date
--Down 17.08% from its all-time closing high of $346.43 on Dec. 31, 2021
--Up 8.14% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2021), when it closed at $265.64
--Down 17.08% from its 52-week closing high of $346.43 on Dec. 31, 2021
--Up 8.14% from its 52-week closing low of $265.64 on March 10, 2021
--Traded as high as $287.45
--Up 5.9% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.77%
All data as of 11:01:26 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
