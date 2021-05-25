Log in
    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Linde : Recognized by Forbes and DiversityInc for its Leadership in Diversity

05/25/2021
Linde Recognized by Forbes and DiversityInc for its Leadership in Diversity May 25, 2021
Guildford, UK, May 25, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has once again been recognized by Forbes and DiversityInc for its leadership in diversity and inclusion.

Linde has been included in the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2021 list for the second consecutive year. The list identifies the top 500 US companies for diversity and inclusion, based on interviews with 50,000 employees who rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation equality and overall diversity. The final list includes companies that not only received the highest scores from their employees, but also boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks and have the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Linde has also been named a 2021 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company for the sixth consecutive year. The DiversityInc annual survey benchmarks employers' diversity and inclusion programs, practices, policies and outcomes. Each year DiversityInc assesses over 1,000 organizations based on company-submitted data across six key areas: diversity metrics, leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

'We are honored to be recognized by two highly respected organizations for our commitment to creating equal opportunities for all talent,' said Vanessa Abrahams-John, Chief Diversity Officer, Linde. 'The past year has been particularly challenging for women and historically marginalized groups in the workplace and we are increasing our efforts to create an even more inclusive, equitable and safe environment where everyone contributes their best work.'

Inclusion is one of Linde's five core values and the company is committed to attracting, developing and retaining the best talent to build high-performance teams. Linde is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and participates each year in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index. Linde has committed to achieving a 30% professional female workforce and proactively advancing under-represented talent globally, by 2030.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez

Media Relations
Anna Davies

Linde plc published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
